Newport, VT

WCVB

Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations

BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
WTNH

Purple fentanyl drug seized in Hartford traffic stop

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Hartford for possession of “purple” fentanyl, in addition to a firearm, during a traffic stop in Hartford on Thursday. State police detectives witnessed 35-year-old Moses Rodriguez of Hartford participating in a suspected drug transaction. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Brainard Road and searched the car. […]
HARTFORD, CT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for trespassing at Mosaic in Lyndonville

LYNDONVILLE — A 51-year-old man from Bradford was arrested following an incident in Lyndonville yesterday. Authorities were notified that Raymond Tylicki was in violation of a no-trespass order at Mosaic on Broad Street at around 2:45 p.m. Police were advised that Tylicki had left, and was heading south on...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Border Patrol nab impaired driver in Newport City

NEWPORT — A 20-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Newport on Tuesday. Police say they were made aware by the U.S. Border Patrol of a traffic stop they had conducted on East Main Street. Border Patrol agents told police that they stopped the vehicle for a marked...
fallriverreporter.com

Investigation by Massachusetts officials finds delivery apps providing alcohol to those underage

BOSTON – This past weekend, as part the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission’s (ABCC) Operation Safe Campus, investigators found Door Dash and Uber Eats drivers delivering alcohol to Boston area college students. Most students were approximately 19 years of age and used false out of state licenses. Students ordered and paid for the alcohol through the apps, after which the drivers picked up the alcohol from The Wild Duck liquor store and delivered it to the underage students.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started

Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
HULL, MA
newportdispatch.com

Waitsfield man arrested on gun charges

WAITSFIELD — A 37-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Waitsfield last month. On October 15, police say they began investigating an incident that occurred at a home on North Road. Investigators learned that a resident at that address, identified as Andrew Wimble, of Waitsfield, had several firearms...
WAITSFIELD, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Bedford man arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine

A New Bedford man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and other drugs, according to the Dartmouth Police Department. According to Dartmouth police, Jose Manuel Santos Cordova, 46, was arrested after police executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, steroids and mushrooms. In addition to the drugs, they found an improperly stored firearm and $1800.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Body of Jessica Goodrich of Worcester found in southeast Georgia; Littleton man arrested

A Littleton man has been arrested in connection to the death of a Worcester woman, whose body was discovered at a truck stop in southeast Georgia. The body of Jessica Goodrich, 46, was discovered Oct. 8 adjacent to Roadie's Chevron Truck Stop in Woodbine, Georgia, in a wooded area, according to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office obtained by TV station WJXT Channel 4 in Jacksonville, Florida. ...
LITTLETON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Fatal crash in Sheldon

SHELDON — An 80-year-old woman has died following a crash that took place in Sheldon last month. The two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Vermont Route 105 and Woods Hill Road took place on October 24. According to the report, Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, was traveling east on...
SHELDON, VT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for trafficking heroin, cocaine

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ludlow Police have arrested a Springfield man after he reportedly trafficked more than 200 grams of both heroin and cocaine. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, 31-year-old Orlando Santiago Jr. was arrested Thursday, October 27 during the execution of a search warrant at a single-family house on Munsing Street in Ludlow.
LUDLOW, MA
FOX 61

Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect

ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
ENFIELD, CT
wbrc.com

Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) - A community is mourning the stabbing death of a grandmother in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon. Veronica Goncalves was found dead in her driveway with her young granddaughter inside the car. “They say she was attacked right outside of her car, while her granddaughter was in the...
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Woman Killed in ‘Savage, Brutal' Attack in Brockton: Plymouth DA

A woman was killed in what authorities described as a targeted attack in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a 48-year-old woman was found in the driveway of her apartment building on Crescent Street with obvious injuries to her head and face. She was declared dead on scene. She has not been publicly identified.
BROCKTON, MA

