Iowa State

SFGate

Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — In an urgent plea as his party faces the potential loss of House and Senate control, President Joe Biden asked voters Thursday to go to the polls to support Democratic candidates, warning that a Republican Congress would reshape America by cutting back on health care and threatening abortion rights and retirement security.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

How a pro-Trump youth group remade the Arizona GOP, testing democracy

PHOENIX - The young conservative activist had a plan, and he wanted the veteran Arizona House speaker to push it. The two men huddled at a barbecue joint in January as the activist - Tyler Bowyer, the chief operating officer of the pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA - unspooled his demands: Republican legislators, he insisted, should carve up booming and fast-diversifying Maricopa County, diluting the power of Democrats in a state that had helped deliver Joe Biden the presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

LA Mayor's race tightens as billionaire Caruso narrows gap

The race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles continued to tighten, with a poll released Friday showing the candidates much closer than a month ago. Congresswoman Karen Bass is the choice of 45% of likely voters, according to the survey from the University of California at Berkeley that was co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. Rick Caruso, a real estate developer in his first campaign for public office, had support from 41%. About 13% remain undecided.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday he was feeling “really good” about Democrats' chances in the midterm elections, even as he traveled to the Chicago area to support two House members who are facing more competitive reelection battles than expected. “Folks, I’m not buying...
CALIFORNIA STATE

