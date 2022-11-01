Taylor Swift becomes first artist to hold all spots on Billboard top 10, announces 2023 U.S. tour

Read full article on original website
Related
Foodie celeb Nigella Lawson loves American steakhouses, Tony Bourdain and live audiences
Nigella Lawson laughed in a bright, disarming manner when asked about her title of "domestic goddess" in England's culinary scene. Admitting that she brought the nickname on herself with her second book, the 2000 release, "How to Be a Domestic Goddess: Baking and the Art of Comfort Cooking," Lawson said the term doesn't...
Leslie Jordan Said He ‘Learned to Be Funny to Keep the Bullies at Bay’
When Leslie Jordan died, many mourned the loss. Take a look back at one notable moment where he shared how he became so funny.
Bay News 9
Harry Styles helps over 54,000 people register to vote
Harry Styles helped tens of thousands of individuals register to vote ahead of this year’s midterm elections through a partnership with nonprofit HeadCount, the organization announced this week. What You Need To Know. Harry Styles helped over 54,000 people register to vote ahead of this year’s midterm elections through...
Bay News 9
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. What You Need To Know. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death...
Bay News 9
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has announced a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk works to overhaul the platform’s verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections. In an update to Apple...
Comments / 0