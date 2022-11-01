ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Nonprofit terminates purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Unique Places to Save has terminated their purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island. The organization was spearheading an effort to raise $16,000,000 to save the acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the USS North Carolina Battleship. They say their hope was to secure the land, then work with other local partners to improve the site for outdoor recreation, education, and the conservation of natural resources.
WILMINGTON, NC
wunc.org

PFAS evidence piling up, putting polluters on notice

A thousand residents living in the Cape Fear region have PFAS in their bloodstream, according to the long-awaited results of a blood-sampling study performed by local researchers. On Oct. 18, researchers from NC State University announced the results of a multi-year study that involved analyzing blood samples of 1,020 participants...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New strand of businesses coming to Leland next month

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– “Ploof Road Business Park” is under construction and located on Ploof Road in Leland. It includes 19 standalone warehouse and office buildings. Each offer 5,000 square feet of space. Each property will have its own paved and fenced in storage yard. Laurence Nadeau, Commercial...
LELAND, NC
carolinajournal.com

Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference

N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Fort Fisher holding groundbreaking for visitor center, archaeology lab. Festival Latino is back...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
The State Port Pilot

Fishing: More cool mornings are slipping in on us

As we ease into November, there have been a few chilly mornings and more days are starting out cool. Sure, there have been a few mornings that approached cold, but the days warmed quickly and we’ve enjoyed a nice fall so far. It should stay nice, but we have to remember we live on the N.C. coast and things can change quickly.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead

Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
saobserver.com

Blacks Displayed as Vampires in Racist 1898 Newspapers

In November of 1898, hundreds of crazed white racists marched in the streets of Wilmington, North Carolina intent on ending what that called “negro domination.” These rioters went to the Black section of town and proceeded to burn Black businesses and murder Black people. They were already empowered by a racist Supreme Court that made segregation legal in the 1896 Plessy vs. Ferguson case. These white racists used the old baloney ploy of “protecting white women” from Black criminals. Newspapers of that era stoked violence and racism with such invented plots (“Stop the Steal” liars is the modern equivalent). These newspapers even used the fictional Dracula character in a racist attempt to associate Black progress with evil.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow parents concerned with content in school libraries

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are new concerns following a recent Onslow County Board of Education meeting. The board met Tuesday, and one topic brought up was the possibility of reviewing and removing certain graphic books from libraries. During the public comment section, multiple parents spoke out on their thoughts of having access to expressive […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy