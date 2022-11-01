North Carolina Zoo offers Military Appreciation Week

Photo by N.C. Zoo

ASHEBORO — In honor of Veterans Day, the North Carolina Zoo is offering free admission for military personnel and retirees and free admission for one accompanying guest during Military Appreciation week, Nov. 7–13, 2022.

The Zoo hours during this week are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last admission being an hour before closing.

Our special discount is available to active duty, reserve, veteran, and retired military personnel from all military branches and is only available for admission purchased on-site.

To receive the discount, please bring any of the following:

U.S. Veterans ID

Military ID

DD-214 with Photo ID

State driver’s license with veteran indicator or military identifier

VA, VF, or American Legion issued ID

We appreciate and salute all military personnel and the sacrifices made. The North Carolina Zoo thanks you for your service and welcomes you to the Zoo!