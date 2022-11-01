Read full article on original website
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ revels in absurdity while winking at the squeaky clean reputation of its subject
Music biopic parodies and mockumentaries are hardly a new genre, which has become popular over the years thanks to films from This Is Spinal Tap to Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. Typically, these parodies involve tortured artists who find commercial success, only to fly too close to the sun and come crashing back to earth — whether it be due to sex, drugs, and rock and roll, infighting with bandmates, or a combination thereof.
After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle
Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
Henry Cavill’s uncomfortable dating history refuses to die as he leaves ‘The Witcher’ for DCU future
Henry Cavill‘s name is all over the news, following reports that he’s departing Netflix’s The Witcher after three seasons of portraying Geralt of Rivia. Another unfortunate detail is also pushing the 39-year-old actor’s name to trend, as the popular star’s dating history once again comes back to bite. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Tyler, and Johnny Depp have all been on the receiving end of criticism over the years, after consistently choosing partners of much younger ages. With Cavill’s name once again at the forefront of conversations, some people are wondering why he hasn’t received similar pushback.
A dead-eyed fantasy dud wins a bloody streaming battle long after losing the war
One of the strangest cinematic detours of the modern era saw Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump, Back to the Future, Cast Away, and What Lies Beneath hit-maker Robert Zemeckis spend the better part of a decade living exclusively in the uncanny valley, where he delivered fantasy epic Beowulf sandwiched in between the festive frolics of The Polar Express and A Christmas Carol.
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
A cherished blockbuster that’s a lot less popular than anyone cares to remember soars on streaming
For audiences of a certain generation, Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster fantasy Hook holds a very special place in their hearts, one from which it will never be dislodged. And yet, the 1991 favorite isn’t quite as universally-beloved as you might think. In fact, the retelling of the Peter Pan...
Latest Marvel News: Studio admits a Disney Plus series is way behind schedule as the rebirth of an MCU OG is teased
Happy hump day, True Believers! As has been a continuing theme of late, this Wednesday’s Marvel news is all to do with looking to the future, which isn’t surprising given that we’re at the tail-end of Phase Four and on the cusp of Phase Five. Unfortunately, not all the updates are positive, as an intriguing-sounding Disney Plus show isn’t as far along in development as it should be. On the plus side, an original MCU favorite is about to undergo a “rebirth…”
‘The Batman’ fan offers irrefutable evidence that the solemn blockbuster is actually hilarious
Recently, Warner Bros. successfully rebooted Bruce Wayne with The Batman. The Robert Pattinson movie leaned into metaphorical and literal darkness more than its predecessors, was criticized for this, but one fan says it is lighter than we think. The above sequence from the 2022 film gained traction on Twitter yesterday...
‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home
The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.
An acclaimed Oscar-nominated box office smash getting an unrelated prequel instead of a sequel is still boggling minds
On paper, a critically-acclaimed thriller hailing from one of the best directors in the business that earned nearly $240 million at the box office and landed five Academy Award nominations would be a shoo-in for the sequels that were already planned ahead of time, but that didn’t turn out to be the case for David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
A fantasy epic that bombed hard after escaping decades in development hell spins a yarn on streaming
In essence, passion projects are made for an audience of one, it’s up to the paying public to decide whether or not they’re willing to get on board with the director’s long-held vision. In the case of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, the numbers showed that they most definitely were not.
The worst entry in a franchise that’s been sliding downhill for decades refuses to leave the streaming ranks alone
Any franchise that kicks off with an all-time classic is instantly put at a massive disadvantage, because the chances of replicating such rare magic are almost zero. In the case of Jurassic World Dominion, though, it put a huge dampener on a six-film arc that dragged on for 29 years, rounding off the sprawling dinosaur saga in tediously disappointing fashion.
Aubrey Plaza’s ‘Coven of Chaos’ role will be hard-pressed to beat her first Marvel villain
To the delight of Evil Hag enthusiasts everywhere, Aubrey Plaza has officially joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the upcoming WandaVision spinoff that’ll see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as fan-favorite wicked witch Agatha Harkness. The news is exciting, not just because it brings two Parks & Recreation alumni together, but because it marks Plaza’s long-awaited debut in the MCU. But, let’s not forget that this isn’t her first gig in a Marvel production.
Latest Horror News: Blumhouse boss posts an eerily cryptic invitation as ‘Chucky’ fans champion for a franchise veteran to win an Emmy
Just hear those sleigh bells jingling, ring ting ting— no! Truth be told, all of us at We Got This Covered know how hard it is to resist the ever-present urge to indulge in cheery Christmas carols, but there’s still an abundance of horror news left to be shared with the world! As the forecasts of snow begin to blow in across the midwest, it’s safe to assume that the final weeks of fall are here as winter slowly creeps in. But before winter is in full effect, it’s time to round out the latest updates in the horror streamline. The last 24 hours have been interesting in horror, at least, with Jason Blum engaging his followers with a cryptic tweet as Chucky fans believe it’s time for a franchise star to obtain an Emmy.
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
Much like every other fandom, ‘The Witcher’ stans are united in their hatred of the same person
Some fans of The Witcher seem to have united in their antipathy toward one of the creative minds behind the popular Netflix series. Redditor Hotspriest shared their opinion on the matter in r/TheWitcher subreddit in a post titled, “When the one thing the entire fandom can agree on is how much they don’t like you.”
Where can I watch Harry Styles’ ‘My Policeman?’
Harry Styles is the gift that keeps on giving. When the Grammy Award-winning musician isn’t releasing chart-topping music or regaling the world with his album tours, he’s starring in larger-than-life acting roles on the silver screen. Everything from the superhero Eros in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, all the way to the romance movie of the season, My Policeman.
Beyoncé belatedly shares her Halloween costume, but it’s one she can be proud of
Beyoncé’s got the internet in a collective swoon after posting her family’s Halloween costumes a couple of days after the rest of the world. In an Instagram post captioned “Family every single day and night”, the Carters are all dressed up in the outfits of the popular Disney Channel animated comedy The Proud Family. Beyoncé herself takes on two characters in the series, dressing up as both Trudy Proud and the no-nonsense Suga Mama.
‘The Witcher’ petition demanding the showrunners get fired so Henry Cavill can return gathers serious momentum
Henry Cavill has been referred to by his co-stars as an encyclopedia of The Witcher lore, and the actor never exactly hid the fact that he wasn’t just a massive fan of the source material, but so committed to the cause that he’d love nothing more than to stick around for an entire seven-season arc as Geralt of Rivia.
