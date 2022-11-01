Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Poll: Pennsylvanians Confident Election Will be Fair
A new Monmouth University Poll suggests that most Pennsylvanians are confident that the 2022 election will be run fairly. The poll finds that 43% of Pennsylvania voters are very confident and another 34% are somewhat confident that the election will be conducted fairly and accurately. There is a significant split,...
Daylight Savings “Fall Back” Starts Sunday
A reminder to all Pennsylvanians that this Sunday at 2AM, the clocks will be set back an hour for the final time for Daylight Savings. Fire officials across the state also remind residents that while they’re turning back their clocks, it’s also imperative to check the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Bona’s To Honor Bob Lanier In 22-23 Season
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program will honor the life and career of Bob Lanier during the 2022-23 season in multiple ways, both celebrating his efforts on the court and his philanthropy away from it. The season-long celebration of Lanier’s legacy will begin at Bona’s season-opener Monday, Nov. 7...
