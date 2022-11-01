ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Modern Family's Julie Bowen Clarifies Her Sexuality

Julie Bowen has a modern view on sexuality. The Modern Family star got candid about her experience with a same-sex romance during a recent chat with Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley. Though Julie has "always been straight" in the conventional sense, she noted on the Oct. 31 episode of her Quitters podcast that she was once "in love with a woman for a while, but she didn't love me back."
E! News

Aaron Carter Dead at 34

The music world has lost one of its own. Aaron Carter, a former child star and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, died Nov. 5, his rep confirmed to E! News. He was 34. "It is with deepest regret," the musician's rep said in a statement, "to report...
PALMDALE, CA
E! News

Tia Mowry Reveals Who Is Still a Part of the Sister, Sister Group Chat

Watch: Tia Mowry Is Prioritizing Self-Care in Exclusive Life Update. Now that everybody knows, they ain't ever gonna let each other go. Tia Mowry confirmed that there is, in fact, a running group text between some Sister, Sister cast members—but it's smaller than you might think. "There is a...
E! News

Selena Gomez Says She Might Not Be Able to Carry Kids Due to Bipolar Medication

Watch: Selena Gomez Shares Moment She ALMOST Cut From New Documentary. Selena Gomez is getting candid about living with bipolar disorder. The Only Murders in the Building star recently reflected on her future plans to expand her family, telling Rolling Stone for its December cover story published Nov. 3. that due to her bipolar medication she may not be able to carry children. She explained, "That's a very big, big, present thing in my life."
E! News

How George Lopez Really Felt About Having His Ex-Wife on the Lopez vs. Lopez Set

Watch: George Lopez Gets EMOTIONAL Talking About Daughter's Success. George Lopez only had one concern about working with his daughter Mayan on the NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez. "With Mayan comes my ex-wife," the actor exclusively told E! News at the series' red carpet premiere event on Nov. 3. George shares his only child with actress Ann Serrano, whom he divorced in 2010 after 17 years of marriage.
E! News

Sarah Jessica Parker Proves More Is More in New And Just Like That Fashion Look

Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Plays Coy About And Just Like That Season 2. Sarah Jessica Parker has never been one to follow the rules of fashion. On Nov. 2, the actress was spotted back on set of season two of HBOMax's Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, serving up yet another effortlessly cool street style look in New York City.
E! News

Remembering Aaron Carter: A Life in Photos

As a child and teen singer, Aaron Carter appeared to be on top of the world. In the '90s and '00s, he released popular music such as covers of "Crush on You" and "I Want Candy" and toured with his brother Nick Carter's band, Backstreet Boys, and Britney Spears, as well as on his own. He also hung out with other top celebs while attending major celebrity events, such as the Grammys and other award shows. He dated Hilary Duff. He also made guest appearances on TV shows.
LANCASTER, CA
E! News

How Tia Mowry Is Handling Good Days and Bad Days Amid Cory Hardrict Divorce

Watch: Tia Mowry Is Prioritizing Self-Care in Exclusive Life Update. Tia Mowry is trying to focus on the sweeter things amid her divorce with Cory Hardrict. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Sister, Sister alum opened up about what her life looks like these days, one month after announcing her split from her husband of 14 years. While she does experience some bumps from time to time, she noted that there are "more good days than bad days." After all, as she pointed out, it's important to prioritize your own happiness.
E! News

Why Selena Gomez Says She'd Give Her 2016 Self a Hug

Watch: Selena Gomez Shares Moment She ALMOST Cut From New Documentary. Selena Gomez is ready to share her story. In her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the singer, 30, details her journey with her physical and mental health. Reflecting on her life in 2016, when the film begins, Gomez revealed what she'd tell herself during that time.
E! News

Why Selena Gomez Named Her New Kidney After Fred Armisen

Watch: Selena Gomez Shares Moment She ALMOST Cut From New Documentary. Selena Gomez will always hold Fred Armisen close to her heart. When the Only Murders in the Building star underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, she knew she wanted to designate a special name for her new organ. "I...
E! News

E! News

221K+
Followers
54K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy