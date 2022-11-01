ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maralee Nichols Celebrates Theo's First Halloween While Tristan Thompson Bonds With His & Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy

By Nikki Schuster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCU6O_0iueXGmu00
@maraleenichols/instagram; mega

While Tristan Thompson was celebrating his and Khloé Kardashian 's son's first Halloween, Maralee Nichols was with his other baby boy on the spooky holiday.

The Instagram model took to social media on Monday, October 31, to offer a glimpse of her son Theo 's first fall while keeping his face out of sight. "October with my pumpkin 🧡," she captioned the carousel, featuring her stunning in a jean dress and tan boots while holding her son, who was facing away from the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpTu9_0iueXGmu00
@maraleenichols/instagram

Capturing moments from their mother-son day at a pumpkin patch, she snapped a photo of Theo sitting in a pumpkin carriage looking at something in the distance and another of her holding her offspring while surrounded by sheep.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN REVEALS SHE WAS A 'CONTROL FREAK' THROUGHOUT THE SURROGACY PROCESS

Nichols also took Theo to Disneyland in October to see the theme park all made up for the spooky season, with the duo rocking Mickey Mouse ears. Aside from sharing glimpses of their time at the Happiest Place on Earth, Nichols showed off their complimentary Halloween costumes, having dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rj5Ly_0iueXGmu00
@maraleenichols/instagram

Meanwhile, her baby daddy was busy this Halloween with his other baby boy at the Kardashian-Jenner's lavish holiday bash over the weekend. The womanizer, dressed in all black and an Iron Man mask, was spotted celebrating with the two children he shares with Kardashian despite being at odds with the reality star given his latest scandal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKbbY_0iueXGmu00
@kimandnorth/tiktok

Kardashian and Thompson's son also made his Instagram debut on his mama's feed, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sharing an adorable photo of their 4-year-old daughter, True , holding her younger brother, who was dressed up as a tiger.

Similar to Nichols, Kardashian refrained from showing her child's face. She has also yet to reveal what her youngster's name is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uslVV_0iueXGmu00
@khloekardashian/instagram

As OK! reported, Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Nichols back in March 2021. After learning that Nichols was carrying his child — she sued the athlete for child support that summer — Thompson kept his then-girlfriend in the dark about the situation and encouraged Kardashian to speed up their surrogacy process.

Mere weeks after Thompson and Kardashian conceived their baby via surrogacy in November 2021, it was revealed that he was expecting a child with Nichols, who gave birth in December. Thompson vehemently denied the claims at first, demanding that a paternity test be done, but confirmed in January that he was the father of little Theo.

FANS OUTRAGED AT KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN FOR SEEMINGLY FILTERING DAUGHTER TRUE'S PHOTO

Despite going their separate ways after Thompson's latest betrayal, Kardashian and her on-again, off-again ex confirmed in August that they welcomed a baby boy, giving True a younger sibling.

As of August, the repeated cheater had yet to meet the son he shares with Nichols, but one of his attorneys said he "is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child."

On the other hand, OK! learned Thompson is making an effort to "be more present" in the lives of True and the son he shares with Kardashian.

Comments / 62

Melissa Carter
2d ago

It aint fair that he is choosing to see one babymama and her children over another. He produced them all so he should see them all and be involved in their lives.

Reply(1)
24
EstherM Martin
3d ago

khole, u are a fool, should not take all this to understand that u probably will ever have the life u perfer or want with Tristan. What does it take for u to get that?

Reply(6)
18
Rebel67
2d ago

He shouldn't hold a grudge against Theo, it's not that Lil fellas fault. Personally, I think it's better that loser stays away from him anyway. And I hope 10..15 years from now when Trash wants to meat him, Theo shuts him down.

Reply
17
