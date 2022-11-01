ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Watch: Senators' Claude Giroux tallies career goal No. 300 against former team

On Saturday, Ottawa Senators' center Claude Giroux reached a milestone, tallying the 300th goal of his NHL career. Adding to Giroux's special moment, the big goal came in his first game against his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers. Giroux recorded No. 300 less than three minutes into the opening period on Saturday, one-timing a feed from Tim Stutzle past Flyers' goaltender Carter Hart.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Fox hits from near midcourt at OT buzzer, Kings top Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox beat the buzzer from just inside halfcourt to give the Sacramento Kings a 126-123 overtime victory against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night after the Kings wiped out a 20-point deficit in the third quarter. Fox’s 37 points included the first six in overtime. The Kings needed three more at the end after throwing away a pass in the backcourt with 6.6 seconds left, allowing the Magic’s Chuma Okeke to tie the game with a dunk. Fox then dribbled the ball up and launched his shot with his feet inside the Magic logo at center court, a shot that was officially listed at 31 feet. “I just tried to get as in front of the basket as I possibly could, and just tried to get it up,” Fox said. “It felt good, and it went in.”
ORLANDO, FL

