ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Crisis Team Hits The Street

By Paul Bass
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dtUyO_0iuebXC300
Paul Bass photos COMPASS crew members Yichu Xu and Nanette Campbell hear out Ollie Cooper, who's homeless, and share information about possible housing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SvDo_0iuebXC300
Key players at crisis-team launch: Mayor Justin Elicker (at left) and U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who secured $2 million, in top photo; city resilience director Carlos Sosa-Lombardo (center); community services chief Mehlul Dalal.

Social worker Yichu Xu and ​“peer recovery specialist” Nanette Campbell reported for duty Tuesday to start helping cops and firefighters deal with emergency calls — and pilot a new way of dealing with people in crisis.

They spoke with Ollie Cooper, a regular on the Green, about his search for housing and health care. Cooper also spoke about how a brush with cancer has compounded his challenges. They spoke about available social services and shared contact information for follow-up discussions.

It was the first encounter of a new mission that New Haven launched steps away, moments earlier: Sending teams of social workers and New Haveners with ​“lived experience” to supplement the work of firefighters and cops on emergency calls.

The mission is called ​“COMPASS.” That stands for ​“Compassionate Allies Serving Our Streets.” It’s the culmination of a two-year process sparked by the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd: the creation of a crisis response team” to send social workers and peer counselors to help people who otherwise might end up arrested or hospitalized and in escalated encounters with the criminal justice system.

Tuesday began a pilot phase of the program: COMPASS will have a green-jacketed two-person team on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Cops and firefighters will still respond first to 911 calls. If they conclude a COMPASS team would better handle the situation, they’ll tell 911, which will dispatch COMPASS.

The hope is that six months from now, 911 dispatch will send COMPASS teams directly to some calls without tying up cops or firefighters. The plan is to move to 16-hour-a-day shifts in July 2023, then longer shifts a year later.

The goal is to have COMPASS eventually respond to up to 10 percent of all 911 calls, or up to 11,000 a year.

“The right person at the right time with the right skills will help you out,” Mayor Justin Elicker promised at a press conference held on the Green to announce the program launch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgbl4_0iuebXC300
Emergency crew on board: Fire Chief John Alston Jr., 911 chief Joe Vitale Jr., Police Chief Karl Jacobson, and Asst. Fire Chief Justin McCarthy at Tuesday presser on the Green.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson spoke of how the program will eventually enable stretched-thin cops to focus on work where they make the most difference.

He spoke how over 24 years as a cop, he found himself sent to calls where he couldn’t truly help the person with the mental health or addiction or housing problems that were at the root of the emergency.

“It’s very hard to go to the same calls over and over again” without providing more fundamental help, he said.

“Now we can do something for people that we weren’t able to do before … We’re excited about it.”

Carlos Sosa-Lombardo, who will oversee the effort as city community resilience director, said New Haven’s pilot differs from crisis teams in some other cities by including a community advisory board as well as an evaluation process to refine the program based on data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QrkNl_0iuebXC300
Union leaders Patrick Cannon and Kym Bray: Too soon to roll out.

New Haven’s police union has filed a grievance against the city about COMPASS as part of ongoing contract negotiations. A state labor mediation board declined to stop the program from moving forward; the grievance remains to be settled.

Firefighters union President Patrick Cannon said Tuesday that he plans to file an objection as well: ​“They didn’t bargain with us” over the roll-out, he said. ​“911 is not equipped with the manpower to deal with the start.”

AFSCME Local 884 President Kym Bray, whose union represents the 911 dispatchers at the Public Service Answering Point (PSAP) call center, echoed that complaint. She said because of understaffing, dispatchers are in some cases already working 70 – 80 hours a week, in shifts of up to 16 hours. COMPASS will now require them to deal with more people in emergencies when they need to contact the outreach team, she argued, which could mean delays in responses to other people calling in emergencies. Bray argued that many of the services encompassed in COMPASS are already offered in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2cu5_0iuebXC300
Vitale: We're ready to make it work.

PSAP Director Joseph Vitale Jr. said he believes his team can handle the small pilot. He acknowledged a 10-person staff shortage. But he said the department has trained six new dispatchers who are now ready to start, with three more about to start a three-week training process. He also said that in many cases a COMPASS call won’t require extra work on the part of dispatchers, but rather the making of a call to the crisis team rather than to, say, the AMR ambulance service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRyjJ_0iuebXC300
Xu celebrates program launch with Jennifer Vargas, who is supervising the teams through the nonprofit Continuum of Care.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIyQy_0iuebXC300
Minnie, a cocker spaniel who lives on New Haven's streets with Ollie Cooper and his partner Jamie.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Off-Duty Firefighter Killed In Highway Crash

City firefighters mourned yet another death of one of their own as they gathered at the Lombard Street station to remember Thomas Mieles, a 27-year-old Fair Havener who died Wednesday night in a five-vehicle car crash on I‑91. Thursday morning’s press conference at the department’s 412 Lombard St. station...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to authorities. The pedestrian was hit in the area of 1094 Whalley Ave, according to the mayor’s office. She has been identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name has not been publicly announced. Responders at the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NECN

New Haven, Conn. Firefighter Has Died After Being Struck on I-91

An off-duty New Haven firefighter has died after he was struck on Interstate 91 North in New Haven after a crash Wednesday night. State police said Thomas Mieles, 27, of New Haven, died after the crash. Mieles joined the New Haven Fire Department 10 months ago, fulfilling his dream of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Dayna Shields, 38

Dayna was born to Mrs. Shirley Threatt and Mr. Mack Shields, Jr. on March 3, 1984 in New Haven, Connecticut. She was a beloved resident of West Haven, Stratford, and most recently New Haven where she purchased a home with her husband whom she married on June 11, 2022. Dayna...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

2nd Pedestrian Injured After Fatal Highway Crash

A second pedestrian was injured and hospitalized after the same five-car highway crash that killed off-duty city firefighter Thomas Mieles. The state police published that news Friday morning in a newly updated accident report. The updated accident report states that a 22-year-old New Havener named Bianca Devlin was also taken...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man stabbed multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in the hospital in what is described as critical, but stable condition after being stabbed Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the 10 block of York Street after hearing about a stabbing, according to police. The victim, who is in his 20s, […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Death Blvd. Safety Fixes Delayed

As another pedestrian death reminded New Haven of the perils of walking on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, plans to make that state-owned roadway safer have been pushed back yet again. That’s the latest with the perilous intersections of Rt. 1 (Orange Avenue and Columbus Avenue), Rt. 10 (Ella T. Grasso...
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Youths crashed stolen car in Woodbridge and tried to run away

WOODBRIDGE — Two minors were charged Wednesday night after they crashed a stolen vehicle and ran away from the scene, police said. The youths — identified as a 13-year-old from New Haven and a 14-year-old from West Haven — were each charged with conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit evading responsibility and other associated motor vehicle offenses. They are scheduled to appear in New Haven Juvenile Court on Nov. 15, the police department said in a news release Thursday.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
WTNH

Milford barricade subject taken into custody

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The subject of a three-day barricade situation in Milford is in custody, authorities announced Friday afternoon. Police received a call Wednesday from a tenant who said that a shot had been fired from inside his building in the 300 block of Bridgeport Avenue, according to PFC Marilisa Anania. The man reportedly […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Purple fentanyl drug seized in Hartford traffic stop

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Hartford for possession of “purple” fentanyl, in addition to a firearm, during a traffic stop in Hartford on Thursday. State police detectives witnessed 35-year-old Moses Rodriguez of Hartford participating in a suspected drug transaction. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Brainard Road and searched the car. […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy