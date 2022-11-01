ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

NBC Chicago

$1.6B Up For Grabs in Saturday Night's Historic Powerball Drawing

After there were once again no winners in Wednesday evening's Powerball drawing, the jackpot grew to an all-time lottery high of $1.6 billion. The jackpot surpasses the previous all-time high of $1.586 billion, which was split between three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016. The third-largest jackpot...
Can Powerball Winners Remain Anonymous? It Depends

A jackpot worth a whopping $1.6 billion is on the table with the next Powerball drawing. And while the odds of winning are really, really slim — one in 292.2 million to be exact — someone is bound to eventually, begging the question: Is remaining anonymous an option?
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

