ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfgo.com

South Dakota GOP legislative candidate charged with abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan, 44, with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual grooming behaviors” over a period of several years. He faces a class 4 felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

What Minnesota deer hunters can expect as the season opens Saturday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 400,000 deer hunters are preparing for the Minnesota firearms deer season that opens Saturday. The Department of Natural Resources says feeding and attractant bans are in place across the state to prevent concentrations of wild deer in areas with a higher risk for disease.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

MN high school football playoffs head to the Fargodome

(KFGO/KNFL) Get ready for plenty of Minnesota high school playoff football at the Fargodome on Thursday and Friday. A handful of section finals will be played to determine state quarterfinal berths. Four games will be played on Thursday. 12:30 PM: Section 6 9-Man: Blackduck (8-2) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (9-0) 3:00 PM:...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy