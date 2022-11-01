Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
After Sasse vote, Change Caucus calls for impeachment of UF Student Body President Lauren Lemasters
The Change Caucus of the UF Student Senate submitted a resolution to impeach Student Body President Lauren Lemasters under the charge of malfeasance Thursday morning following Lemasters’ Tuesday vote in favor of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse to become university president. “After concerns over Senator Sasse’s extensive history of bigotry...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF student body vice president, treasurer speak out against Lemasters over Sasse vote
Adding to the list of Student Government officials who have spoken out against Student Body President Lauren Lemasters, Student Body Vice President Daniel Badell and Treasurer Sierra Kantamneni condemned Lemasters for voting in favor of Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, to become UF’s 13th president. Badell respects and considers Lemasters...
Election deniers could oversee voting in key swing states. Here are races to watch
Voters in a number of states are being presented with a stark choice: Do they want someone who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election to oversee voting in their state?
DeSantis or Crist? What Tampa Bay Latinos say about governor’s race
TAMPA — Some voters are disturbed by the state of the economy and the rising cost of living. Others believe education, health care, and immigration should be top issues for the next governor. But one thing is for sure: Candidates and traditional parties can’t count on Latinos to vote...
