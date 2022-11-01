ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Cardinals Open as Betting Favorites vs. Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzSoY_0iuecP6200

The Arizona Cardinals open as -1.5 point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5 and have already lost to the Seattle Seahawks once this season, but that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from making the Cardinals early favorites in round two.

SI Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as -1.5-point favorites over the Seahawks.

Arizona lost their first matchup in Seattle 19-9 after being -2.5-point favorites in Week 6.

Thus far, the Seahawks are 5-3 against the spread and have covered the last four-of-five games, including their last three. Two of those games (Cardinals/Chargers) they won outright as underdogs, as they are 4-2 as dogs this season.

Arizona is 4-4 against the spread and is 2-2 in their last four games. They covered in neither of their division games.

The Cardinals are gearing up for a three-game stretch against all other NFC West teams, first battling the Seahawks before taking on the Rams and then meeting the 49ers in Mexico for a Monday Night Football showdown.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Hot Mic Picks up Strong Words From Heated Isaiah Simmons

Rondale Moore Loved by Fantasy Football Analysts This Week

Cardinals Fall Yet Again in ESPN NFL Power Rankings

Podcast: Cardinals Drop Game to Vikings

Opinion: Cardinals Shouldn't Make Move at Deadline

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals face must-win vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5 and, because of a very tight NFC, are still very much in contention for the postseason, especially with nine games remaining on the schedule. They are still very much in the mix for the NFC West because, despite being in last place in the division, only two games separate them and the division-leading Seattle Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Washington Huskies: Game 9 vs. Oregon State – TV, Weather, Injuries, More

For Game 9, the Washington Huskies host Oregon State. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know to enjoy Game 9 of the Washington Huskies 2022 football season as they go on the road to face California. Whether you are making the trip to Husky Stadium or watching on TV, we have Washington fans covered.
SEATTLE, WA
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy