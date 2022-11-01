Read full article on original website
2022 election live updates: J.D. Vance holds Ohio Senate seat for the GOP
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Results roll in: Maryland elects first Black governor, Massachusetts picks first gay woman
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Check back often for on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. Or scroll to the bottom for a real-time feed of tweets from credible media, politicians and others. Here's the latest. Ohio...
Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The short history of screws
My yellow Mercedes, the one we call Butterscotch, had a problem. When the car arrived I wanted to register it but couldn’t get the older license plates off. In the past I’ve dealt with aggravating bolt problems, having to cut off rusted fasteners on everything from toilets to car tags, but this time was completely different.
Democrat Donald Beyer wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 8th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Donald Beyer wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 8th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Navajo legislative leader to resign but remain a lawmaker
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The head of the Navajo Nation's legislative branch said he will resign from his leadership role after he was photographed intoxicated in Las Vegas but will retain his position as a tribal lawmaker. Seth Damon announced Friday he would resign as Navajo Nation Council speaker,...
Republican Anna Luna wins election to U.S. House in Florida's 13th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Anna Luna wins election to U.S. House in Florida's 13th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
