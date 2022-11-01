Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
Chase Claypool Already Impressing Bears, Showing Why Trade Was Made
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Several adjectives were bandied about when Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago after the Bears acquired the 24-year-old wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big. Physical. Athletic. The list goes on. Claypool's measurables are unimpeachable. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42...
Does Justin Fields believe the Chase Claypool trade shows the Bears’ faith in him?
The Bears added a major weapon to their offense in their trade with the Steelers to acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool, so did that show quarterback Justin Fields that they have faith in him moving forward.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith’s Return Could Result in Multiple Complications
Credit where credit is due. The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is playing far beyond initial expectations. Especially following the horrible injury to their future Hall of Fame left tackle before game one. Tyron Smith has been out since before the start of the season. Suffering an avulsion fracture to his...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans
The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football
Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
3 Keys for Chicago Bears to Upset Miami Dolphins in NFL Week 9
3 keys for Bears to beat Dolphinsscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have had a tough week. In the span of six days the team traded away Robert Quinn, got blown out by the Cowboys 49-29, then traded away Roquan Smith. It would be tough to rebound from a series of events under any circumstances, but it will be even harder for the Bears since they’ll try to get back on track against the Dolphins and their league-leading passing attack. Some things will look familiar from the 49ers game, like the rushing scheme, since head coach Mike McDaniel was their rushing game coordinator from 2017-2020, and their offensive coordinator last year. But a lot will look different too, mainly because the Dolphins have two of the most explosive wide receivers in the league, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. If the Bears can execute on these three keys they’ll give themselves a chance to stay competitive until the end.
Experts agree: Bears QB Justin Fields was a winner at the NFL trade deadline
The Chicago Bears were quite active during the NFL’s trade deadline, dealing linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn, as well as acquiring receiver Chase Claypool. With Smith and Quinn being traded, it speaks to a transition from prioritizing defense to offense, specifically how it pertains to quarterback...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins
Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning. Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor now terrorizing golf courses: 'Nothing else for me to do but play golf'
BOCA RATON, Fla. — At 63, Lawrence Taylor still knows how to deliver a shot. On Wednesday, he was hitting golf balls instead of quarterbacks. The NFL Hall of Fame outside linebacker played in the TimberTech Championship’s PNK DRV Pro-Am at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. “I...
Chicago Bears Injury Report: Larry Borom Returns to Practice
Bears injury report: Larry Borom returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears delivered more good news than bad news in their final injury report ahead of their game against the Dolphins this Sunday. Four starters who had been limited, or did not participate at all in practice earlier in the week were all upgraded to full participants on Friday: Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and Kyler Gordon. In addition, Matt Eberflus announced the team was set to activate Cody Whitehair from the IR back to the 53-man roster.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses being called out during wrestling event
The Baltimore Ravens have had a little more time this week to get ready for the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football”, especially following their Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A few of the Ravens, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, were in attendance for AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) Dynamite show that took place in Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Kyler Gordon's Mindset, Bears Mantra Helped Fuel Rookie-Year Growth
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- When Kyler Gordon jumped in front of Tyquan Thornton and picked off Bailey Zappe's pass at Gillette Stadium, it was a checkpoint in the early development of the rookie corner. Affirmation that all the work he has put in is starting to pay off. "Really, what...
Bears Activate Cody Whitehair Off of IR, Clear to Play Dolphins Game
Bears activate Cody Whitehair off of IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears delivered more good news than bad news in their final injury report ahead of their game against the Dolphins this Sunday. Four starters who had been limited, or did not participate at all in practice earlier in the week were all upgraded to full participants on Friday: Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and Kyler Gordon. In addition, the team activated Cody Whitehair from the IR back to the 53-man roster.
Mike Tomlin on Chase Claypool trade: We value the Bears’ second-round pick
The Steelers are in unfamiliar territory at 2-6 under head coach Mike Tomlin in 2022. But after trading receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears on Tuesday, Tomlin told reporters on Wednesday that the deal was about adding a draft pick for a player at a position where Pittsburgh feels it has quality depth.
