'So Goes Apple, So Goes The Market'? What Apple's Move Lower Means For The S&P 500
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. During the rally from the pandemic low,...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
Top Economist El-Erian Says Wednesday's Stock Swings Prove Fed's Impact On Volatility: 'I Leave It To You To Judge...'
Allianz chief economic adviser and noted economist Mohamed El-Erian said the stock market’s volatile movement on Wednesday reinforced the Federal Reserve’s reputation as the biggest central bank contributor to market volatility "during an FOMC day." “What stocks have done so far today Reinforces this #Fed’s multi-year reputation as...
Robinhood Traders Beat The S&P 500: Is The Retail Investor Back?
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD stock traded lower Friday, giving up some of its post-earnings gains after the popular online trading platform reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and earnings numbers earlier this week. Robinhood had a solid third quarter, and the company said on its earnings call that its customer base of...
Director of LKQ Makes $348.40M Sale
ValueAct Holdings, L.P., Director at LKQ LKQ, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ. The total transaction amounted to $348,400,000.
Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored
According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
Where Evertec Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Evertec EVTC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Evertec has an average price target of $36.5 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $29.00.
China Holds $6 Billion Worth Of Crypto, Could 'Kill' Crypto Markets If It Wishes: Analyst
The Chinese government is a “crypto whale” having forfeited digital currencies to the tune of $6 billion to the national treasury in 2019, according to the founder and chief executive officer of blockchain data analytics firm Cyptoquant, Ki Young Ju. Young Ju stated that Chinese authorities seized 194,000...
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Ford, AMD: Hawkish Fed, COVID-19 Woes Spur Retail Interest In These Stocks Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1.5% lower on Wednesday after witnessing a volatile session during Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s policy announcement. Although markets initially cheered the 75 basis points rate hike, which was in line with expectations, along with Powell’s indication of diminishing future hikes, the central bank’s anticipation of a higher bar for the interest rates led to a sell-off later.
With Over 30 LNG Tankers Waiting Off The Coast Of Europe, US Gas Transporters Could Benefit From Contango
More than 30 natural gas tankers carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) are idling, reported the Wall Street Journal, and slowing their routes off Europe’s coast, waiting for the price of fuel to rise. As Dutch TTF December Gas Futures stabilized to 113.50 euros from a peak in August, natural...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Q3 Operating Earnings Climb 20% Year-Over-Year But Slip 16% From Q2
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced a loss for its third quarter that ended Sept. 30, reflecting the dire state of the financial markets, which weighed on its investments. Operating profit, derived from a slew of businesses under its fold, however, improved year-over-year.
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has risen 4.75% to $25.25. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 0.0% loss, moving from $25.17 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09.
'Position For A Recovery In The Stock Market': 8 Experts React To October Jobs Report, What It Means For The Fed
The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, beating average economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. "We think it is prudent to position for a recovery in the stock market," one market expert said. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs...
What 19 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fidelity National Info
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Fidelity National Info FIS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 19 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fidelity National Info has an average price target of $99.89 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $65.00.
Traders Buy CVS Health, Caterpillar, Sell These Tech Majors On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he had sold shares of Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. Shares of both tech majors lost close to 4% on Wednesday. “The hardest trade is the right trade,” he stated.
How Is The Market Feeling About Cigna?
Cigna's CI short percent of float has risen 3.08% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.06 million shares sold short, which is 1.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
Sunrun Unusual Options Activity For November 03
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Sunrun RUN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
A Preview Of Theravance Biopharma's Earnings
Theravance Biopharma TBPH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Theravance Biopharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18. Theravance Biopharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
