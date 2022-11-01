Read full article on original website
Henry Cavill’s uncomfortable dating history refuses to die as he leaves ‘The Witcher’ for DCU future
Henry Cavill‘s name is all over the news, following reports that he’s departing Netflix’s The Witcher after three seasons of portraying Geralt of Rivia. Another unfortunate detail is also pushing the 39-year-old actor’s name to trend, as the popular star’s dating history once again comes back to bite. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Tyler, and Johnny Depp have all been on the receiving end of criticism over the years, after consistently choosing partners of much younger ages. With Cavill’s name once again at the forefront of conversations, some people are wondering why he hasn’t received similar pushback.
Pedro Pascal put under the microscope as MCU star makes outspoken remark about ‘The Last of Us’￼
In light of the most recent news surrounding the release date for The Last of Us, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn voiced a sentiment that we all share: Pedro Pascal better not have f*cked it up. Based on the best-selling video games, The Last of Us has an abundance of...
‘The Witcher’ petition demanding the showrunners get fired so Henry Cavill can return gathers serious momentum
Henry Cavill has been referred to by his co-stars as an encyclopedia of The Witcher lore, and the actor never exactly hid the fact that he wasn’t just a massive fan of the source material, but so committed to the cause that he’d love nothing more than to stick around for an entire seven-season arc as Geralt of Rivia.
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
‘The Batman’ fan offers irrefutable evidence that the solemn blockbuster is actually hilarious
Recently, Warner Bros. successfully rebooted Bruce Wayne with The Batman. The Robert Pattinson movie leaned into metaphorical and literal darkness more than its predecessors, was criticized for this, but one fan says it is lighter than we think. The above sequence from the 2022 film gained traction on Twitter yesterday...
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle
Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
Chadwick Boseman refused to read original script of ‘Wakanda Forever’ before tragic passing
We’re just over a week away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gracing cinemas all over the world. Teed up as a poignant, triumphant conclusion to Phase Four and one of Marvel Studios’ most heartfelt projects ever, Ryan Coogler‘s emotional rollercoaster of a sequel will undoubtedly be one of the high points for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s history.
A dead-eyed fantasy dud wins a bloody streaming battle long after losing the war
One of the strangest cinematic detours of the modern era saw Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump, Back to the Future, Cast Away, and What Lies Beneath hit-maker Robert Zemeckis spend the better part of a decade living exclusively in the uncanny valley, where he delivered fantasy epic Beowulf sandwiched in between the festive frolics of The Polar Express and A Christmas Carol.
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
Much like every other fandom, ‘The Witcher’ stans are united in their hatred of the same person
Some fans of The Witcher seem to have united in their antipathy toward one of the creative minds behind the popular Netflix series. Redditor Hotspriest shared their opinion on the matter in r/TheWitcher subreddit in a post titled, “When the one thing the entire fandom can agree on is how much they don’t like you.”
A cherished blockbuster that’s a lot less popular than anyone cares to remember soars on streaming
For audiences of a certain generation, Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster fantasy Hook holds a very special place in their hearts, one from which it will never be dislodged. And yet, the 1991 favorite isn’t quite as universally-beloved as you might think. In fact, the retelling of the Peter Pan...
Henry Cavill reveals the hardest scene of his career had nothing to do with Superman or Geralt
Henry Cavill has found himself in many a weighty role over the years; taking up the DCU‘s Superman mantle is a task that requires all the care in the world, and who knows what sort of retribution would have come Cavill’s way if he misplayed his leading role on Netflix’s The Witcher adaptation? Toss Sherlock Holmes into the mix, and it’s clear that Cavill has had his work cut out for him for the last while.
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
James Gunn shares his ingenious plan to resolve boardroom disputes at DC Studios
Having only been in his new job for a couple of days, James Gunn is no doubt trying to whittle down what must have been a sizeable in-tray when he and Peter Safran assumed control as co-CEOs of DC Studios. The filmmaker had previously claimed that he wouldn’t even be...
‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home
The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.
James Gunn praises ‘The Suicide Squad’ star as ‘the GOAT’
The term “GOAT” is usually reserved for someone who’s made such a remarkable impact in their field, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that The Suicide Squad’s Peter Capaldi is one such recipient of the illustrious title. Better yet, James Gunn is the one delivering the praise.
MCU theory hopes ‘Wonder Man’ will finally answer an unresolved ‘WandaVision’ mystery
The Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t deal in unresolved plot points and abandoned story threads, but sometimes it takes an awfully long time for them to be resolved. It’s been almost two years since WandaVision kicked off the franchise’s expansion into episodic storytelling, and yet there’s one mystery above all that fans have been demanding an answer to.
‘Black Adam’ concept art reveals an early look for the DCU epic’s MVP
Fans of the DC Universe have had their fingers crossed for Black Adam‘s success for months now, and despite a less-than-favorable response from critics, a more-than-recouped budget at the box office ahead of several more weeks of showings suggests that Dwayne Johnson’s passion project is a worthy tip of the spear for the future efforts of DCU co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran.
The worst entry in a franchise that’s been sliding downhill for decades refuses to leave the streaming ranks alone
Any franchise that kicks off with an all-time classic is instantly put at a massive disadvantage, because the chances of replicating such rare magic are almost zero. In the case of Jurassic World Dominion, though, it put a huge dampener on a six-film arc that dragged on for 29 years, rounding off the sprawling dinosaur saga in tediously disappointing fashion.
