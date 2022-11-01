ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Former ‘Below Deck’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard! Below Deck and its spinoff series have never failed to bring the drama to Bravo fans everywhere since the franchise launched. The original series premiered in July 2013, documenting the daily lives of crew members on luxurious yachts during charter season. At the time, Bravo revealed that the first season averaged over 1 […]
The Tears Arrive in Full Force on Season 8 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. We don't know about you, but we are totally frustrated with Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise — why is that? Well, it's simply not entertaining; the lack of communication is unbearable, and it's aggravating to see the happy couples go on dates as a way to test their partner — that's the textbook definition of immature and insecure.
'Mountain Men' Star Tom Oar Sells Goods to a Trading Post — How to Buy Them

The lives of the men and women on Mountain Men are proof that many of us are soft babies surrounded by comforts that we don't really need. Tom Oar, one of the older members of the show's cast, has quickly become a fan favorite, even though some have wondered whether he's planning to give up his mountain life and move to Florida. Others, though, have wondered what Tom sells through a trading post.
The Guardian

‘I want to open a window in their souls’: Haruki Murakami on the power of writing simply

My first novel, Hear the Wind Sing, published in 1979, is fewer than 200 pages long. Yet it took many months and much effort to complete. Part of the reason, of course, was the limited time I had to work on it. I ran a jazz cafe, and I spent my 20s labouring from morning to night to pay off debts. But the real problem was that I hadn’t a clue how to write a novel. To tell the truth, although I had been absorbed in reading all kinds of stuff – my favourites being translations of Russian novels and English-language paperbacks – I had never read modern Japanese novels (of the “serious” variety) in any concerted way. Thus I had no idea what kind of Japanese literature was being read at the time or how I should write fiction in Japanese.
Get to Know the Hosts of 'Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman'

Ever since it first premiered in 2012, Mountain Men has been entertaining HISTORY viewers with its raw and authentic take on true off-grid living. Following the lives of a variety of survivalists across the U.S., the cast has been filmed doing some pretty wild things just to stay alive, and that's exactly what keeps drawing viewers back season after season.
'Buying Beverly Hills' Star Brandon Graves Was Once a Professional Dancer

Folks with a deep affinity for the world of real estate and browsing through lavish homes may want to look out for Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills. The show follows the personal and professional lives of agents who work at Mauricio Umansky’s firm, The Agency. And since Mauricio knows his way around TV thanks to his famous wife RHOBH's Kyle Richards, this show will cover all the bases of prime entertainment.
'CSI: Vegas' Fans Are Concerned About Paula Newsome's Health

Many fans of Paula Newsome recognize the actress from her plethora of roles over the years, including Women’s Murder Club, Guess Who, NCIS, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Things We Lost in the Fire. However, one of her most notable current roles is the one she holds on CSI: Vegas.
How Much Land Does Tony From 'Gold Rush' Own? He's Reportedly the Richest Man on the Show

Believe it or not, the California Gold Rush of 1848 wasn't the last gold mining effort made in North America. The hunt for the precious metal continues on Gold Rush on the Discovery Channel. Having first premiered in 2010 and lasting for 13 seasons so far, the reality series follows several family-run mining companies as they search for gold throughout the Klondike region of Canada as well as Alaska. There's always more gold to be found, and people have built their fortunes off of it.
Netflix's Crime Flick 'Enola Holmes 2' Is Set in Victorian England — Was it Filmed in the U.K.?

Based on Nancy Springer's YA mystery book series of the same name, Harry Bradbeer's 2020 film Enola Holmes helped thrust the undeniably exquisite Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) even further into the limelight. The film sees Enola Holmes — aka the spunky teen sister of esteemed Detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) — search for her missing mother, becoming a super-sleuth in the process.
