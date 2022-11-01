ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conrad And Billie’s Slow-Burn is The Best Part of ‘The Resident’ Season 6

By Nicole Gallucci
 4 days ago
The Resident kicked off Season 6 by putting an end to Dr. Conrad Hawkins’ (Matt Czuchry) Season 5 love triangle. Or so we thought…

In the season premiere, viewers learned that Conrad is finally dating Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne), but anyone with a pulse can tell there’s a super-charged romantic current flowing between Conrad and Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas). While Conrad and Cade are settling into their relationship with PDA, pizza nights, and sleepovers, Conrad and Billie are sharing small, meaningful moments during their days that let viewers know there’s still hope for a future together. I, for one, am living for The Resident‘s inevitable Conrad and Billie romance and savoring every sweet, slow-burn scene leading up to it.

Since Conrad’s wife (and Gigi’s mother) Nic (Emily VanCamp) died in the third episode of Season 5, the idea of him finding love again has been a delicate topic for the show to address. Writers eased fans into the idea of a new romantic interest by placing two ridiculously wonderful women in Conrad’s orbit. But the show truly gave Conrad (and viewers) permission to move on through flashback scenes in the Season 5 finale. As Conrad sat in the same bar where he and Nic shared so many special memories, he thought back to a night when the two gave each other permission to find love again should one of them pass. In a cliffhanger, Conrad — finally ready to put himself out there again — walked up to both Billie and Cade, leaving us to wonder if he chose the new doctor in town or Nic’s best friend.

Photos: FOX ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Billie and Conrad shared a bear hug in the Season 6 premiere, and Conrad told her, “I don’t know what I’d do without your support.” It seemed as though the two might be together, but when they walked out of the hospital, Billie’s heart broke as she watched Conrad and Cade (!!!) kiss. Dr. Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) caught Billie trying to hide her pain and asked why she didn’t tell Conrad how she felt. Billie revealed she had a whole speech prepared at Kit and Bell’s engagement party, but Conrad left with Cade before she could get a word out. “On the upside, Conrad and I are closer than we’ve ever been. We’re best friends,” Billie said. Dr. Austin replied with a spot-on take: Conrad chose Cade thinking Billie wasn’t interested because she was Nic’s best friend. “He figured that was a line he wouldn’t cross, and you allowed him to think that because you never crossed it,” Austin explained, before reminding her, “it’s never too late to win the love of your life back.”

In Episode 2, Billie and Conrad shared a tense elevator ride thanks to a stacked question from Conrad. “I don’t know how to say this. You were Nic’s best friend, so every time I see you it’s like Nic’s watching me through you or something,” he revealed. “It makes me second guess everything. Like, would Nic approve of me with Cade?” It’s clear that keeping her true feelings from Conrad and watching him with another woman is crushing Billie, but she tells Conrad she wants him to be happy, and so would Nic. Throughout the season, she remains patient, considerate, and selfless, always giving Conrad and Gigi support and Conrad and Cade the room they need to let their relationship grow. That’s one of many reasons why I ship them so hard.

Despite her caution, Billie’s feelings for Conrad nearly bubbled over when they were treating a patient together in Episode 5. “We all cover up things we don’t want to see. The longer we look away, the harder it gets to see what’s right before our eyes,” Billie said. She was technically referring to the diagnosis, but Conrad could tell something deeper was on her mind. Before she could come clean, the patient developed a massive GI bleed, and they sprung into action. They tiptoed around their feelings later in the episode, fueling the palpable chemistry they shared at Kit and Bell’s wedding reception in Episode 6.

After spending the day taking Gigi dress shopping and listening to her talk about Nic, Billie asked Conrad to dance at the reception. They settled into a comfortable, effortless groove and Conrad thanked her for everything, admitting, “I don’t say it enough. I’m very grateful. You’re always there for both of us.” Billie replied, “It’s nothing. I love you guys,” and in that moment, things visibly shifted for Conrad. He put a second hand on Billie’s back while silent confessions played out across their faces. The two spent the remainder “Cant Help Falling In Love” swaying, awkwardly adjusting heads, and cherishing their slice of shared serenity. “What a night, huh?” Conrad asked. Billie echoed, “Yeah. What a night,” and the camera panned out on them dancing. SWOON!

Photo: FOX

In an interview with TVLine, The Resident‘s co-creator Amy Holden Jones even admitted the dance was “no doubt a turning point” for the characters. “I think Conrad has been in denial about his feelings for the first half of the season. He truly is attracted to Cade, but that attraction was predicated on his mistaken notion that Billie, as Nic’s best friend, was off limits for him,” she said. “During the dance, and in moments leading up to this dance, the chemistry between them begins to be undeniable.”

As a reminder I, and many other fans of the show, genuinely love Cade and Conrad as a couple. The Resident successfully crafted a rare love triangle with two satisfying romantic outcomes, but the fact that Billie shares such a close connection with Nic, felt her loss in the same way Conrad did, and cares about Gigi like she’s her own child is precisely why Conrad and Cade had to shoot their shot together first. Billie and Conrad have crucial history that predates Billie, but because Conrad is still adjusting to the idea of loving someone new, admitting he has a connection with Nic’s best friend comes with an added layer of fear and higher stakes. He’s easing into the dating scene again, but there’s no “won’t they” in his relationship with Billie. They absolutely will. At this point in the show, Billie’s living that Season 2 Jim Halpert life. All she can do is wait and share little moments with a guy who has a girlfriend, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t potential for the big love story.

“Sometimes it takes a little while to realize you can, and must, follow your heart,” Jones told TVLine. And because I like Cade so much, I don’t mind the wait.

Conrad, king of a crisis, is just the person to help Cade navigate the inevitable escalation of her dad’s drug problem this season, so I’m glad they’re together. But I have no doubt that he and Billie will be endgame. Like Nic and Conrad and Kit and Bell, Conrad and Billie have transitioned from colleagues to friends. Now all that’s left is for them to open their hearts, take the leap, and risk it all for love.

New episodes of The Resident air Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX and are available for next-day streaming on Hulu.

