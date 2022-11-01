Read full article on original website
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Are Married! Here's a Look at Their Relationship Timeline
Love is in the air for two ex-Miss Universe contestants. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico — Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín — announced that they tied the knot days earlier. Article continues below advertisement. The news came as a surprise...
Former ‘Below Deck’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard! Below Deck and its spinoff series have never failed to bring the drama to Bravo fans everywhere since the franchise launched. The original series premiered in July 2013, documenting the daily lives of crew members on luxurious yachts during charter season. At the time, Bravo revealed that the first season averaged over 1 […]
Let’s Meet Aaron Paul’s Adorable Kids — And Learn the Reason Why His Family Is Changing Their Names
Who knew that Aaron Paul, our resident bad boy from Breaking Bad and Westworld, was such a family man? Aaron has not one, but two children with his beautiful wife, Lauren Parsekian. But this actually isn't new news. However, Aaron has been making headlines for a different reason: He wants...
Harry Styles Fans Are Calling Him "Ick" on TikTok — Here's Why They've Been Turned Off
We've been seeing a lot of Harry Styles lately — and for good reason. It's been an action-packed year for him. Not only did he release "Harry's House" in 2022, but he appeared in the films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman. Article continues below advertisement. But not everyone...
A supercar broker for celebrities like Elton John and Nicolas Cage shares what his job is like: 'I've bought cars in saunas, in swimming pools, and on airplanes'
Tom Hartley started selling cars after dropping out of school and watching his father do business. His showroom at his estate has around 75 cars.
The Tears Arrive in Full Force on Season 8 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. We don't know about you, but we are totally frustrated with Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise — why is that? Well, it's simply not entertaining; the lack of communication is unbearable, and it's aggravating to see the happy couples go on dates as a way to test their partner — that's the textbook definition of immature and insecure.
Monica of 'Family Karma' Shares an Update About Rish: "Every Relationship Comes With Its ups and Downs" (EXCLUSIVE)
It wouldn't be a season of Family Karma without drama at every turn, and when it comes to Monica Vaswani and her longtime boyfriend Rish Karamchandani, drama is a given. In the Season 3 trailer, there are hints of some trouble in paradise for these childhood sweethearts who once said on the show that they've "always" liked each other.
Bartise and Nancy Got Permanent Bracelets on 'Love Is Blind' — Are They Still Together?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind. Season 3 of Love Is Blind has taken Netflix by storm. In the reality TV show, adults date without actually seeing each other to find out if they’re capable of falling in love based on personality alone. A lot of drama has unfolded in the third season of the show so far.
'Love Is Blind' Star Colleen Reed Comes From a Family of Accomplished Professionals
Love Is Blind Season 3 has expectedly commanded the attention of social media users. As usual, the season showcases singles that fall in love and get engaged, sight unseen — all to tie the knot in a matter of weeks. Naturally, the experiment has caused many parents of the...
'Mountain Men' Star Tom Oar Sells Goods to a Trading Post — How to Buy Them
The lives of the men and women on Mountain Men are proof that many of us are soft babies surrounded by comforts that we don't really need. Tom Oar, one of the older members of the show's cast, has quickly become a fan favorite, even though some have wondered whether he's planning to give up his mountain life and move to Florida. Others, though, have wondered what Tom sells through a trading post.
'Family Karma' Stars Share How Real the Bravo Show Is: "There Is No Sugarcoating" (EXCLUSIVE)
Those of us who have watched reality TV for years are jaded when it comes to trusting the process and the validity of each series. And as much as fans love Family Karma on Bravo, many still question how real it is. Distractify spoke exclusively with both Amrit Kapai and Monica Vaswani about how real or fake the series is.
‘I want to open a window in their souls’: Haruki Murakami on the power of writing simply
My first novel, Hear the Wind Sing, published in 1979, is fewer than 200 pages long. Yet it took many months and much effort to complete. Part of the reason, of course, was the limited time I had to work on it. I ran a jazz cafe, and I spent my 20s labouring from morning to night to pay off debts. But the real problem was that I hadn’t a clue how to write a novel. To tell the truth, although I had been absorbed in reading all kinds of stuff – my favourites being translations of Russian novels and English-language paperbacks – I had never read modern Japanese novels (of the “serious” variety) in any concerted way. Thus I had no idea what kind of Japanese literature was being read at the time or how I should write fiction in Japanese.
Get to Know the Hosts of 'Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman'
Ever since it first premiered in 2012, Mountain Men has been entertaining HISTORY viewers with its raw and authentic take on true off-grid living. Following the lives of a variety of survivalists across the U.S., the cast has been filmed doing some pretty wild things just to stay alive, and that's exactly what keeps drawing viewers back season after season.
'Buying Beverly Hills' Star Brandon Graves Was Once a Professional Dancer
Folks with a deep affinity for the world of real estate and browsing through lavish homes may want to look out for Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills. The show follows the personal and professional lives of agents who work at Mauricio Umansky’s firm, The Agency. And since Mauricio knows his way around TV thanks to his famous wife RHOBH's Kyle Richards, this show will cover all the bases of prime entertainment.
'CSI: Vegas' Fans Are Concerned About Paula Newsome's Health
Many fans of Paula Newsome recognize the actress from her plethora of roles over the years, including Women’s Murder Club, Guess Who, NCIS, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Things We Lost in the Fire. However, one of her most notable current roles is the one she holds on CSI: Vegas.
How Much Land Does Tony From 'Gold Rush' Own? He's Reportedly the Richest Man on the Show
Believe it or not, the California Gold Rush of 1848 wasn't the last gold mining effort made in North America. The hunt for the precious metal continues on Gold Rush on the Discovery Channel. Having first premiered in 2010 and lasting for 13 seasons so far, the reality series follows several family-run mining companies as they search for gold throughout the Klondike region of Canada as well as Alaska. There's always more gold to be found, and people have built their fortunes off of it.
Netflix's Crime Flick 'Enola Holmes 2' Is Set in Victorian England — Was it Filmed in the U.K.?
Based on Nancy Springer's YA mystery book series of the same name, Harry Bradbeer's 2020 film Enola Holmes helped thrust the undeniably exquisite Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) even further into the limelight. The film sees Enola Holmes — aka the spunky teen sister of esteemed Detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) — search for her missing mother, becoming a super-sleuth in the process.
Is Netflix's British Fantasy Series 'The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself' Based on a Book?
Featuring blood, gore, and horny teenage witches, Netflix's British fantasy series The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself is a gem in a vast sea of supernatural endeavors. From creator Joe Barton, the series currently holds a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 percent. The story follows 16-year-old Nathan Byrn...
Who Is Milkshake on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans Think the Answer Is Obvious
We're getting closer to the Season 8 finale of The Masked Singer, and many of the celebrities have already revealed their true identities. However, we'll continue to meet new contestants and watch more unmaskings until the last man or woman standing is crowned the winner of Season 8!. Article continues...
