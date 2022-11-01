ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, OK

1600kush.com

Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term on heroin, meth & gun charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A homeless Stillwater man, who has a college degree, has been given a three-year prison term for possessing heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, along with being a convicted felon in possession of a pistol. Tommy Alan English Jr., 44, pleaded guilty last week to...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City man is arrested in connection with uncle's murder

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday in connection with his uncle's murder. Oklahoma City police said when they arrived at the scene Wednesday in rural Cleveland County, they found 67-year-old Randel Clark dead in his front yard. Police said they believe Clark's nephew, who...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Three people arrested after deputies find illegal dump site in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Three people were arrested in connection with an illegal dumping site in Norman. A Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy found private property that was turned into a dumping ground for some county residents. The deputy said he hauled off more than nine tons of trash over the...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OKCPD arrest 36-year-old man for the murder of his uncle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the 65th homicide of 2022 that left a 67-year-old man dead. Police responded to a welfare check on Wednesday in the 11000 block of Squirmy Dr. after 36-year-old Jason Wilson had contacted a family member and told them he had killed his uncle in the residence.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Fugitive accused in 2019 Oklahoma City murder arrested in Atlanta

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One of the most wanted fugitives in Oklahoma City has been arrested. Oklahoma City police said 45-year-old Antonio Bates was arrested on Friday in Atlanta, Georgia by the United States Marshals Service. Bates is accused of shooting and killing Lemmuel McCoy in an incident that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

State could possibly owe Swadley's $2.3 million

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Fox 25 is learning more about an audit that shows the State more than one million dollars. The attorney representing Swadley's talked with Fox 25 about where this issue stands now. "What Swadley's was doing was not getting rich at the State's expense, but instead...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman Public Schools dealing with ransomware attack

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Public Schools is dealing with a ransomware attack, district officials confirmed to FOX 25 on Friday. Officials are expecting a "significant disruption" as a result. "Out of an abundance of caution, you should not use your NPS-issued devices and should not connect them to...
guthrienewspage.com

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

A man was air flown to an Oklahoma City hospital after being shot multiple times by local law enforcement. The shooting appeared to happen after the man raised his rifle at the officers. The incident took place in the 600 block of E. Warner at the intersection of Maple St.
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
EDMOND, OK

