Wisconsin safety John Torchio named a Bednarik Award Semifinalist

Wisconsin safety John Torchio is one of 20 semifinalists for a prestigious postseason award.

Nicknamed the "Jewelry Thief" by his teammates, Wisconsin strong safety John Torchio is known for always being around the ball and creating turnovers.

After posting a two-interception performance against Purdue, the senior from California is now one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award.

The prestigious postseason award is given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in the nation, a distinction that no Wisconsin player has won since the award's inception in 1995.

Torchio did not begin the season on the Bednarik Award Watch List, but his gaudy interception numbers and stellar play on the field have made him one of the top defensive playmakers in the country this season.

Through the team's first eight games, Torchio leads Wisconsin with five pass breakups and is second with 42 tackles. However, his Big Ten-leading five interceptions truly set him apart.

In addition to leading Wisconsin in takeaways, Torchio is tied for first in the nation with five interceptions and has taken two back for defensive touchdowns this season.

A true game breaker, Torchio recently won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors against Purdue, posting 10 tackles and two interceptions, including a defensive score in the first quarter to help lead the Badgers to a crucial win inside Camp Randall Stadium.

Following the game, head coach Jim Leonhard had this to say about Torchio:

"I'm proud of him, he got better, and he got into the end zone this time. He's got such a high football IQ. Understands our scheme, understands offenses and how they attack. You add on top of that timing, not every safety has that and it's a skill that is hard to teach. He's kind of had that from day one, we noticed that, and every time he's staring at the quarter he's got an opportunity to make a big play, and it's our job as a defense to win enough downs to get into situations to allow him to do that. I'm just proud of him. He's been through a lot this last year and to see his growth as a leader, you see his growth as a player, just excited when the results are there on game day."

Joining Torchio on the list of potential recipients include six other Big Ten representatives, with Illinois leading the way with two honorees.

You can see the entire list of 20 semifinalists below:

Will Anderson (LB) - Alabama

Kool-Aid McKinstry (CB) - Alabama

Drew Sanders (LB) - Arkansas

Ivan Pace Jr. (LB) - Cincinnati

Tyler Davis (DT) - Clemson

Christopher Smith (S) - Georgia

Jer'Zhan Newton (DT) - Illinois

Devon Witherspoon (CB) - Illinois

Jack Campbell (LB) - Iowa

Felix Anudike-Uzomah (DE) - Kansas State

Mike Morris (DE) - Michigan

Emmanuel Forbes (CB) - Mississippi State

Tommy Eichenberg (LB) - Ohio State

Jason Henderson (LB) - Old Dominion

Joey Porter Jr. (CB) - Penn State

Calijah Kancey (DT) - Pittsburgh

Tyree Wilson (LB) - Texas Tech

Tuli Tuipoluto (DT) - USC

Clark Phillips III (CB) - Utah

John Torchio (S) - Wisconsin

Congratulations to John Torchio for making the prestigious semifinalist list, and it will be interesting to see if he will eventually be a finalist for the award at season's end.

