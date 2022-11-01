Sometimes in sports the final score of a game can be deceiving. This is not one of those times. The Hornets were outplayed in nearly every aspect of the game. The team did not make their second field goal until the 5:30 mark of the first quarter. After the 41-28 avalanche in the first quarter there was little hope for a comeback due to our depleted starting line up.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO