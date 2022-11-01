ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniomag.com

‘Taco Chronicles’ to Spotlight Several San Antonio Restaurants

Taco Chronicles to Feature Several San Antonio Eateries. The third season of the Netflix documentary series Taco Chronicles drops this month and will include spotlights of several San Antonio restaurants. Naco Mexican Eatery, El Pastor Es Mi Senor, Con Huevos and 2M Smokehouse all announced over the last week that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio

Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

23 San Antonio restaurants serving classic comfort food

Sometimes, we just need to eat our feelings, because a full stomach can help fill the heart. And there’s no better cure for feeling down in the dumps like a hearty, rib-sticking meal. While Soul Food and homestyle cooking abound in San Antonio, comfort food doesn’t just mean sticking...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio

We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Diwali Festival set for Saturday in San Antonio

Diwali may have been last week, but the celebration is this weekend here in San Antonio. A local group is celebrating the Indian Festival of Lights. The festival begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arneson Theater and Hemisfair in Downtown San Antonio. Here to tell us me is Asha...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Meet the Cutest Pet in San Antonio

Alex and Stephen Adams had agreed they were a two-dog family. But as Alex was driving down Eisenhauer Road one day in 2019, she noticed a little dog with big ears running alongside the street. “It was busy, so I pulled over and he just jumped right in my car,”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 3 - Nov. 5, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

