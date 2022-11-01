ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Whatcom man arrested on robbery charges related to an earlier shooting death in Bellingham

By Jack Belcher
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfxEj_0iueXNxz00

A Ferndale man found in a manure pond Monday, Oct. 31, was arrested on charges of robbery and drug possession related to an earlier shooting death in Bellingham, according to police.

Darian J. Polee, 26, allegedly conspired with Isaiah J. Mayshack to rob Matthew J. Roberts, on Oct. 16, according to an email from Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

Polee allegedly knew Roberts was visiting from Oregon and had “a large quantity of narcotics,” according to Murphy.

“As a direct result of this pre-planned robbery in which Polee conspired to steal Roberts’ drugs by threat with a firearm, Mayshack sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest, and Roberts sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper torso and required lifesaving medical treatment,” Murphy said.

Mayshack, 31 of Bellingham, died at the hospital Oct. 16. After receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the shooting, Roberts, 28 of Eugene, Oregon, was arrested Oct. 22 is being held on $1 million bail at Whatcom County jail on charges of second-degree murder.

Polee was found Monday in Ferndale, waist-deep in a farmer’s manure bog without shoes, Murphy said. Police were developing a plan, when he called out he was cold and crawled out. He was arrested and taken to St. Joseph hospital for treatment regarding the cold. When he was medically cleared, Polee was booked into Whatcom County Jail, according to Murphy.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and is being held without bail, according to Whatcom county Jail booking records.

Agents from the Bellingham Police Department, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Ferndale Police Department, Lummi Police Department and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter responded when Polee was sighted.

According to Murphy:

▪ Polee allegedly told Mayshack to arm himself with a handgun and wait to confront Roberts with the weapon and demand the narcotics with force.

▪ Polee then dropped Mayshack off at the 2300 block of Valencia Street.

▪ Polee then picked up Roberts from a store on Alabama Street and drove him to the 2300 block of Valencia Street, where Mayshack was waiting.

▪ Mayshack walked up to the vehicle and attempted to use the gun to threaten Roberts into giving up the narcotics.

▪ Roberts allegedly pulled out his own gun and fatally shot Mayshack in the chest.

▪ More gunfire broke out, and Roberts was shot in his upper torso.

Roberts called 911 while Polee allegedly drove away without helping either man, according to Murphy.

Investigating officers reportedly found three bags of narcotics around Roberts, two of which field tested positive for the presumptive presence of cocaine and weighed 47.7 grams and 48.8 grams each. The third bag contained 1,000 blue pills that tested positive for the presumptive presence of fentanyl. A handgun was reportedly found directly underneath Roberts.

Comments / 1

Related
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, seize drugs and guns

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Police Department (EPD) arrested a drive-by shooting suspect, and recovered drugs and guns after searching his apartment last week. According to the EPD, the suspect had an arrest warrant for a drive-by shooting in Renton earlier this month. Authorities say he also had an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections (DOC), because he was on active DOC supervision.
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett

EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Details released about Monday’s search for a subject near Slater Road

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following information regarding why there was a large multi-agency law enforcement presence on and around Slater Road east of Haxton Way after 1pm on Monday, October 31st. According to Murphy, probable cause had been...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Couple cited for throwing pumpkins from bridge onto road

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers cited 2 people after they were seen throwing pumpkins onto Alabama Road from a pedestrian bridge Halloween evening. BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that the officers were dispatched about 8:50pm on Monday, October 31st. They were told...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Police investigating after man hit by train near Burlington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Police in Burlington are investigating a man’s death after he was struck by a train. The 48-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was walking southbound on the tracks as a northbound train approached him. The train’s engineer sounded a warning horn several times, but he was unable to...
BURLINGTON, WA
whatcom-news.com

Traffic Alert: Slater Road traffic impacted by police activity

FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 1pm, Monday, October 31st, Slater Road traffic in both directions was impacted while law enforcement agencies were conducting a search for a subject in the area about . Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Ferndale Police, Lummi Nation Police, Washington State Patrol, US Customs and Border Protection and Bellingham Police personnel were involved in the activity that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, was impacting traffic on Slater Road east of the intersection with Haxton Way.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcomtalk.com

The Rise and Fall of Pacific American Fisheries: Fairhaven’s Historic Salmon Cannery

Before becoming part of Bellingham, Fairhaven grew up along railway lines. The town boomed with the region’s industries — fishing, lumber, and mining — into the 1870s, seeking the Northern Pacific Railway terminus. After the railway instead went to Tacoma, in 1873, multiple economic panics drove Fairhaven into a depression by the 1890s. However, Fairhaven soon found economic revitalization in what would become the largest salmon cannery in the world: Pacific American Fisheries.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
4K+
Followers
128
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy