3 keys for Bears to beat Dolphinsscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have had a tough week. In the span of six days the team traded away Robert Quinn, got blown out by the Cowboys 49-29, then traded away Roquan Smith. It would be tough to rebound from a series of events under any circumstances, but it will be even harder for the Bears since they’ll try to get back on track against the Dolphins and their league-leading passing attack. Some things will look familiar from the 49ers game, like the rushing scheme, since head coach Mike McDaniel was their rushing game coordinator from 2017-2020, and their offensive coordinator last year. But a lot will look different too, mainly because the Dolphins have two of the most explosive wide receivers in the league, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. If the Bears can execute on these three keys they’ll give themselves a chance to stay competitive until the end.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO