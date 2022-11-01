Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Reports: Trump mulling announcing 2024 run shortly after midterms
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling announcing a 2024 White House bid shortly after next week’s midterm elections, according multiple news outlets citing sources familiar with the discussions. What You Need To Know. Donald Trump is expected to announce shortly after next week’s midterm elections that he will...
Bay News 9
AP source: Trump ally appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
WASHINGTON (AP) — A close ally of former President Donald Trump who has said he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials has appeared before a federal grand jury after being given immunity for his testimony, according to a person familiar with the matter. Kash Patel testified...
Bay News 9
Donald Trump sues New York Attorney General Letitia James
Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Wednesday against New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging her litigation against him is an abuse of power in pursuit of political clout and an intimidation tactic. The attorney general filed a lawsuit of her own in September alleging years of financial fraud...
Bay News 9
Misinformation swarming around Paul Pelosi attack
Last week’s attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband has spawned a wave of misinformation from conservative websites and voices, including former President Donald Trump. What You Need To Know. Last week’s attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband has spawned a wave of misinformation from conservative websites...
Nancy Pelosi makes first on-camera comments about hammer attack on husband: ‘He will be well’
Nancy Pelosi has made her first public on-camera comments about the brutal hammer attack on her husband a day after he was released from the hospital.The House Speaker said in a video that Paul Pelosi’s recovery from a fractured skull and other injuries was “going to be a long haul, but he will be well.”“Paul came home yesterday. That enables me to be at home with all of you. Thank you, thank you, thank you for kind words, your prayers and your good wishes for Paul,” she said on the YouTube video.“It’s going to be a long haul, but...
Comments / 0