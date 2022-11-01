Cardinals Open as Betting Favorites vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals open as -1.5 point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5 and have already lost to the Seattle Seahawks once this season, but that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from making the Cardinals early favorites in round two.

SI Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as -1.5-point favorites over the Seahawks.

Arizona lost their first matchup in Seattle 19-9 after being -2.5-point favorites in Week 6.

Thus far, the Seahawks are 5-3 against the spread and have covered the last four-of-five games, including their last three. Two of those games (Cardinals/Chargers) they won outright as underdogs, as they are 4-2 as dogs this season.

Arizona is 4-4 against the spread and is 2-2 in their last four games. They covered in neither of their division games.

The Cardinals are gearing up for a three-game stretch against all other NFC West teams, first battling the Seahawks before taking on the Rams and then meeting the 49ers in Mexico for a Monday Night Football showdown.

