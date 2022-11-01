What do J.P. Morgan, IBM and Moderna have in common with Asheville? They all ponied up big bucks to shine on the electronic signs that skirted center court at this year’s U.S. Open. The Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority paid $1.3 million, plus $70,000 in related expenses, in hopes the TV cameras would land on its “Asheville” logo during the 168 hours of ESPN coverage. This was coverage that included shots of the valiant swan-song loss of Serena Williams, the women’s champion Iga Świątek’s forehand topspin rates that rivaled the wicked slashes of Rafael Nadal, and the power and speed of the 19-year-old men’s champion, the ebullient Birdman of Alcaraz.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO