FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wichita Eagle
Vikings vs. Commanders Week 9: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
A three-game-winning streak has the Washington Commanders back at .500 for the first time since week two. On Sunday, they’ll face their toughest test during the win streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings and a familiar face in Kirk Cousins. Since becoming the starter, Taylor Heinicke has gone...
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte suffers ankle injury vs Miami Heat
With 7:12 to go in the first quarter of the Indiana Pacers duel with the Miami Heat Friday night, Heat guard Kyle Lowry attempted a reverse layup while being defended by Pacers wing Chris Duarte. During the play, Duarte landed on top of Lowry and rolled his left ankle. He...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Falcons Place Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting left Elijah Wilkinson for the foreseeable future. After missing the entire week of practice due to a knee injury, Wilkinson was ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the story doesn't end there. Wilkinson's absence will be an extended...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Draft Prospect Faces Key Matchup vs CFB’s Top Team
With the Pittsburgh Steelers on bye, it's time to look into another key college football matchup. The marquee matchup of Week 10's college football slate features two undefeated programs, Georgia and Tennessee, both with championship aspirations. But it's the battle within the battle that NFL Draft fans should be paying close attention to. Georgia's secondary is led by Kelee Ringo, a redshirt sophomore from Tacoma, Washington.
Wichita Eagle
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes from injured reserve on Saturday, their only transaction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Sometimes the moves that aren’t made are just as interesting. Activated: LB Krys Barnes. Linebacker Krys Barnes is back...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Kyle Hamilton Rated As Top Rookie Safety
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Kyle Hamilton has made all of the necessary adjustments to becoming a solid NFL player for the Ravens. He was recently rated as the highest rookie safety in the NFL with a 77.5 grade, according to to Pro Football Focus. "As the 14th overall selection...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Can Dallas Catch Undefeated ‘On Borrowed Time’ Philadelphia?
Sitting at 6-2, the Dallas Cowboys are riding high going into their Week 9 bye. Dallas holds the NFL's No. 3 scoring defense, is tied for second in the NFL in turnover differential and ranks first in sacks. However, the Philadelphia Eagles currently reign over the NFC East. ... with...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Game Prediction
The Chargers will travel to Atlanta following their bye week and square off against the NFC South-leading Falcons. After a week off, having time to rest and perhaps get healthy, the Chargers come out of the bye week more banged up than they went into it. The Chargers have ruled out six players ahead of Sunday's game, including WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring).
Wichita Eagle
Saints-Raiders First-Half Notes
Saints-Raiders first-half notes on the players, scoring, and injuries. Both teams opened the game with 3 and outs. Dalton was 2/3 for 8 yards in New Orleans' first drive. The first 1st down was from Raiders QB Carr to Hollins for 13 yards. New Orleans' defense clamped-down and stopped the...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Raiders: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) are trying to break a season-wrecking losing streak this weekend. Sound familiar?. The Jaguars haven't won a game since September, losing five games in October, all by one-score margins. Now they will get the 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders at home to attempt to stop the skid.
Wichita Eagle
Anthony Richardson Proving in First Half Why He’s A Top QB in 2023 NFL Draft
The Florida Gators head to Kyle Stadium this weekend to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, and in the first half, quarterback Anthony Richardson is showing why he's arguably the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Aggies lead the Gators 24-20 at halftime. There were a lot of...
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Patriots | Week 9
For the Indianapolis Colts, this week's game will actually be a nice distraction from all of the turmoil of the last week or two. Two weeks ago, they benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. This week, they traded away beloved playmaker Nyheim Hines on the same day they curiously fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’
The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Eagles Prime Time Preview: ‘It Starts Up Front’
The Houston Texans host the NFL's lone undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in prime time on Thursday night from NRG Stadium. In a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions, the Texans are looking to shock the world and hand the Eagles their first loss on a short week of preparation.
Wichita Eagle
Derek Carr: Raiders Anticipated the Saints’ Best
Sunday was a worst-case scenario for the Las Vegas Raiders, as the team answered a momentous Week 7 win over the Houston Texans with a poor all-around performance in its 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said the team expected New Orleans to come out...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft: Wide Receiver Prospect Returning to School
The Minnesota Golden Gophers currently sit fifth in the BIG-10 West standings, with an overall record of 5-3. While the play-calling largely runs through the legs of power back Mohamed Ibrahim, one can assume the Minnesota offense would be more efficient if they had their best wideout (Chris Autman-Bell) on the field. On Thursday, we learned why he hasn't been suiting up and what his future holds.
Wichita Eagle
Hornets struggle against Grizzlies physicality
Sometimes in sports the final score of a game can be deceiving. This is not one of those times. The Hornets were outplayed in nearly every aspect of the game. The team did not make their second field goal until the 5:30 mark of the first quarter. After the 41-28 avalanche in the first quarter there was little hope for a comeback due to our depleted starting line up.
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets Starting Five
Moments ago the Charlotte Hornets announced their starting five for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Notebook: Sacks Come in Bunches, Prime Time Success
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have 23 sacks on the season, which is tied with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles for the fifth most in the NFL. In the past four games, Baltimore has posted 15 total sacks. In five games played, outside linebacker Justin Houston...
Wichita Eagle
Previewing the Jacksonville Jaguars Defense
With salary cap space to spend last offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars put significant money and draft capital into improving their defense. The Jaguars hadn't ranked better than 21st in points allowed since the start of the 2019 season. Free agents like linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and rookies like this year's No.1...
