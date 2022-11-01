Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Snag Award-Winning WR in 2023 Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks seem to be trending toward the winning side of things as it pertains to the blockbuster trade that sent longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March. Downward-spiraling Denver has seen Wilson play like a shell of his former self while the Seahawks sit atop...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft: Wide Receiver Prospect Returning to School
The Minnesota Golden Gophers currently sit fifth in the BIG-10 West standings, with an overall record of 5-3. While the play-calling largely runs through the legs of power back Mohamed Ibrahim, one can assume the Minnesota offense would be more efficient if they had their best wideout (Chris Autman-Bell) on the field. On Thursday, we learned why he hasn't been suiting up and what his future holds.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Draft Prospect Faces Key Matchup vs CFB’s Top Team
With the Pittsburgh Steelers on bye, it's time to look into another key college football matchup. The marquee matchup of Week 10's college football slate features two undefeated programs, Georgia and Tennessee, both with championship aspirations. But it's the battle within the battle that NFL Draft fans should be paying close attention to. Georgia's secondary is led by Kelee Ringo, a redshirt sophomore from Tacoma, Washington.
Wichita Eagle
Derek Carr: Raiders Anticipated the Saints’ Best
Sunday was a worst-case scenario for the Las Vegas Raiders, as the team answered a momentous Week 7 win over the Houston Texans with a poor all-around performance in its 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said the team expected New Orleans to come out...
Wichita Eagle
Saints-Raiders First-Half Notes
Saints-Raiders first-half notes on the players, scoring, and injuries. Both teams opened the game with 3 and outs. Dalton was 2/3 for 8 yards in New Orleans' first drive. The first 1st down was from Raiders QB Carr to Hollins for 13 yards. New Orleans' defense clamped-down and stopped the...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings vs. Commanders Week 9: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
A three-game-winning streak has the Washington Commanders back at .500 for the first time since week two. On Sunday, they’ll face their toughest test during the win streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings and a familiar face in Kirk Cousins. Since becoming the starter, Taylor Heinicke has gone...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Kyle Hamilton Rated As Top Rookie Safety
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Kyle Hamilton has made all of the necessary adjustments to becoming a solid NFL player for the Ravens. He was recently rated as the highest rookie safety in the NFL with a 77.5 grade, according to to Pro Football Focus. "As the 14th overall selection...
Wichita Eagle
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes from injured reserve on Saturday, their only transaction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Sometimes the moves that aren’t made are just as interesting. Activated: LB Krys Barnes. Linebacker Krys Barnes is back...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Game Prediction
The Chargers will travel to Atlanta following their bye week and square off against the NFC South-leading Falcons. After a week off, having time to rest and perhaps get healthy, the Chargers come out of the bye week more banged up than they went into it. The Chargers have ruled out six players ahead of Sunday's game, including WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring).
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Falcons Place Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting left Elijah Wilkinson for the foreseeable future. After missing the entire week of practice due to a knee injury, Wilkinson was ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the story doesn't end there. Wilkinson's absence will be an extended...
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Eagles Prime Time Preview: ‘It Starts Up Front’
The Houston Texans host the NFL's lone undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in prime time on Thursday night from NRG Stadium. In a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions, the Texans are looking to shock the world and hand the Eagles their first loss on a short week of preparation.
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Patriots | Week 9
For the Indianapolis Colts, this week's game will actually be a nice distraction from all of the turmoil of the last week or two. Two weeks ago, they benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. This week, they traded away beloved playmaker Nyheim Hines on the same day they curiously fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Raiders: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) are trying to break a season-wrecking losing streak this weekend. Sound familiar?. The Jaguars haven't won a game since September, losing five games in October, all by one-score margins. Now they will get the 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders at home to attempt to stop the skid.
Wichita Eagle
Rangers Making ‘Hard Push’ for Giants Starter
Add San Francisco pitcher Carlos Rodón to the list of starters the Texas Rangers may have interest in this offseason. The Athletic reported that the Rangers intend to make a “hard push” for the left-hander. Rodón, 29, is an eight-year MLB veteran who went 14-8 for the...
Wichita Eagle
Clemson vs. Notre Dame score prediction by computer model
Clemson and Notre Dame square off on Saturday from the House that Rockne Built with the Tigers' ACC title and College Football Playoff hopes on the line. Coming into the game, Clemson owns the No. 4 position in the CFP top 25 rankings and seemingly in position to make the semifinal just by not losing.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Adam Silver’s Thoughts On Adding A Las Vegas Team, As Requested By Prospective Owner LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA forward LeBron James may not be showing many signs of slowing down on offense, aside from more frequent appearances on the team's IR, but he certainly seems to have his sights set on the next stage of his life in the NBA. Last month, the 18-time...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’
The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
Wichita Eagle
How the Phillies Must Adjust To Beat Valdez
The Philadelphia Phillies are on their last legs. Down three games to two, they no longer have room for error in the World Series. The next challenge the Houston Astros will throw their way is Framber Valdez, who utterly dominated Philadelphia in Game 2. He was equally terrific the last time he faced the Phillies, shutting them out over five innings on the last day of the regular season. On Saturday night, the lineup must figure out a way to beat Valdez in order to keep their World Series dreams alive.
Wichita Eagle
Previewing the Jacksonville Jaguars Defense
With salary cap space to spend last offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars put significant money and draft capital into improving their defense. The Jaguars hadn't ranked better than 21st in points allowed since the start of the 2019 season. Free agents like linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and rookies like this year's No.1...
Wichita Eagle
WR DK Metcalf: Seahawks Season ‘Has Come With A Lot of Growth’
The Seattle Seahawks have made major strides of improvement from where they were this offseason to get to where they are now, which is 5-3 and first place in the NFC West. Of course, this has not come as a surprise to anyone within the organization as they have believed from day one that this team was capable of being a playoff contender despite what the media was saying during the offseason.
Comments / 0