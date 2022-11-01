Read full article on original website
Patients with cancer, suppressed immune system at high risk for severe COVID if treated with systemic drug therapies
Patients with cancer and a weakened immune system who are treated with immunotherapies tend to fare far worse from COVID-19 than those who haven't received such therapies in the three months before their COVID diagnosis, show findings in a new study by researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Researchers found worse outcomes in both the disease itself as well as the fierce immune response that sometimes accompanies it.
Do we still need to hold onto COVID-19 vaccination cards?
Where is your COVID-19 vaccination card? Is it in your wallet or purse? Is it at home, buried in a pile of mail? Is it lost?. If you're not sure, you're not alone. "It's tucked away at home, I think," said Northeastern student Kenny Nguyen, who was hanging out with friends near Centennial Common on Northeastern's Boston campus this week. "It's in my dorm."
Higher antibody concentration found in people with vaccine reactions
After the second and third vaccinations against COVID-19, a significantly higher antibody concentration has been confirmed, while tolerability was good. Lukas Perkhofer and co-authors reported this result in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International. Several studies showed "fear of adverse effects" as the crucial determinant of refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19;...
Study identifies blood pressure drug as potential treatment for Black patients with Alzheimer's disease
Considering how patients from different ethnic groups respond to the same drug could be crucial to finding new Alzheimer's disease treatments—a disorder the Alzheimer's Association previously deemed a "silent epidemic" among Black adults. A Cleveland Clinic-led study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association showed...
Study provides basis for personalized hepatitis C aftercare
Even after chronic hepatitis C has been cured, portal hypertension remains the major factor driving the development of complications in advanced liver disease. In cooperation with researchers from Spain, a research team led by Georg Semmler and Mattias Mandorfer from the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at MedUni Vienna's Department of Medicine III showed that the non-invasive tests explored in their earlier studies accurately estimate the probability of sequelae.
Trauma during childhood triples the risk of suffering a serious mental disorder in adulthood, study finds
A study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute links psychological trauma in childhood with an increased risk of developing some kind of mental disorder years later. Suffering psychological trauma during childhood significantly increases the risk of developing a mental disorder in adulthood. Specifically, as much...
Yes, adults can get RSV and it can be severe
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that is a common cause of lower respiratory illness and is most recognized for causing annual epidemics that lead to an increase in hospitalizations of children in their first or second year of life. However, it's a common misconception that RSV is a mild respiratory illness in adults when, in fact, it can lead to symptoms as serious as those of influenza. A Baylor College of Medicine infectious diseases expert explains.
Shorter course of radiation therapy yields comparable results for patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma
Patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS) who need pre-operative radiation therapy can safely receive hypofractionated treatment over three weeks instead of five, with comparable tumor control and no increased risk of major complications in wound healing, according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Results...
UK researchers cure man who had COVID for 411 days
British researchers announced Friday they have cured a man who was continually infected with COVID for 411 days by analyzing the genetic code of his particular virus to find the right treatment. Persistent COVID infection—which is different to long COVID or repeated bouts of the disease—occurs in a small number...
Study suggests reducing use of broad-spectrum antibiotics for acute kidney infections
A new study led by Ochsner infectious diseases clinical pharmacist Kevin Lin, PharmD, was recently published in PLoS One, suggesting that oral cephalosporins are as safe and effective as the standard of care fluoroquinolones (FQs) for the treatment of acute kidney infections. Cephalosporins belong to a family of antibiotics called beta-lactams which are generally regarded as "narrower-spectrum" meaning they don't kill as much of our good bacteria and have a much safer side effect profile when compared to FQs.
COVID-19: Vaccination status polarizes population
People who strongly identify with their COVID vaccine status discriminate more strongly against the respective other group. This is shown by a study conducted by the team led by Luca Henkel, member of the Cluster of Excellence ECONtribute at the University of Bonn, with the participation of the Universities of Erfurt and Vienna and the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine Hamburg. The study was published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.
BMI declines seen seven years before cognitive impairment diagnosis
Significantly lower body mass index (BMI) occurs beginning approximately seven years before a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Jie Guo, M.P.H., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues assessed the long-term BMI trajectories preceding incident MCI and...
Therapeutic HIV vaccine achieves encouraging results
A phase I/IIa clinical trial that the University of Oxford collaborated on has demonstrated that a T-cell therapeutic HIV vaccine was associated with better control of the virus rebound when antiretroviral therapy (ART) was temporarily withdrawn. Researchers carrying out the AELIX-002 study, whose results have been published in Nature Medicine,...
US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
The nation's top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive—even...
Artificial intelligence-based algorithm predicts major adverse kidney events after hospitalization
Serious kidney-related complications—or major adverse kidney events—are common after hospitalization for various medical problems. Investigators have now developed and validated an artificial intelligence-based algorithm to predict a patient's risk of major adverse kidney events within 90 days of hospital discharge. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3-November 6.
Lipid ratios linked to benign prostatic hyperplasia risk
In the Chinese population, the triglyceride to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (TG/HDL-C) ratio and the total cholesterol (TC)/HDL-C ratio are associated with an increased risk for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), according to a study published online Oct. 3 in Frontiers in Nutrition. Chen Zhu, from The First Affiliated Hospital with Nanjing...
New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures
Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
US grapples with spike in trio of respiratory viruses
US hospitals are under pressure as cases of three respiratory viruses—the flu, COVID-19, and RSV—are rising at the same time, and earlier than usual, experts said Friday. Children are being hit hard by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes the chest infection bronchiolitis in infants, and has spurred unusually high rates of hospitalizations in several countries around the world this season.
Excess death gap grew along partisan lines after launch of COVID vaccines
A team of Yale researchers has found that Republican voters in two U.S. states had more excess deaths than Democratic voters after vaccines for COVID-19 became widely available to counter the disease. The discrepancy didn't exist prior to the vaccines. Jacob Wallace, assistant professor of public health (health policy); Jason...
