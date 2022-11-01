ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa.

Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.

Police arrested Jaleen Larenz Brown, who has now been charged with shooting with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Officers say when the victim took off after the shooting, Brown got into a black Jeep Liberty with a paper tag and followed. Officers at the scene found numerous cartridges on the ground. They say Tulsa Christian Fellowship, a building across the street, had bullet holes in the glass and another car was hit.

No one, except the driver of the Nissan was hit though.

TPD says Brown was spotted driving east on the Interstate and came to a stop in a nearby neighborhood and was arrested. They say there was a rifle and a pistol inside the Jeep.

Police say a few moments later they received a call that a man who was shot showed up at Hillcrest Emergency Room. TPD was able to talk to the victim. They say he was shot three times from behind, all of which were not life threatening.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App for updates as they happen.

