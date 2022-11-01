Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
wflx.com
Mayor’s Veterans Golf Classic to help South Florida veterans afford housing
The tough economic times are hitting the Florida veteran population especially hard. The number of veterans requesting housing assistance and other types of help through the Veterans Administration in West Palm Beach, has steadily increased. “Housing has really become unaffordable for our veteran population," said Mason Youell. He handles the...
wflx.com
LagoonFest returns to West Palm Beach waterfront
LagoonFest is returning to the West Palm Beach waterfront Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free festival hopes to educate the public about the beauty of the Lake Worth Lagoon both above and below the water. "This is a natural body of water. It's this thriving estuary and...
wflx.com
Thanksgiving Box Brigade Program returns to Palm Beach County
The 18th annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade Program is back this year. It provides Thanksgiving dinners to over 3,500 families in southern Palm Beach County. Wednesday morning, volunteers from two corporations had a contest on who could pack the most boxes that will eventually provide Thanksgiving dinners to 3,500 Palm Beach County families.
wflx.com
Despite poverty for many in Glades, some residents find hope
Fairways, beaches and mansions is the Palm Beach County most people recognize. But about 40 miles west of the coast, it's a much different story. "It's like living in a third-world country," Robert Love said. The Glades is where NFL legends are born and run into glory. It's also where...
Food Editor: What I’m craving, loving, ordering. Plus pizza obsessions + a new high tea
A fresh month has rolled in with new bites to savor, restaurant events to explore and food news to know about. But first, a cup of tea and a bit of time travel. Time travel is the essence of the new high tea service at Proper Grit in downtown West Palm Beach. The new daily afternoon event at The Ben hotel’s main restaurant pays homage to the adventurous, pioneer-era author Byrd Spilman Dewey, whose Lake Worth shore-side estate the Ben Trovato inspired the hotel’s name.
WPBF News 25
City of Boynton Beach searching for resident whose gone 'the extra mile' to be holiday parade grand marshal
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Leaders in Boynton Beach are looking for someone who has made a positive impact and gone out of their way to make the city a better place. The person will fill the shoes of the grand marshal for the 51st annual holiday parade that will take place downtown from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3.
cw34.com
Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
WPBF News 25
Deputies asking owners of pets potentially abused at Boca Raton grooming business to come forward
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is urging any owners of pets possibly victimized by a dog groomer in Boca Raton accused of animal cruelty to come forward. Plinio Roberto De Camargo, Jr., is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals, as detectives say he intentionally tormented the dogs by hitting them and pulling their hair in an inhumane way.
Virus killing lawns spreading across Palm Beach County
southfloridaweekend.com
Things to do this South Florida Weekend: November 4-6
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Halloween is over and we’re starting to prep for the next major holiday of the season, Thanksgiving! But what do we do in between the two festivities? Ignore the feeling of the holiday “lull” and check out one of these awesome events happening in our neck of the woods over the next few days. Enjoy your South Florida Weekend!
floridapolitics.com
State Republicans invest in flipping southern Palm Beach House district
Democrat and Boca Councilman Andy Thomson is vying with Republican and Highland Beach Town Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman for HD 91. The most expensive race in Palm Beach County pits a twice-elected Boca Raton Councilman, a Democrat, against a twice-elected Highland Beach Town Commissioner, a Republican, in the newly drawn House District 91.
cw34.com
Sheriff: German Shepherd found tied up, muzzled, and left to die
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found the person who they say is responsible for leaving a German Shepherd to die. When deputies found the dog, named Maverick, he couldn’t eat, drink, or bark and he was too weak to free himself from the fence he was tied to.
Washington Examiner
Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence
A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
wflx.com
'Don't Come Here,' catchy Treasure Coast tourism campaign tells visitors
So far this year, Florida has seen a 20% increase in the number of visitors compared to last year. With the traditional tourist season fast approaching, one local area is trying to attract more people by telling them to stay away. The Sophisticats on Wednesday entertained the lunch time crowd...
wflx.com
Couple loses thousands after purchasing generator from Fort Pierce company
A Port St. Lucie couple called Contact 5 after purchasing a generator from a Fort Pierce company that they claim they paid for but never received. “This is where it would have been,” Annette Speach told Contact 5. When Speach and her husband moved from New York to Port...
wflx.com
Woman accused of double voting in Fla., Alaska in multiple election years
A Loxahatchee woman is accused of voting in Florida and Alaska during multiple election years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, was arrested Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to FDLE investigators, Leslie voted in the 2020 federal and state primary elections in both states. Investigators said Leslie's Alaska...
Experts warn grass-killing virus at its worst in Palm Beach County
cw34.com
Help is on the way for condo residents without power for 2 weeks
GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — People who are sweating it out at a condo building in Greenacres are getting some help. A 10- unit building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums, 600 Nottingham Circle, has been without power for about two weeks, after a fire in an electrical box. Some residents have...
gotowncrier.com
Wellington Zoners Reject Request To Allow Home On Small Little Ranches Parcel
Wellington’s Planning, Zoning & Adjustment Board on Wednesday, Oct. 19 rejected a request from a property owner seeking to build a home on a small parcel currently designated as open space in the Palm Beach Little Ranches equestrian community. At issue was a request by property owner Neil Winer...
