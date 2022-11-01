NYS Department of Civil Service announces professional career opportunities online exam is open for registration to fill hundreds of jobs across state government

Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Apply for NYS $25 million Digital Game Development Tax Credit
Program designed to increase digital game investment, bolster New York's existing digital game development industry. √ New York to lead first-in-the-nation statewide pavilion at 2023 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced initial applications are now open for the first New York State Digital Game Development Tax...
wnypapers.com
NYS Department of Agriculture accepting applications for nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families
Program aims to provide boost to farmers, increase access to local foods, further enhance resilience of New York’s food system. √ Funding provided through USDA’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement program. √ Applications due Jan. 18, 2023; additional information available at agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities. New York State Agriculture Commissioner...
wnypapers.com
$700,000 available to support new farmers markets
Funding helps farmers’ markets move to online sales, invest in infrastructure. √ Builds upon state’s work to increase resiliency of food supply chain. New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced $700,000 is available to New York’s farmers markets through the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program.
wnypapers.com
Hochul: Nearly $300 million in state grants for local water infrastructure improvements
$175 million awarded to environmental justice communities; funding awarded state in all 10 economic development regions. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced nearly $300 million is being awarded to communities through the Water Infrastructure Improvement Grant, Intermunicipal Grant, Green Innovation Grant, and Engineering Planning Grant programs to fund critical water infrastructure projects across New York.
wnypapers.com
Girl Scouts of Western New York prepares for some updates this upcoming cookie season
Iconic girl-led entrepreneurship program develops next generation of female business leaders. On Thursday, Girl Scouts of Western New York announced some additions and changes to the upcoming cookie season. Starting next month, GSWNY is bringing back its early holiday offer with the winter launch of the iconic Girl Scout Cookie Program. Girl Scout Cookie lovers across Western New York will be able to purchase their favorite cookies online on Dec. 10, making the winter season a little brighter – just in time for the holidays.
wnypapers.com
Fall back into safety: Change your clocks, check your batteries
FASNY reminds people to inspect their smoke alarms, as New York becomes state with third-most home fire fatalities in the nation. Submitted by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York. As we prepare to set our clocks back on Nov. 6 for the end of daylight saving time,...
wnypapers.com
Town of Porter to review $5.684 million 2023 budget
The Town of Porter announced will hold a public hearing on its $5,684,540 tentative budget for 2023 at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Town Hall. By the numbers, the plan reflects a modest drop in overall spending from the town’s adopted 2022 budget of $5,770,583.42, according to town bookkeeper Kim Boyer.
wnypapers.com
DEC to operate deer & bear check station on opening weekend of regular big game season
Hunters invited to help DEC's annual harvest data collection and research efforts by visiting voluntary check station. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation encourages hunters to visit the Region 9 deer and bear check station on Route 16 in the Town of Holland during the opening weekend of the regular big game season.
wnypapers.com
Town of Niagara announces return of holiday favorites: Electric Light Parade, 'Noel at Niagara'
The Town of Niagara announced this week that holiday favorites the Electric Light Parade and “Noel at Niagara” would return Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 5 p.m. on Lockport Road and Veteran’s Memorial Community Park. “We are very excited to bring back both the Electric Light Parade...
wnypapers.com
NYS: Expanded assistance for income-eligible Medicare beneficiaries
Access to newly expanded Medicare savings program benefits to save beneficiaries an estimated average of $7,000 annually starting in 2023. √ Medicare's open enrollment continues through Dec. 7. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced more New Yorkers will be eligible for additional financial assistance in 2023 through the newly expanded Medicare savings...
