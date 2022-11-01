Read full article on original website
Related
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Doug Mastriano’s Hopes Fade
Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Five days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in most states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong, and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Trump news – live: Trump aides leak possible date for 2024 presidential campaign announcement
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. “In order to make our...
Nymag.com
The Most Important Senate Race Is Also the Most Ignored
It’s a pure toss-up in a perennial battleground, perhaps the likeliest race in the country to determine the future of the Senate in next week’s midterms. But you might not know it outside Nevada. Pollsters have surveyed the race this fall less than any other top-tier contest, like...
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Election Deniers Won’t Run the 2024 Election
Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Four days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in most states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong, and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Adam Laxalt (Might) Have the Lead
Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Six days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting under way in most states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong, and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Nymag.com
Trump’s Rumored 2024 Kickoff Could Mean Trouble for Republicans
A loudly barking dog that has quieted down as the midterm elections approach their omega point is the de facto head of the Republican Party — Donald Trump. While he was ubiquitous during primary season, when he was emblazoning a host of candidates with his brand, he appears to have heard the whispered pleas or silent prayers of Republicans that he keep a lower profile so that the midterms could be a straight referendum on Joe Biden and his (allegedly) socialist Democrats. Yes, he’s doing last-minute rallies for favored candidates in Ohio and Pennsylvania and dubious events in the early presidential states of Florida and Iowa. But for a world-class narcissist like the 45th president, this level of activity is almost restrained — if not at all selfless.
Here are 5 key questions to prep you for the coming days of the 2022 election season
The election is likely to extend beyond Tuesday — for days, if not weeks. Here, five questions to help you think about this next phase of the 2022 election season.
Nymag.com
Why Is the Fetterman-Oz Race So Freaking Close?
In 2016 and 2020, Pennsylvania was perhaps the country’s most contested swing state, and this year is no different. In a bitter Senate campaign, Democrat John Fetterman, whose health has become a central issue, is trying to fend off Dr. Mehmet Oz, whose once-hapless campaign has shown late momentum. Democrats are trying to cling to three congressional seats that could all easily go red. And in the governor’s race, Attorney General Josh Shapiro is up against Doug Mastriano, one of 2022’s most extreme Republican candidates (which is saying something) in a race that will have major implications for 2024. With tens of millions in ad dollars flowing and big guns like Barack Obama descending on the state, I spoke with Jonathan Tamari, a national political correspondent for the Philadelphia Inquirer, about what’s on the line this Tuesday.
‘Insulting as can be’: In this NC House race, Republican campaign ads reek of sexism
“When Butler doesn’t get her way, she screams across the aisle,” a voice states in the ad. | Opinion
Shapiro talks education, economy, law enforcement at Stroudsburg campaign stop
Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro made a Monroe County stop in the final days before the election, parking his campaign bus in Courthouse Square. Stroudsburg Mayor Tarah Probst, candidate for the 189th House District, welcomed Shapiro to the borough. ...
Why 'undated' ballots could spark more election lawsuits in Pennsylvania
A legal saga over mail-in ballots that arrive on time but in envelopes that are missing dates handwritten by voters could determine midterm results in the key swing state.
Nymag.com
Biden’s Defense of Democracy May Not Work, But It Is Right
Wednesday night, President Biden delivered a speech on democracy in which he made a better and more precise argument than his more hyped speech on the same subject in Philadelphia. But by now, even some of Biden’s supporters have lost patience with his fixation on the matter. Josh Barro,...
Nymag.com
Swing Voters Are Angry, Alienated, and Very Powerful
If you’ve been following the midterms, you know there are a lot of close Senate, House, and gubernatorial races. The irony is that if you are tuned in to what’s happening, the odds are low that you are among the small group of voters who will determine the results next week. Call them “swing voters,” “persuadable voters,” or simply “undecided” or “late-deciding voters,” the people with the most power to shape American government for the next two years are typically underinformed about, if not thoroughly alienated from, government and the political system. And as Lee Drutman and Charlotte Hill explain in a New York Times essay, “swing voters” are often far from being the thoughtful moderates that the conventional wisdom imagines:
Nymag.com
Denying the Attack on Pelosi Is a Bridge to Supporting It
The conservative response to a maniac attempting to abduct and torture Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has been a bracing spectacle. Just as many conservatives had insisted January 6 was the work of antifa provocateurs, or perhaps an FBI setup, so too did they claim David DePape was not a right-winger at all. Figures ranging from Elon Musk to Ted Cruz to Jesse Watters to Donald Trump had questions, so many questions. “Wow, it’s — weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks …” mused the former president. “The glass it seems was broken from the inside to the out so it wasn’t a break in, it was a break out.”
Letter to the Editor
Supreme Court races important to Ohio's economy Anytime Ohio has three supreme court races on the ballot, that state’s business community should sit up and take notice. This is especially true when that state has only seven supreme court justices. This November, Ohio voters will choose who will fill two of the seven seats...
Nymag.com
Has Long COVID Always Existed?
This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. Stephanie Taylor was on a flight home to California from New York in 2008 when she started to feel ill. When she stood up to disembark, she felt so dizzy that she would have fallen over if another passenger hadn’t caught her. She took to bed with aches, swollen limbs and joints, and a fever that spiked to 104. Over time, painful pustules formed on her fingers and in her nose and ears. Exertion would send her crashing into a state of near paralysis. Unable to eat solid food and too weak to stand in the shower, she had to be spoon-fed and washed by sponge. Her doctors suspected a viral infection but couldn’t identify a pathogen, and so she remained bedridden with extreme fatigue as her small video production business teetered on the edge of failure.
Nymag.com
Oprah’s Unsatisfying Rejection of Dr. Oz Is Totally on Brand
Upon learning late Thursday that Oprah Winfrey had endorsed Democrat John Fetterman over Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crucial U.S. Senate race, a colleague asked, “Did she acknowledge her role in making Oz a celebrity? ‘I was wrong’ might be helpful.” As a woman who had Oprah fandom thrust upon her at a young age, I knew the answer was “no” without even looking. While the “Queen of All Media” is a national treasure who often delivers in ways no other celebrity can, frustrating contradictions are also a core part of the Oprah brand.
Comments / 0