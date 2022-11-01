Read full article on original website
WCVB
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
Police end search for shooting suspect in Russell, Blandford
The Massachusetts State Police is searching in Russell for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police searching for shooting suspect, advise residents to take precautions
“Shortly before 8 AM today Massachusetts State Police deployed numerous personnel and units, along with local police, to search for a suspect who shot a victim multiple times in West Hartford last night. Information obtained by West Hartford Police placed the suspect in the Blandford/Russell area. The suspect is identified...
Purple fentanyl drug seized in Hartford traffic stop
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Hartford for possession of “purple” fentanyl, in addition to a firearm, during a traffic stop in Hartford on Thursday. State police detectives witnessed 35-year-old Moses Rodriguez of Hartford participating in a suspected drug transaction. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Brainard Road and searched the car. […]
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for trespassing at Mosaic in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 51-year-old man from Bradford was arrested following an incident in Lyndonville yesterday. Authorities were notified that Raymond Tylicki was in violation of a no-trespass order at Mosaic on Broad Street at around 2:45 p.m. Police were advised that Tylicki had left, and was heading south on...
newportdispatch.com
Border Patrol nab impaired driver in Newport City
NEWPORT — A 20-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Newport on Tuesday. Police say they were made aware by the U.S. Border Patrol of a traffic stop they had conducted on East Main Street. Border Patrol agents told police that they stopped the vehicle for a marked...
fallriverreporter.com
Investigation by Massachusetts officials finds delivery apps providing alcohol to those underage
BOSTON – This past weekend, as part the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission’s (ABCC) Operation Safe Campus, investigators found Door Dash and Uber Eats drivers delivering alcohol to Boston area college students. Most students were approximately 19 years of age and used false out of state licenses. Students ordered and paid for the alcohol through the apps, after which the drivers picked up the alcohol from The Wild Duck liquor store and delivered it to the underage students.
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
newportdispatch.com
Waitsfield man arrested on gun charges
WAITSFIELD — A 37-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Waitsfield last month. On October 15, police say they began investigating an incident that occurred at a home on North Road. Investigators learned that a resident at that address, identified as Andrew Wimble, of Waitsfield, had several firearms...
amherstbulletin.com
Athol man gets 6-12 years for 2019 Leverett crash that killed Amherst man
GREENFIELD — An Athol man was sentenced to six to 12 years behind bars last week after changing his plea to charges stemming from a fatal crash he caused while driving 102 mph on Route 63 in Leverett three years ago. Gary Gregoire, 44, appeared in Franklin County Superior...
New Bedford man arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine
A New Bedford man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and other drugs, according to the Dartmouth Police Department. According to Dartmouth police, Jose Manuel Santos Cordova, 46, was arrested after police executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, steroids and mushrooms. In addition to the drugs, they found an improperly stored firearm and $1800.
Body of Jessica Goodrich of Worcester found in southeast Georgia; Littleton man arrested
A Littleton man has been arrested in connection to the death of a Worcester woman, whose body was discovered at a truck stop in southeast Georgia. The body of Jessica Goodrich, 46, was discovered Oct. 8 adjacent to Roadie's Chevron Truck Stop in Woodbine, Georgia, in a wooded area, according to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office obtained by TV station WJXT Channel 4 in Jacksonville, Florida. ...
newportdispatch.com
Fatal crash in Sheldon
SHELDON — An 80-year-old woman has died following a crash that took place in Sheldon last month. The two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Vermont Route 105 and Woods Hill Road took place on October 24. According to the report, Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, was traveling east on...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for trafficking heroin, cocaine
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ludlow Police have arrested a Springfield man after he reportedly trafficked more than 200 grams of both heroin and cocaine. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, 31-year-old Orlando Santiago Jr. was arrested Thursday, October 27 during the execution of a search warrant at a single-family house on Munsing Street in Ludlow.
Over 25K Bags Of Heroin Taken From Convicted Springfield Drug Lord: Police
Three people from Western Massachusetts, including a convicted drug lord, were arrested after more than 25,000 bags of heroin and other drugs were taken from their home last week. Multiple law enforcement agencies raided Luis Rosado's apartment on Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield on Thursday, Oct 27 following a lengthy investigation,...
Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect
ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
Former state police union leader and a union lobbyist both convicted of racketeering, other charges
BOSTON — The former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, and a former lobbyist for that union are facing lengthy prison after being convicted of racketeering, fraud, obstruction, and tax charges. Dana Pullman and Anne Lynch were arrested and charged in August 2019. At the time, Kristina...
wbrc.com
Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway
BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) - A community is mourning the stabbing death of a grandmother in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon. Veronica Goncalves was found dead in her driveway with her young granddaughter inside the car. “They say she was attacked right outside of her car, while her granddaughter was in the...
NECN
Woman Killed in ‘Savage, Brutal' Attack in Brockton: Plymouth DA
A woman was killed in what authorities described as a targeted attack in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a 48-year-old woman was found in the driveway of her apartment building on Crescent Street with obvious injuries to her head and face. She was declared dead on scene. She has not been publicly identified.
Auditor’s investigators found over $13.5 million in public benefit fraud
A new report from the Office of the State Auditor has found that public assistance fraud more than doubled between FY21 ($6,139,720.51) and FY22 ($13,519,349.55) in Massachusetts.
