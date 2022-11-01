Iconic girl-led entrepreneurship program develops next generation of female business leaders. On Thursday, Girl Scouts of Western New York announced some additions and changes to the upcoming cookie season. Starting next month, GSWNY is bringing back its early holiday offer with the winter launch of the iconic Girl Scout Cookie Program. Girl Scout Cookie lovers across Western New York will be able to purchase their favorite cookies online on Dec. 10, making the winter season a little brighter – just in time for the holidays.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO