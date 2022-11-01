ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

The Great Train Extravaganza returns to Albany

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agPGu_0iueZ1hg00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Eastern New York’s largest model railroad and toy train show is returning to the Empire State Convention Center on December 4. The Great Train Extravaganza began in 1970 and has been run by the Hudson-Berkshire Division of the National Model Railroad Association since 2008.

The event will feature numerous vendors and exhibitors, and even a Roaming Railroad that attendees can ride around the Empire State Plaza Concourse. James Lauser, Chairman of the Great Train Extravaganza estimates that there will be around 3,000 attendees this year.

51 vendors will be at the event offering new and used trains for sale, plus parts, clothing, memorabilia, photographs, and accessories. Also on display will be 13 operating model railroads of various scales including two built out of LEGO bricks and 7 other exhibitors including live model building demonstrations and an interactive “switching puzzle” by members of the Hudson-Berkshire Division.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here . Parking is available on-site for a nominal fee in the Plaza’s parking garage.

NEWS10 ABC

