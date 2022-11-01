ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

NEWStalk 870

See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State

#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
ANACORTES, WA
shorelineareanews.com

The Underground Holiday Market returns to Shoreline on November 19

ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the 2022 Underground Holiday Market. The event will take place 10:00am - 5:00pm on Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Covered Parking Garage at Shoreline City Hall. Get your holiday shopping started with a large variety of gifts from 80+ artists and makers and...
SHORELINE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

St. Michael Medical Center celebrates special milestone

St. Michael Medical Center is celebrating a special milestone. On Oct. 27, the center marked the 25th anniversary of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or SANE program, still the only program on the Kitsap Peninsula to provide uninterrupted 24/7 critical and compassionate care for sexual assault survivors in Kitsap, Mason, Jefferson and Clallam counties.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Voters express concern about ballot box observers in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — Despite a heavy downpour Friday, voters cast their ballots at drop boxes scattered across Clallam County. Some, however, have been voicing concerns about people hanging around those boxes, specifically in Sequim. "They've called our office not really sure what was going on," said Clallam County Auditor...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Flood Potential Outlook includes Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office say a Flood Potential Outlook has been expanded to include Whatcom, Skagit, Pierce and Clallam counties. This is the result of an atmospheric river that is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the area beginning early Friday and continuing through early Saturday.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Port Angeles looks to bring back downtown police officer

PORT ANGELES – Port Angeles may be returning a police officer assigned to the downtown. City Manager Nathan West says he’s looking into how to restart the “Downtown Resources Officer” position. It was eliminated several years ago due to budget cuts. But West noted recent damage to city-owned property, revitalization work by the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce and surveys of downtown businesses show it’s time to get an officer downtown again.
PORT ANGELES, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon

That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Flood Watch: Hazardous weather expected tonight through Saturday

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 3, 2022—The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH as a surface low is forecast to impact the Puget Sound region tonight into next week bringing strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double

It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGMI

Police investigating after man hit by train near Burlington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Police in Burlington are investigating a man’s death after he was struck by a train. The 48-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was walking southbound on the tracks as a northbound train approached him. The train’s engineer sounded a warning horn several times, but he was unable to...
BURLINGTON, WA
Chronicle

Missing Mason County Woman Found Dead, Sheriff's Office Says

A Mason County woman who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Mason County Sheriff's Office announced on social media. The woman was Jenna Marie Kelly Allred, 52. According to the Sheriff's Office, Allred was reported missing after she texted her boyfriend that she was going for...
MASON COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

UPDATE: Woman arrested after shooting incident in PA

PORT ANGELES – We have additional details on the arrest of a Port Angeles woman who admitted to firing multiple shots from her home with .38 caliber handgun. No one was hurt during the incident which began just after 4:00pm Tuesday when a resident in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street in Port Angeles called 911 to report that he could hear his neighbor, 49-year-old Jacqueline O’Steen, yelling for help inside her home.
PORT ANGELES, WA

