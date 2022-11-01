Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement

Read full article on original website
real_snoopster
3d ago
The funny thing is here is that everybody's mad at Ticketmaster when Taylor Swift is the one that signed the contract was Ticketmaster. there's a lot more other ticketing agencies out there that she could have signed with
AP_001928.d4502179e53446cc8ad96de9a751e03d.0211
2d ago
Here I thought she did everyone a favor and quit singing after her temper tantrum over rights loss of her so called music.
Jerry Walker
2d ago
I don't care for her or her music but I agree that ticket master needs to go away. They hold a monopoly over ticket sales at all primary venues and a large portion of the secondary venues.
