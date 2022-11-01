ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Saints staff picks: Who will win Monday’s Week 9 game in New Orleans?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Monday night’s Week 9 game between the Ravens (5-3) and New Orleans Saints (3-5) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Ravens 17, Saints 16: This might look like a Thursday night game. The Ravens, despite a long layoff, probably won’t have their top wide receiver, tight end or running back available. New ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy