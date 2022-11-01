Read full article on original website
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
shorelineareanews.com
The Underground Holiday Market returns to Shoreline on November 19
ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the 2022 Underground Holiday Market. The event will take place 10:00am - 5:00pm on Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Covered Parking Garage at Shoreline City Hall. Get your holiday shopping started with a large variety of gifts from 80+ artists and makers and...
My Clallam County
Olympic Disposal shifts plans for waste facility to a different property in Carlsborg
PORT ANGELES – We reported to you last week that Olympic Disposal LLC had withdrawn their application to get a Conditional Use Permit to build a waste transfer station and recycling facility in Carlsborg. That was good news to opponents of the facility, which included the group Citizens for...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
St. Michael Medical Center celebrates special milestone
St. Michael Medical Center is celebrating a special milestone. On Oct. 27, the center marked the 25th anniversary of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or SANE program, still the only program on the Kitsap Peninsula to provide uninterrupted 24/7 critical and compassionate care for sexual assault survivors in Kitsap, Mason, Jefferson and Clallam counties.
KING-5
Voters express concern about ballot box observers in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — Despite a heavy downpour Friday, voters cast their ballots at drop boxes scattered across Clallam County. Some, however, have been voicing concerns about people hanging around those boxes, specifically in Sequim. "They've called our office not really sure what was going on," said Clallam County Auditor...
Residents warned to brace for power outages as fall storm hits western Washington
As this atmospheric river blows into western Washington, there may be some power outages in the area. Heavy rain and high wind are forecast for the next couple of days. “I don’t like it at all,” Twyla Collins, an Everett resident, said. This combination of wind and rain could lead to major headaches from Seattle to the North Sound.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mayor Calls Out WSDOT For Bringing Unhoused People From Outside Everett And Putting Them In Motels Here
Editor’s Update 3:10 PM, In response to our inquiry MyEverettNews.com received the following statement from Kris Rietmann Abrudan, Communications Director with the Washington State Department of Transportation:. Thanks for reaching out. WSDOT has this statement to share for today:. WSDOT is in receipt of the letter from the City...
whatcom-news.com
Flood Potential Outlook includes Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office say a Flood Potential Outlook has been expanded to include Whatcom, Skagit, Pierce and Clallam counties. This is the result of an atmospheric river that is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the area beginning early Friday and continuing through early Saturday.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles looks to bring back downtown police officer
PORT ANGELES – Port Angeles may be returning a police officer assigned to the downtown. City Manager Nathan West says he’s looking into how to restart the “Downtown Resources Officer” position. It was eliminated several years ago due to budget cuts. But West noted recent damage to city-owned property, revitalization work by the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce and surveys of downtown businesses show it’s time to get an officer downtown again.
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
MyNorthwest.com
Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon
That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Flood Watch: Hazardous weather expected tonight through Saturday
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 3, 2022—The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH as a surface low is forecast to impact the Puget Sound region tonight into next week bringing strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the...
KING-5
Community mourns woman who died in I-5 crash
An Everett woman was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5. A 45-year-old Seattle man was arrested, and is facing several charges, including DUI.
MyNorthwest.com
3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double
It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
KGMI
Police investigating after man hit by train near Burlington
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Police in Burlington are investigating a man’s death after he was struck by a train. The 48-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was walking southbound on the tracks as a northbound train approached him. The train’s engineer sounded a warning horn several times, but he was unable to...
Chronicle
Missing Mason County Woman Found Dead, Sheriff's Office Says
A Mason County woman who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Mason County Sheriff's Office announced on social media. The woman was Jenna Marie Kelly Allred, 52. According to the Sheriff's Office, Allred was reported missing after she texted her boyfriend that she was going for...
My Clallam County
UPDATE: Woman arrested after shooting incident in PA
PORT ANGELES – We have additional details on the arrest of a Port Angeles woman who admitted to firing multiple shots from her home with .38 caliber handgun. No one was hurt during the incident which began just after 4:00pm Tuesday when a resident in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street in Port Angeles called 911 to report that he could hear his neighbor, 49-year-old Jacqueline O’Steen, yelling for help inside her home.
