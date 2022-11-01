Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Drivers Be Aware Of New Fluorescent Green Warning Lights On Municipal Vehicles
WISCONSIN -- Wisconsin County Highway Association (WCHA) Officials Remind Drivers to Drive Safely in Work Zones and urges drivers to be aware of the upcoming winter conditions, noting that drivers should be aware of the use of fluorescent green warning lights on Municipal vehicles throughout Wisconsin. Robbie Krejci P.E., St....
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Patrol debuts ‘first-ever’ pickup truck as cruiser
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) is debuting the newest set of cruisers to its fleet, and the vehicles are described as the ‘first-ever used as a cruiser.’. The WSP made the announcement on Friday, revealing five pursuit-rated trucks that will be issued to WSP commercial motor vehicle inspectors.
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
doorcountydailynews.com
Man arrested for arson in Mr. G's Supper Club fire
A Sturgeon Bay man has been charged with arson in the fire that damaged Mr. G’s Supper Club in Jacksonport on October 23. The Door County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall’s office found evidence that led to an arson investigation based on a residence near Mr. G's and State Highway 57 that had fire damage to the outside of the home. As part of that investigation, Jonathon J. Polich was arrested and was formally charged by the Door County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of Arson to a dwelling. Polich is being held on a $250,000 cash bond at the Door County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is being released at this time.
nbc15.com
64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin motorcyclist thrown from bike after hitting deer, dies en route to hospital
OTSEGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer and being thrown from the bike on a county highway in Columbia County. According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m., authorities received a 911 call for a single motorcycle crash on CTH C in the township of Otsego.
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
wxpr.org
DNR shares expectations for firearm deer season in Wisconsin
Nearly a quarter-million hunters are expected to take Wisconsin's woods when gun deer season opens November 19th. The DNR held a presser discussing the preview of this season and say that the population is up to par. They're expecting around 200,000 deer to be harvested across the Badger State this...
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
beckersasc.com
Wisconsin physician sentenced for drug crimes
Brookfield, Wis.-based pediatrician Manuel Thomas has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 3. Dr. Thomas provided opiates to patients he knew were addicted to controlled substances in exchange for cash and pills for his own personal use, according...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
Wisconsin, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
Did you know there were specific dog collars associated with the temperament of a dog? Great idea, right? Now you can tell just by looking at the dog what to expect. IF the owner follows these rules, that is... Is This Dog Friendly?. If the owner is with the dog,...
wisconsinrightnow.com
PAROLED CHILD RAPIST AT LARGE: Evers’ Appointee Freed Serial Rapist, He’s Missing | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #55
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Serial rapist Edwardo Perez was one of them. His release was discretionary. But...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas sought by marshals
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals say the accusations Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas is facing are serious. Nevertheless, she has done all she can to avoid them. "This case involves drug trafficking, involving two different types of controlled substances in addition to money laundering, attempting to conceal the assets," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.
UPMATTERS
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in Florence County, Wisconsin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
Human skeleton discovered in woods near U.P. border
Authorities are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains found in northern Wisconsin near the border with Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. On Friday morning, Oct. 28, a hunter came across a human skeleton in a rural, wooded area of Florence County, Wisconsin, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
WBAY Green Bay
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
wearegreenbay.com
Avian flu discovered in central Wisconsin, backyard flock depopulated
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in...
