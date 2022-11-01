Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
1600kush.com
Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term on heroin, meth & gun charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A homeless Stillwater man, who has a college degree, has been given a three-year prison term for possessing heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, along with being a convicted felon in possession of a pistol. Tommy Alan English Jr., 44, pleaded guilty last week to...
KOCO
Oklahoma City man is arrested in connection with uncle's murder
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday in connection with his uncle's murder. Oklahoma City police said when they arrived at the scene Wednesday in rural Cleveland County, they found 67-year-old Randel Clark dead in his front yard. Police said they believe Clark's nephew, who...
Nephew arrested after uncle found dead at rural Cleveland Co. home
A Cleveland County man is locked up Thursday after he was accused of killing his uncle. However, right now, what led up to the killing is a mystery.
KOCO
Three people arrested after deputies find illegal dump site in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Three people were arrested in connection with an illegal dumping site in Norman. A Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy found private property that was turned into a dumping ground for some county residents. The deputy said he hauled off more than nine tons of trash over the...
okcfox.com
'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest 36-year-old man for the murder of his uncle
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the 65th homicide of 2022 that left a 67-year-old man dead. Police responded to a welfare check on Wednesday in the 11000 block of Squirmy Dr. after 36-year-old Jason Wilson had contacted a family member and told them he had killed his uncle in the residence.
okcfox.com
Fugitive accused in 2019 Oklahoma City murder arrested in Atlanta
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One of the most wanted fugitives in Oklahoma City has been arrested. Oklahoma City police said 45-year-old Antonio Bates was arrested on Friday in Atlanta, Georgia by the United States Marshals Service. Bates is accused of shooting and killing Lemmuel McCoy in an incident that...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for man accused of stealing merchandise from Home Depot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole over $1,000 in merchandise from Home Depot. Police said the alleged theft happened at Home Depot's location near NW 59th and May. The suspect ran out to the parking lot before getting into the...
1600kush.com
Homicide trial ordered in head-on collision on Highway 177 north of Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 20-year-old Stillwater man accused of drunk driving in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 177 three miles north of Stillwater at 3:19 am on Feb. 20 was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
US Marshals Arrest Man Wanted In Connection To 2019 OKC Homicide
The United States Marshals Service has arrested a man wanted in connection to a 2019 homicide in Oklahoma City. Antonio Bates was taken into custody in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday.
Vote to possibly change leadership at the Oklahoma County Jail could be near
Changes could be on the horizon at the Oklahoma County Jail.
okcfox.com
State could possibly owe Swadley's $2.3 million
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Fox 25 is learning more about an audit that shows the State more than one million dollars. The attorney representing Swadley's talked with Fox 25 about where this issue stands now. "What Swadley's was doing was not getting rich at the State's expense, but instead...
Two women left for dead in Oklahoma City hit-and-run cases
Oklahoma City police are investigating two hit-and-runs that left one woman dead and another injured. Although the cases sound similar, they are not connected.
OKCPD: One shot outside City Rescue Mission
The Oklahoma City Police Department says one person was shot Friday afternoon at the City Rescue Mission downtown.
okcfox.com
Norman Public Schools dealing with ransomware attack
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Public Schools is dealing with a ransomware attack, district officials confirmed to FOX 25 on Friday. Officials are expecting a "significant disruption" as a result. "Out of an abundance of caution, you should not use your NPS-issued devices and should not connect them to...
guthrienewspage.com
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
A man was air flown to an Oklahoma City hospital after being shot multiple times by local law enforcement. The shooting appeared to happen after the man raised his rifle at the officers. The incident took place in the 600 block of E. Warner at the intersection of Maple St.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for jewelry store robbery suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police need your help identifying a suspect in a jewelry store heist. Police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. on October 14 at a jewelry store at the outlet mall near Reno and Council. Police said the suspects - a man and...
KOCO
More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Two men return stolen vehicle to owner after stripping it down
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two male suspects who returned a stolen vehicle after stripping it down. Police say these two suspects were captured on camera dropping off a stolen vehicle that had been stripped in the 4400 block of NW 50th St. on Oct. 22 around 6 a.m.
Chickasha Police Searching For Man Who Ran At Store Employee With A Knife
The Chickasha Police Department is investigating an incident of shoplifting and an assault with a deadly weapon that happened on October 31. According to police, Justin Knight and an unidentified woman were seen taking a cart full of merchandise out of a Walmart. When an employee confronted the two, Knight...
Comments / 0