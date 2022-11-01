ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith’s Return Could Result in Multiple Complications

Credit where credit is due. The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is playing far beyond initial expectations. Especially following the horrible injury to their future Hall of Fame left tackle before game one. Tyron Smith has been out since before the start of the season. Suffering an avulsion fracture to his...
lastwordonsports.com

New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans

The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football

Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
NBC Chicago

3 Keys for Chicago Bears to Upset Miami Dolphins in NFL Week 9

3 keys for Bears to beat Dolphinsscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have had a tough week. In the span of six days the team traded away Robert Quinn, got blown out by the Cowboys 49-29, then traded away Roquan Smith. It would be tough to rebound from a series of events under any circumstances, but it will be even harder for the Bears since they’ll try to get back on track against the Dolphins and their league-leading passing attack. Some things will look familiar from the 49ers game, like the rushing scheme, since head coach Mike McDaniel was their rushing game coordinator from 2017-2020, and their offensive coordinator last year. But a lot will look different too, mainly because the Dolphins have two of the most explosive wide receivers in the league, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. If the Bears can execute on these three keys they’ll give themselves a chance to stay competitive until the end.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning.  Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Injury Report: Larry Borom Returns to Practice

Bears injury report: Larry Borom returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears delivered more good news than bad news in their final injury report ahead of their game against the Dolphins this Sunday. Four starters who had been limited, or did not participate at all in practice earlier in the week were all upgraded to full participants on Friday: Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and Kyler Gordon. In addition, Matt Eberflus announced the team was set to activate Cody Whitehair from the IR back to the 53-man roster.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses being called out during wrestling event

The Baltimore Ravens have had a little more time this week to get ready for the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football”, especially following their Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A few of the Ravens, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, were in attendance for AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) Dynamite show that took place in Baltimore on Wednesday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
NBC Chicago

Bears Activate Cody Whitehair Off of IR, Clear to Play Dolphins Game

Bears activate Cody Whitehair off of IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears delivered more good news than bad news in their final injury report ahead of their game against the Dolphins this Sunday. Four starters who had been limited, or did not participate at all in practice earlier in the week were all upgraded to full participants on Friday: Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and Kyler Gordon. In addition, the team activated Cody Whitehair from the IR back to the 53-man roster.
CHICAGO, IL
