Rock solid Turner wins Ray Price Top Fuel Challenge at Rockingham Dragway

Top Fuel Harley winner Jay Turner. Photo byTim Hailey

ROCKINGHAM — Julian’s Jay “Bulldog” Turner posted quick time and top speed of the event Sunday en route to a popular victory in the Ray Price Top Fuel Challenge portion of the 31st annual Jim McClure Memorial All-Harley World Finals at Rockingham Dragway.

Turner shared the winners’ circle in the dual AMRA and AHDRA event with Chris Smith of Murfreesboro, Tenn., who won in Nitro Funny Bike for the second time in three years, Asheville’s Mary Dangrow, who as a rookie got her first win in Pro Fuel, and Billy Doherty of Lake Charles, La., who, after winning last year in Pro Gas, hoisted the Pro Mod trophy this time around, just as he did in 2020.

Dangrow, who also crews on boyfriend Tracy Kile’s Top Fuel bike, got a holeshot win over Paul Anderson in the final after Anderson, the AMRA point leader from Clarkston, Mich., upset defending Rockingham champion, AHDRA point leader and No. 1 qualifier Sam White in the semifinals.

A two-time NHRA and two-time IHRA Harley world champion, Turner beat No. 1 qualifier Randal Andras of Amelia, La., the most recent and three-time winner of the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis, Ind., in a classic final after dispatching teammate and two-time defending Ray Price champ Tii Tharpe of Pfafftown in the semifinals.

Although he was only eighth quickest in qualifying behind Andras’s 6.343, Turner obviously found the combination on Sunday, running 6.315 to beat Bill Jackson of Honey Brooke, Pa., in round one, 6.238 at a booming 236.17 mph to turn back Asheville’s Tracy Kile in the quarterfinals and 6.207 to stop Tharpe.

Photo by Jerry Andrews Photography

In the deciding round, he overcame a slight starting line deficit with a solid 6.244 at 232.39 mph. It was the veteran Turner’s first win in the McClure Memorial since 2010. Tharpe, who beat Ryan Peery of Milford, Ohio to win the Price Challenge in 2010 and 2021, ran up against the 2021 AMRA champion in the quarterfinals this time around but with the same result.

Among the others winners representing 10 different states were Keith Carper of Laurel, Md., in Pro Gas, Brian Conley Jr., Country Club Hills, Ill., in Top Eliminator, Heather Jendruch of Toledo, Ohio, in Super Gas, many -time Rockingham winner David Doremus of Loveland, Ohio in Super Pro, J.J. Stringer of Central City, Ky., in Pro Eliminator, and Bob Bihl of Alexandria, Ky., who outlasted 56 other riders to win Eliminator.

Results from the 31st annual AMRA Jim McClure Memorial All-Harley World Finals contested in conjunction with the AHDRA Fall Nitro Shootout at Rockingham Dragway. Hometowns are North Carolina unless otherwise indicated. Results include reaction time, track time, target time when applicable and finish line speed.

Photo by Jerry Andrews Photography

RAY PRICE TOP FUEL CHALLENGE

Qualifying – 1. Randal Adras, Amelia, La., 6.343, 216.72 mph; 2. Tracy Kile, Asheville, 6.472, 216.65 mplh; 3. Ryan Peery, Milford, Ohio, 6.634, 218.23 mph; 4. Jimmy MacMillan, Deland, Fla., 6.752, 208.23 mph; 5. Bill “Billy Jack” Jackson, Honey Brook, Pa., 6.792, 206.51 mph; 6. Robert Stewart, Gloucester, Va., 6.924, 197.57 mph; 7. Rich Vreeland, Danville, Pa., 7.013, 178.50 mph; 8. Jay Turner, Julian, 7.058, 148.99 mph; 9. Tii Tharpe, Pfafftown, 7.1890, 148.46 mph; 10. John Toth, Twilight, Pa., 7.533, 147.67 mph; 11. Mike Beland, Maiden, 11.172, 134.08 mph; 12. Samu Kemppaihen, Palm Coast, Fla., 15.490, 73.17 mph.

Round 1 – Rich Vreeland, Danville, Pa., .128, 6.803, 199.58 mph, def. Robert Stewart, Gloucester, Va., .143, 6.909, 190.14 mph; Jay Turner, Julian, .081, 6.315, 231.60 mph, def. Bill Jackson, Honey Brook, Pa., .108, 6.768, 218.55 mph; Tii Tharpe, Pfafftown, .115, 6.342, 222.62 mph, def. Jimmy MacMillan, Deland, Fla., .103, 6.750, 209.59 mph; Ryan Peery, Milford, Ohio, .080, 6.534, 218.48 mph, def. John Toth, Twilight, Pa., .128, 7.002, 173.63 mph; Tracy Kile, Asheville, .555, 6.489, 202.12 mph, def. Mike Beland, Maiden, no time; Randal Andras, Amelia, La., .062, 6.313, 226.66 mph, def. Samu Kemppaihen, Palm Coast, Fla., .235, 8.424, 117.29 mph.

Round 2 – Tharpe, .098, 6.333, 217.07 mph, def. Peery, .061, 6.415, 227.65 mph; Turner, .109, 6.238, 236.17 mph, def. Kile, .086, 6.394, 192.03 mph; Andras, 6.284, 223.54 mph, def. Vreeland, .070, 7.061, 155.63 mph.

Semifinals – Turner, .112, 6.207, 218.05 mph, def. Tharpe, .052, 9.237, 95.46 mph; Andras, 6.224, 232.31 mph, bye.

FINAL – Jay Turner, Julian, .062, 6.244, 232.39 mph, def. Randal Andras, Amelia, La., .036, 6.400, 185.08 mph.

NITRO FUNNY BIKE

Top qualifiers – 1. Michael Balch, Uniontown, Pa., 7.166, 194.88 mph; 2. Chris Smith, Murfreesboro, Tenn., 7.174, 190.00 mph; 3. Armon Furr, Orangeburg, S.C., 7.522, 153.14 mph; 4. Bill Rowe Jr., 8.730, 148.49 mph.

Round 1 – Michael Balch, Uniontown, Pa., .137, 7.688, 191.29 mph, def. Jim Martin, Palestine, Ill., foul; Chris Smith, Murfreesboro, Tenn., .078, 7.013, 171.08 mph, def. Jim Doyle, Chicopee, Mass., .110, 19.101, 62.83 mph; Armon Furr, Orangeburg, S.C., .164, 7.358, 165.92 mph, def. Bill Rowe Jr., .221, 11.684, 69.85 mph.

Semifinals – Balch, bye; Smith, .120, 6.909, 199.08 mph, def. Furr, .099, 8.779, 109.60 mph.

FINAL – Chris Smith, Murfreesboro, Tenn., .107, 6.922, 195.42 mph, def. Michael Balch, Uniontown, Pa., no time.

Photo by Jerry Andrews Photography

PRO FUEL

Top qualifiers – 1. Sam White, Chapin, S.C., 7.419, 171.84 mph; 2. Mary Dangrow, Asheville, 7.527, 168.14 mph; 3. Paul Anderson, Clarkston, Mich., 7.677, 168.62 mph; 4. Rocky Jackson, Arnaudville, La., 7.714, 164.21 mph.

Round 1 – Sam White, Chapin, S.C., .134, 7.482, 173.21 mph, def. Jay Beasley, Winston-Salem, .206, 15.896, no speed; Paul Anderson, Clarkston, Mich., .111, 7.602, 167.82 mph, def. Jason Leeper, Spencer, Ind., .294, 9.500, 147.84 mph; Rocky Jackson, Arnaudville, La., .210, 7.884, 156.99 mph, def. Richard Boone, Mint Hill, .154, 8.140, 165.92 mph; Al Miles, Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada, .195, 7.785, 159.48 mph, def. Phil Lower, Vicksburg, Mich., .156, 7.916, 161.77 mph; Mary Dangrow, Asheville, .162, 7.727, 161.13 mph, def. Jim Martin, Palestine, Ill., .181, 8.006, 163.16 mph.

Round 2 – White, bye; Dangrow, .172, 7.406, 168.72 mph, def. Miles, .167, 7.943, 157.76 mph; Anderson, .157, 7.569, 170.30 mph, def. Jackson, .158, 7.721, 163.99 mph.

Semifinals – Anderson, .147, 7.480, 170.54 mph, def. White, .127, 7.523, 170.77 mph; Dangrow, bye.

FINAL – Mary Dangrow, Asheville, .130, 7.393, 165.62 mph, def. Paul Anderson, Clarkston, Mich., .156, 7.385, 173.58 mph.

PRO MOD

Semifinals – Billy Doherty, Lake Charles, La., .053, 8.382, 159.01 mph, def. Loreto Pesce, Newark, Del., .112, 8.993, 149.00 mph; John Price, Emmitsburg, Md., .098, 8.552, 153.16 mph, def. Shane Pendergrast, Murfreesboro, Tenn., .091, 11.087, 86.02 mph.

FINAL – Billy Doherty, Lake Charles, La., .040, 8.338, 159.48 mph, def. John Price, Emmitsburg, Md., .027, 8.631, 153.09 mph.

PRO GAS

Semifinals – Keith Carper, Laurel, Md., .533, 9.115, 147.02 mph, def. Kevin Campbell, Southern Pines, .177, 12.276, 110.88 mph; Donnie Huffman, Lakeland, Fla., .099, 9.013, 144.09 mph, def. Chris Lanktree, Mayo, Yukon, Canada, .012, 9.285, 145.69 mph.

FINAL – Keith Carper, Laurel, Md., .009, 8.695, 150.08 mph, def. Donnie Huffman, Lakeland, Fla., .036, 9.045, 144.09 mph.

Photo by Jerry Andrews Photography

TOP ELIMINATOR (9.30 target)

Semifinals – Gary DeGrange, Ewing, N.J., .124, 9.375, 139.06 mph, def. Ken Strauss, Terrell, .054, 9.476, 138.67 mph; Brian Conley Jr., Country Club Hills, Ill., .060, 9.509, 145.53 mph, def. Freddy Frazier, Sanford, foul.

FINAL – Brian Conley Jr., Country Club Hills, Ill., .102, 9.304, 126.86 mph, def. Gary DeGrange, Ewing, N.J., .038, 9.453, 131.82 mph.

SUPER GAS (9.90 target)

Semifinals – John Terry, White House, Tenn., .086, 10.159, 109.55 mph, def. Toddy Hayworth, Mt. Pleasant, .088, 10.339, 130.72 mph; Heather Jendruch, Toledo, Ohio, bye.

FINAL – Heather Jendruch, Toledo, Ohio, .026, 9.801, 129.97 mph, def. John Terry, White House, Tenn., .065, breakout foul, 9.771, 131.91 mph.

SUPER PRO (10.30 target)

Semifinals – David Doremus, Loveland, Ohio, .052, 10.308, 114.89 mph, def. Kevin Danford, Akron, Ohio, .157, breakout foul, 10.203, 124.49 mph; Joe Gladden, Gastonia, bye.

FINAL – David Doremus, Loveland, Ohio, .171, 10.232, 114.74 mph, def. Joe Gladden, Gastonia, .131, breakout foul, 10.204, 129.74 mph.

PRO ELIMINATOR (10.90 target)

Semifinals – Bob Bihl, Alexandria, Ky., .024, 11.016, 119.17 mph, def. Mitch Dibble, Laurenburg, foul; J.J. Stringer, Central City, Ky., .055, 10.934, 101.46 mph, def. Cody Hayworth, Concord, .039, 10.962, 105.90 mph.

FINAL – J.J. Stringer, Central City, Ky., .065, 10.943, 110.05 mph, def. Bob Bihl, Alexandria, Ky., .239, breakout foul, 10.693, 112.58 mph.

STREET ELIMINATOR (11.50 target)

Semifinals – Casey Smith, Musella, Ga., .231, 11.624, 104.28 mph, def. John Bradley, Ingulls, Ind., .173, 11.683, 104.13 mph; Brad Croneberger, Valley View, Pa., .016, 11.624, 106.21 mph, def. Charlie Walker, Brandon, Miss., .368, 11.592, 87.28 mph.

FINAL – Brad Croneberger, Valley View, Pa., .064, 11.423, 104.77 mph, def. Casey Smith, Musella, Ga., .127, breakout foul, 11.367, 115.15 mph.

ELIMINATOR

Semifinals – Chad Trayner, Lexington, Ky., .046, 11.894 on an 11.500, 93.71 mph, def. Victory Allen, Southern Pines, .395, 11.723 on an 11.670, 112.87 mph; Bob Bihl, Alexandria, Ky., 10.815 on a 10.800, 119.23 mph, def. Calloway Ledford, Sylva, foul.

FINAL – Bob Bihl, Alexandria, Ky., .007, 10.911 on a 10.800, 107.15 mph, def. Chad Trayner, Lexington, Ky., .017, 11.609 on an 11.500, 113.96 mph.

MOD/V-MOD

Semifinals – Frank Schaffroth, Elberon, Va., .124, 9.349, 141.43 mph, def. Gary Douglass, Staunton, Va., .093, 9.427, 142.69 mph; Kimberly DeShields, Smyrna, Tenn., bye.

FINAL – Frank Schaffroth, Elberon, Va., .108, 9.258, 140.96 mph, def. Kimberly DeShields, Smyrna, Tenn., .055, 9.484, 139.35 mph.

OTHER FINAL ROUNDS

HOT STREET – Joe Perry, Kingsport, Tenn., .046, 9.295, 144.18 mph, def. Brian Conley Jr., Country Club Hills, Ill., .221, 9.400, 143.89 mph.

OUTLAW STREET – Charley Douglass, Staunton, Va., .221, 16.171, 45.16 mph, def. Mike Mottor, no time.

PRO DRESSER – Scott Williams, Nashville, .063, 8.360, 174.37 mph, def. Sam Spitzmiller, Rock Island, Ill., .191, 9.723, 144.71 mph.

STREET DRESSER – Jay Dekerlegand, Katy, Texas, .226, 10.070, 135.84 mph, def. Scott Tomsu, Layfayette, La., .149, 10.218, 133.35 mph.