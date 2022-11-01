Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kelton Franks surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another success. After seeing himself on Wednesday night’s FOX10 News Fugitive Files, Kelton Franks surrendered himself to detectives at Mobile Police Headquarters Thursday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department. That’s six arrests in a row in which FOX10 News Fugitive Files has...
WALA-TV FOX10
Reward now offered for capture of murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search continues for a man wanted for murder and a reward is now being offered to help find him. Twenty-five-year-old Joseph Timmons has been evading law enforcement over a week. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force are searching for him.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 1 suspect accused in storage unit burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 30-year-old Mobile man accused of breaking into a storage unit. Officers responding to a burglary call at Life Storage, 8781 Airport Blvd., Thursday afternoon discovered that a male and a female subject broke into the storage unit and took the victim’s property, according to police. The male subject, who police identified as Preston Joseph Lesperance, was located and taken into custody, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Manhunt for suspected burglar in West Mobile, caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused burglar is running from authorities. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirming they went on a manhunt for the suspect earlier this week., which led investigators right through a family’s backyard. According to MCSO, 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn has broken into at least two houses,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones slashed boyfriend in neck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the self-anointed “famous twins” is more hot water. Consuela Jones is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is accused of slashing her boyfriend in the neck and arm with a kitchen knife on October 23, 2022 after she confronted him about a social media posted he created, according to authorities.
utv44.com
Man shot in Pensacola Circle K
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department responded to reports of one shot inside a Circle K, according to a late Friday night press release:. At 9:01 p.m., Pensacola Police responded to 440 E. Chase St regarding a shooting. The caller reported he had been shot. Once officers were on the scene, they were given a description of the suspect. Officers circulated the area and located the suspect at 9th and Gregory, inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown. Pensacola Police Detectives are on the scene; this case is still developing. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no danger to the public.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County sheriff’s deputies searching for suspect in deadly hit and run accident near Grand Bay
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning. Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim...
WALA-TV FOX10
Murder suspect back in Gautier following extradition from New York
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Chief David Bever, Gautier murder suspect Adrian Shamar McCrimmon, 20, is now back in custody of Gautier Police Department after being extradited from Saratoga County, New York. McCrimmon is listed a suspect in the shooting death of Zachieous Stevens, 19, who was killed inside...
WALA-TV FOX10
One person killed in Friday night shooting on St. Stephens Road
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting death that happened late Friday night on St Stephens Road. Prichard police say that around 11:50 p.m. Friday officers were dispatched to a call of one shot at the St. Stephens Road apartments. When officers arrived they found a victim only identified as a black male with gun shot wounds to the chest and arm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating carjacking at Publix
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Florida Street. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his mother’s vehicle when he was approached by an unknown male subject armed with what appeared to be a weapon and wearing a mask. The subject demanded the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 arrested in shooting that left 3 wounded inside SUV
UPDATE: Mobile police arrested two people in connection with a shooting that left three victims wounded inside a sport-utility vehicle Tuesday evening. Officers responded to the 8200 block of Ziegler Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday and found the three of the victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle stopped in the roadway. According to authorities, the victims were approached by two armed subjects who demanded the victims’ property. The subjects began firing into the air and one of the victims returned fire and struck two of the subjects. The subjects returned fire and struck the victims’ vehicle multiple times as well as wounding the victims inside, police said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Zeigler shootout victim speaks from hospital, details what really happened
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New details into a shootout that left five people wounded Tuesday night on Zeigler Boulevard. One of the victims, Jacob Roush speaking from his hospital bed, talking about the hail of gunfire. He has quite the story to tell. Roush says this started after two guys...
WALA-TV FOX10
6 vehicles stolen from Mobile car lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for six stolen vehicles and the thieves it says took them from a Moffett Road auto sales business. The MCSO said it was about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when several people broke into D. Wallace Auto Sales at 7361 Moffett Road and stole six vehicles from the lot. The suspects made entry by kicking in back door of the business.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO says thieves caught on camera stealing 6 cars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two vehicles stolen out of a West Mobile car lot Tuesday night have been recovered. Now, investigators need help finding the remaining four vehicles, which were driven right off the lot by the thieves. The brazen crime was caught on camera. On top of six cars...
50-year-old man killed, hit by car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car on East I-65 Service Road. Gregory McDermott, 50, was hit by a car at around 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the release. Police saw McDermott “lying on the roadway, unresponsive,” when they […]
WEAR
22-year-old woman arrested in connection to Escambia County murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to Saturday's murder at an Escambia County home. The victim is 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. Escambia County deputies say he was found shot dead inside a home in the 1100-block of Medford Ave. in the Montclair community. The Escambia...
WALA-TV FOX10
Another armed standoff in Mobile, ALEA believes woman had mental health crisis
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This story is going to sound eerily similar to what we all saw Monday. ...another standoff in Mobile. But this one was brief and it ended without anyone getting hurt. State troopers say a woman led them on a chase down 165, drove home, and then...
Alabama man struck, killed as he walked near interstate
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when he was walking on an interstate service road and was struck by a motorist, a TV station reported. Mobile police said Gregory McDermott, 50, was struck and killed at approximately 9:11 p.m., Wednesday, WKRG-TV reported. Police said McDermott was found lying in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Family of man who killed himself during standoff raising awareness about mental illness
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, the family of a man who had all our attention Monday in downtown Mobile is speaking out. Terrance Duncan held officers at bay during an hours-long standoff that ended when police say Duncan killed himself. His family and police believe he was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man’s Life Changed by Stray Bullet
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man playing dominoes with friends this past Wednesday night, catches a stray bullet. His life now forever changed. Mobile Police hunting for the shooter. They tell us this is the guy: 21 year old Kelton Franks. According to investigators, Franks was in one group, confronting another group that night, in the courtyard of the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore street. They say as the groups approached each other, Franks pulled out a gun, and shot at the other people. He missed, his bullet, instead, hitting the innocent victim, seriously wounding him. Franks disappeared, but the victim had to be rushed to the hospital. He’s recovering, but the gunshot wound he suffered will seriously affect his quality of life.
