Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton Jr. High captures parish title
Franklinton Junior High School captured the Washington Parish Championship, 27-8, over Pine Junior High School on Tuesday at Pine. This was Franklinton Junior High School’s first ever parish title, which has been played for since 2018. Franklinton Junior High School went 8-0 this season, which is the team’s first...
Slidell, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Northshore High School football team will have a game with Slidell High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
bogalusadailynews.com
Tough second half hurts Franklinton in loss to Lakeshore
Franklinton took a 12-7 lead to halftime, but a tough second half hurt the Demons in a 21-18 District 8-4A setback at home on Friday in the final regular season game of 2022. Franklinton started the second half with the ball, but had to punt. An errant snap that was recovered by Franklinton gave Lakeshore the ball at the Demons’ 3.
Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
bogalusadailynews.com
Albany will forfeit Friday night’s football game at Bogalusa
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette said Tuesday that Albany High School would forfeit Friday night’s planned football game at Bogalusa High School. Perrette made the public announcement during the Tuesday night meeting of the Bogalusa City Council. According to a Facebook post on Bogalusa High School’s page, the forfeit was...
NOLA.com
Slidell to honor alumnus Matt Forte Friday night
Slidell football has locked up the District 6-5A title and is riding an 8-game win streak. There are a lot of things to celebrate at L.V. McGinty Stadium on Friday night, including one of the school's most successful football stars. Matt Forte will be honored at halftime during the Tigers'...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa Mill golf tournament raises $260K for United Way
When the Bogalusa Mill began hosting a charity golf tournament in 2014, the team never imagined it would grow into something with so much potential impact on the community. In this, its eighth year, the John Willis Memorial Classic raised more than $260,000 for United Way Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), with more than $164,000 from generous sponsors, matched 60 percent by International Paper. All of the money is earmarked for use in Washington Parish.
bogalusadailynews.com
Kenneth Rodrigue
Kenneth “Boudreaux from Thibodaux” J. Rodrigue, 62, a native of Thibodaux, and resident of Bogalusa, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in his home, after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Antoine C. Rodrigue Sr.; his mother,...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
WDAM-TV
Busy week at Forrest County DA Office
The Jones County Economic Development Authority is working to connect high school seniors with different industry leaders before graduation. Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County.
fox8live.com
Arrest warrants issued in murder of 15-year-old killed near Bogalusa High football stadium, police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Arrest warrants have been issued for three suspects in the murder of 15-year-old Jerry Smith, of Covington, who was killed outside of the Bogalusa High football stadium while a game was in progress. Smith was killed on Oct. 14 after he got involved in a gunfight...
bogalusadailynews.com
Church Notes for Nov. 5-6, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. The youth will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Trustees will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday, Nov. 20, will be a busy day for the church, with the following activities planned: UMM breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Family Life Center; Stewardship Sunday will be recognized at the 10 a.m. service; a covered-dish meal will be held in the Family Life Center after the Sunday service; and decorating the sanctuary for Advent will start at 5 p.m. The first Sunday of Advent is Sunday, Nov. 27. Join ESM for a combined Sunday school class at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The December UMW meeting will be a trip to “The Tea Room” on Friday, Dec. 9. Please contact the church office if you are interested in attending.
bogalusadailynews.com
BPD: Arrest warrants issued in murder outside BHS football stadium
After an extensive investigation, arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the murder of Jerry Smith, which occurred on Friday, Oct. 14, outside of the Bogalusa High School football stadium during a game, according to Maj. Wendell O’Berry of the Bogalusa Police Department. He said that three warrants...
86-year-old Mississippi man killed in three-vehicle collision
A Mississippi man died in a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. At approximately 11:29 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43...
WTVM
2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said. The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported. Three...
WDSU
Interstate 10 eastbound lanes towards Mississippi line closed after tractor-trailer accident
SLIDELL, La. — Traffic heading to the Mississippi line from Slidell is snarled after the interstate closed because of a vehicle fire. Video sent to WDSU shows a tractor-trailer on fire at mile marker 269 on Interstate 10 East. The tractor-trailer caught fire past the I-10/I-12/I-59 interchange. The eastbound...
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar for Nov. 5-6, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Washington Parish Library System will be accepting donations from now until Wednesday, Nov. 30, to help support the local animal shelter. Items that are needed include: blankets and towels; unopened pet food; nursing bottles; paper towels and toilet paper; toys and treats; leashes, collars and harnesses; animal beds and litter boxes; eco-friendly laundry detergent; pest prevention supplies; animal shampoos and brushes.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
WAFB.com
LSP identified man shot, killed during stand-off in Tangipahoa Parish
The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening. Stop by one of the NAPA Auto Parts locations to donate today. Matt Williams, Liz Koh, and Dr. Steve Caparotta give you the morning news, weather, and sports headlines weekdays at 9:15 a.m. 9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, November 1. Updated: 7...
Comments / 0