Read full article on original website
Related
Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Details Final Conversation With Chadwick Boseman
Watch: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Remembers Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther lives on in memories. Two years after Chadwick Boseman died at age 43 from colon cancer, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is recalling their final interaction. "My last conversation with him was calling to ask if he wanted...
Modern Family's Julie Bowen Clarifies Her Sexuality
Julie Bowen has a modern view on sexuality. The Modern Family star got candid about her experience with a same-sex romance during a recent chat with Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley. Though Julie has "always been straight" in the conventional sense, she noted on the Oct. 31 episode of her Quitters podcast that she was once "in love with a woman for a while, but she didn't love me back."
Singer Aaron Carter, Brother Of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies At 34
The pop star and rapper shot to fame as a young singer with hits like “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and "I Want Candy."
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
Aaron Carter Dead at 34
The music world has lost one of its own. Aaron Carter, a former child star and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, died Nov. 5, his rep confirmed to E! News. He was 34. "It is with deepest regret," the musician's rep said in a statement, "to report...
Millie Bobby Brown Details the “Terms and Conditions” of Her “Healthy” Friendship With Henry Cavill
Watch: Millie Bobby Brown Wants Fans to Know She's Growing Up. Millie Bobby Brown's characters are experts in sleuthing, but there's one mystery the actress can't touch in real life. Millie, 18, recently detailed the boundaries that exist within her "really good" friendship to Henry Cavill, her fellow Enola Holmes...
Aaron Carter Dead at 34: New Kids on the Block and Others Pay Tribute to Singer
Hollywood is mourning the loss of Aaron Carter. The "I Want Candy" singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter was found unresponsive at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Nov. 5, his rep confirmed to E! News. He was 34. While a Lancaster Sheriff's Office spokesperson told...
Tia Mowry Reveals Who Is Still a Part of the Sister, Sister Group Chat
Watch: Tia Mowry Is Prioritizing Self-Care in Exclusive Life Update. Now that everybody knows, they ain't ever gonna let each other go. Tia Mowry confirmed that there is, in fact, a running group text between some Sister, Sister cast members—but it's smaller than you might think. "There is a...
Selena Gomez Says She Might Not Be Able to Carry Kids Due to Bipolar Medication
Watch: Selena Gomez Shares Moment She ALMOST Cut From New Documentary. Selena Gomez is getting candid about living with bipolar disorder. The Only Murders in the Building star recently reflected on her future plans to expand her family, telling Rolling Stone for its December cover story published Nov. 3. that due to her bipolar medication she may not be able to carry children. She explained, "That's a very big, big, present thing in my life."
How George Lopez Really Felt About Having His Ex-Wife on the Lopez vs. Lopez Set
Watch: George Lopez Gets EMOTIONAL Talking About Daughter's Success. George Lopez only had one concern about working with his daughter Mayan on the NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez. "With Mayan comes my ex-wife," the actor exclusively told E! News at the series' red carpet premiere event on Nov. 3. George shares his only child with actress Ann Serrano, whom he divorced in 2010 after 17 years of marriage.
Newly Engaged Rachel Bradshaw Reveals How Dad Terry Hilariously Spoiled Her Fiancé's Proposal
Watch: Rachel Bradshaw Says Her Father Terry SPOILED Her Marriage Proposal. Rachel Bradshaw's proposal didn't exactly go as planned. In fact, The Bradshaw Bunch star revealed her dad Terry Bradshaw hilariously spilled the news of her fiancé Chase Lybbert's engagement plans before he actually got down on one knee.
Johnny Depp and His Former U.K. Lawyer Joelle Rich Break Up After Brief Romance
Watch: Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich. Johnny Depp has abandoned ship on his latest relationship. The Pirates of the Caribbean star and his former London-based lawyer Joelle Rich are no longer dating, according to People. Their split comes just nearly two months after a source confirmed to...
These Photos of Jacob Elordi's Elvis Presley Transformation Will Always Be on Your Mind
Watch: Elvis Presley's Family Reunites for "Elvis" Premiere. We can't help but fall more in love with this casting. Less than two months after Jacob Eloridi announced he would be stepping into Elvis Presley's blue suede shoes for the upcoming movie Priscilla, the actor was spotted on set showcasing his epic transformation.
Sarah Jessica Parker Proves More Is More in New And Just Like That Fashion Look
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Plays Coy About And Just Like That Season 2. Sarah Jessica Parker has never been one to follow the rules of fashion. On Nov. 2, the actress was spotted back on set of season two of HBOMax's Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, serving up yet another effortlessly cool street style look in New York City.
Remembering Aaron Carter: A Life in Photos
As a child and teen singer, Aaron Carter appeared to be on top of the world. In the '90s and '00s, he released popular music such as covers of "Crush on You" and "I Want Candy" and toured with his brother Nick Carter's band, Backstreet Boys, and Britney Spears, as well as on his own. He also hung out with other top celebs while attending major celebrity events, such as the Grammys and other award shows. He dated Hilary Duff. He also made guest appearances on TV shows.
How Tia Mowry Is Handling Good Days and Bad Days Amid Cory Hardrict Divorce
Watch: Tia Mowry Is Prioritizing Self-Care in Exclusive Life Update. Tia Mowry is trying to focus on the sweeter things amid her divorce with Cory Hardrict. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Sister, Sister alum opened up about what her life looks like these days, one month after announcing her split from her husband of 14 years. While she does experience some bumps from time to time, she noted that there are "more good days than bad days." After all, as she pointed out, it's important to prioritize your own happiness.
Lauren Graham Shares Rare Insight on Life After “Sad” Peter Krause Breakup
Watch: Lauren Graham & Peter Krause SPLIT After 10 Years Together. Lauren Graham is letting time heal her broken heart. alum reflected on the end of her decadelong relationship with Peter Krause in 2021, sharing the mindset she's used as she moves forward. "I knew I was resilient because I...
Ashley Graham Shares Appreciation for "New Tummy" 10 Months After Welcoming Twin Sons
Watch: Supermodel Ashley Graham Welcomes TWIN Boys. Ashley Graham is loving the skin she's in. The supermodel, who welcomed twin boys with husband Justin Ervin in January, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Stories about why she's grateful for her postpartum body. "Hi new tummy," Ashley captioned her post on...
Why Selena Gomez Says She'd Give Her 2016 Self a Hug
Watch: Selena Gomez Shares Moment She ALMOST Cut From New Documentary. Selena Gomez is ready to share her story. In her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the singer, 30, details her journey with her physical and mental health. Reflecting on her life in 2016, when the film begins, Gomez revealed what she'd tell herself during that time.
Why Selena Gomez Named Her New Kidney After Fred Armisen
Watch: Selena Gomez Shares Moment She ALMOST Cut From New Documentary. Selena Gomez will always hold Fred Armisen close to her heart. When the Only Murders in the Building star underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, she knew she wanted to designate a special name for her new organ. "I...
E! News
221K+
Followers
54K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0