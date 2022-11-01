The Seattle Seahawks have made major strides of improvement from where they were this offseason to get to where they are now, which is 5-3 and first place in the NFC West. Of course, this has not come as a surprise to anyone within the organization as they have believed from day one that this team was capable of being a playoff contender despite what the media was saying during the offseason.

