Major Oahu condo development project back in the spotlight amid lawsuits
A $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors. The developer for Ocean Plaza says the plan for the plaza is...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Nationwide commercial real estate woes hit local firm
Shakeups in commercial real estate nationwide are being felt here in the islands, too. And it’s not just about the price of office space. One of the nation’s powerhouse commercial real estate brokerages, Dallas-based CBRE Group, recently announced plans to cut costs by $400 million. The firm, which has offices in Honolulu, is reacting to the real estate downturn it has felt so far, which it expects to continue.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu City Council approves bill to streamline building permitting process
The Honolulu City Council believes a measure it just approved will make the permitting process easier. Honolulu councilmembers approved Bill 51 Wednesday with the hope it will help streamline the permitting process. The measure replaces a notary requirement with an online form that property owners can submit to affirm they...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With forecasters predicting a rainy winter, homeless encampments in a Waipahu canal could be at risk
Downtown Honolulu could be home to new supermarket
A business partner familiar with the owner’s plans said they are looking to occupy the commercial space Longs Drugs left behind.
KITV.com
Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
Verizon Wireless service disruption across islands restored
Honolulu Police Department, Hawai'i County Police Department and Maui County Officials announced that Verizon Wireless customers have a temporary disruption to their service.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu City Council vacancies inspire hot races .. and could bring business to a temporary halt
hawaiibusiness.com
Each Part of O‘ahu Has a Unique Real Estate Market
O‘ahu’s shifting real estate market has 21 different stories to tell this year. Each of the island’s regions has seen higher median prices during the first three quarters of 2022, even as rising interest rates have helped cool demand from last year’s hot market. “We’re in...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Massive Honolulu Airport Closure To Wreak Havoc Into 2023
We’ve found our way to the cause of Hawaii flight delays which have been virtually nonstop for the past six months. And, unfortunately, the news isn’t great. Yesterday we heard from Hawaiian Airlines with their take on what is going on, which was revealing and began our investigation. Today we attempted to reach the FAA but could not do so. We did, however, get in touch with the Hawaii DOT for airports and spoke with a retired commercial pilot friend based in Honolulu. This post puts all of what we learned in one place, so you know how to plan your Hawaii flights.
Which company is taking over the former Love’s Bakery building
The 92,400-square-foot building was built in 1960 and is located over three acres of industrial property.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisories for parts of Hawaii Island, Windward Oahu dropped as rains subside
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flood advisories for portions of Hawaii Island and Oahu have dropped as rains subside. On Oahu, the advisory was in effect between Sunset Beach and Hauula. And on Hawaii Island, a flood advisory was issued for Hilo, Mountain View, Pahoa, Pepeekeo and other surrounding areas. The forecast...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Gateway at Mililani Mauka
Gateway at Mililani Mauka is just that, a gateway to the surrounding communities in Central Oahu. Satisfying the need for a one stop shopping center for everything from therapy to banking to food, with mom-and-pop shops and the go-to quick stops along with a good mix of local and national tenants. Its over 34-thousand square foot design is home to nearly 30 businesses.
KITV.com
Weekend Happenings | November 4-6, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Every week Good Morning Hawai'i rounds up family friendly events happening across the islands. The new segment airs Friday & Saturday mornings in the 6 and 7 a.m. hours of Good Morning Hawai'i. By Lia Kamanā
LIST: Best chicken katsu spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best chicken katsu spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police officer asking taxpayers to fund legal defense
When will Don Quijote open in Kapolei?
The building formerly occupied by Kmart, which closed in 2017, is still vacant with no movement happening in sight.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
KITV.com
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
Pearlridge Night Market: Beer, food, games and prizes
Pearlridge Center will be holding its first Night Market on Friday.
