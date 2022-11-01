Read full article on original website
Steelers Draft Prospect Faces Key Matchup vs CFB’s Top Team
With the Pittsburgh Steelers on bye, it's time to look into another key college football matchup. The marquee matchup of Week 10's college football slate features two undefeated programs, Georgia and Tennessee, both with championship aspirations. But it's the battle within the battle that NFL Draft fans should be paying close attention to. Georgia's secondary is led by Kelee Ringo, a redshirt sophomore from Tacoma, Washington.
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes from injured reserve on Saturday, their only transaction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Sometimes the moves that aren’t made are just as interesting. Activated: LB Krys Barnes. Linebacker Krys Barnes is back...
NFL Draft: Wide Receiver Prospect Returning to School
The Minnesota Golden Gophers currently sit fifth in the BIG-10 West standings, with an overall record of 5-3. While the play-calling largely runs through the legs of power back Mohamed Ibrahim, one can assume the Minnesota offense would be more efficient if they had their best wideout (Chris Autman-Bell) on the field. On Thursday, we learned why he hasn't been suiting up and what his future holds.
Derek Carr: Raiders Anticipated the Saints’ Best
Sunday was a worst-case scenario for the Las Vegas Raiders, as the team answered a momentous Week 7 win over the Houston Texans with a poor all-around performance in its 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said the team expected New Orleans to come out...
Seahawks Snag Award-Winning WR in 2023 Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks seem to be trending toward the winning side of things as it pertains to the blockbuster trade that sent longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March. Downward-spiraling Denver has seen Wilson play like a shell of his former self while the Seahawks sit atop...
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Can Dallas Catch Undefeated ‘On Borrowed Time’ Philadelphia?
Sitting at 6-2, the Dallas Cowboys are riding high going into their Week 9 bye. Dallas holds the NFL's No. 3 scoring defense, is tied for second in the NFL in turnover differential and ranks first in sacks. However, the Philadelphia Eagles currently reign over the NFC East. ... with...
Vikings vs. Commanders Week 9: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
A three-game-winning streak has the Washington Commanders back at .500 for the first time since week two. On Sunday, they’ll face their toughest test during the win streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings and a familiar face in Kirk Cousins. Since becoming the starter, Taylor Heinicke has gone...
Texans vs. Eagles Prime Time Preview: ‘It Starts Up Front’
The Houston Texans host the NFL's lone undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in prime time on Thursday night from NRG Stadium. In a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions, the Texans are looking to shock the world and hand the Eagles their first loss on a short week of preparation.
BREAKING: Falcons Place Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting left Elijah Wilkinson for the foreseeable future. After missing the entire week of practice due to a knee injury, Wilkinson was ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the story doesn't end there. Wilkinson's absence will be an extended...
Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Game Prediction
The Chargers will travel to Atlanta following their bye week and square off against the NFC South-leading Falcons. After a week off, having time to rest and perhaps get healthy, the Chargers come out of the bye week more banged up than they went into it. The Chargers have ruled out six players ahead of Sunday's game, including WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring).
Jaguars vs. Raiders: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) are trying to break a season-wrecking losing streak this weekend. Sound familiar?. The Jaguars haven't won a game since September, losing five games in October, all by one-score margins. Now they will get the 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders at home to attempt to stop the skid.
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Georgia rolls Tennessee
Georgia dominated No. 1 Tennessee for a massive 27-13 win in front of a wild Sanford Stadium. There was a ton to be happy about in the performance, but as with every game there were certainly things to be addressed. The Good: Georgia’s Secondary. With Kirby Smart, Will Muschamp,...
How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Patriots | Week 9
For the Indianapolis Colts, this week's game will actually be a nice distraction from all of the turmoil of the last week or two. Two weeks ago, they benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. This week, they traded away beloved playmaker Nyheim Hines on the same day they curiously fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
Clemson vs. Notre Dame score prediction by computer model
Clemson and Notre Dame square off on Saturday from the House that Rockne Built with the Tigers' ACC title and College Football Playoff hopes on the line. Coming into the game, Clemson owns the No. 4 position in the CFP top 25 rankings and seemingly in position to make the semifinal just by not losing.
Previewing the Jacksonville Jaguars Defense
With salary cap space to spend last offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars put significant money and draft capital into improving their defense. The Jaguars hadn't ranked better than 21st in points allowed since the start of the 2019 season. Free agents like linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and rookies like this year's No.1...
Rangers Making ‘Hard Push’ for Giants Starter
Add San Francisco pitcher Carlos Rodón to the list of starters the Texas Rangers may have interest in this offseason. The Athletic reported that the Rangers intend to make a “hard push” for the left-hander. Rodón, 29, is an eight-year MLB veteran who went 14-8 for the...
WR DK Metcalf: Seahawks Season ‘Has Come With A Lot of Growth’
The Seattle Seahawks have made major strides of improvement from where they were this offseason to get to where they are now, which is 5-3 and first place in the NFC West. Of course, this has not come as a surprise to anyone within the organization as they have believed from day one that this team was capable of being a playoff contender despite what the media was saying during the offseason.
How the Phillies Must Adjust To Beat Valdez
The Philadelphia Phillies are on their last legs. Down three games to two, they no longer have room for error in the World Series. The next challenge the Houston Astros will throw their way is Framber Valdez, who utterly dominated Philadelphia in Game 2. He was equally terrific the last time he faced the Phillies, shutting them out over five innings on the last day of the regular season. On Saturday night, the lineup must figure out a way to beat Valdez in order to keep their World Series dreams alive.
Four-time NBA champ lauds Paolo Banchero
Recent Duke basketball one-and-done and 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero leads all NBA rookies in points, rebounds, and assists. For those who question the Orlando Magic power forward's defense, consider that he has the second-most blocks and fourth-most steals among first-year players. The world took notice after...
Report Card: Penn State defense gets ‘A’ in win over Indiana
Following a full team victory the way Penn State had in Week 10 against Indiana, there are plenty of compliments to be handed out with few negative criticisms. It could have been incredibly easy for a team to fold on the road a week after a tough loss to Ohio State, but the Nittany Lions responded in a positive way by going on the road and letting talent prevail in a defensive mismatch. Penn State’s defense was stellar and the offense took care of business against an undermanned Indiana team scuffling into November and down the final stretch of the regular...
