Martha's Vineyard Times
How’s Howes House?
A survey of older residents showed they perceive Howes House as a West Tisbury resource rather than an Up-Island resource, according to a presentation made by the Howes House building committee. The committee presented its focus study findings during a Wednesday, Nov. 2, morning meeting. A copy of the presentation...
hot969boston.com
“She has a whole tour, I have ONE day!” Christina Leonard called into the Getup Crew this morning to voice her frustration about what happened to her at the hands of Home2 Suites by Hilton. Christina and her fiancee Carmine are getting married in May of 2023 and have 10 rooms booked at the Home2 Suites by Hilton for that night. Sounds like a great night. Only problem is, Taylor Swift just announced her tour at Gillette Stadium for the same weekend. Because of that, Christina was contacted by an employee of the hotel that her block of 10 rooms were canceled. Christina was blindsided by the phone call seeing as she has a written and signed contract from the hotel. She said the employee told her on the phone they were going to be getting $1,000 a night for the rooms, much higher than the $169 a night her guests were being charged. The hotel’s suggested solution: offering her rooms at another hotel 18 miles away from the venue. Obviously that is not sufficient for Christina and her guests, some which are coming in from as far away as Italy.
whdh.com
Local charity group collects clothes, food & more for migrants dropped off at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A charity group is working to collect essentials for the more than 100 people who appeared at a hotel in Kingston nearly two weeks ago. After 107 migrants, including some 20 children, were dropped off by the state at the Baymont Hotel, one local charity became a major waypoint for community members stepping up to help.
Plymouth’s Thanksgiving Parade Ranks Among Best to Watch in America
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, families are getting ready for more than just a home-cooked meal. One of America's favorite pastimes is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, watching as giant balloons and marching bands fill the streets of New York City. Sure, you can watch it on your TV from the comfort of your own home on Thanksgiving morning, but wouldn't it be better to be there in person?
Martha's Vineyard Times
Linda Jean’s to have new owners
Marc Hanover, the long-time owner of Linda Jean’s, has reached a deal to lease the popular Oak Bluffs restaurant to Winston and Lisa Christie, owners of Winston’s Kitchen. Hanover told The Times he’ll be retiring from the business he established 47 years ago on Circuit Avenue. “I’m...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fall Fuzzy was e(quine) fun
The Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council’s Fall Fuzzy Horse Show was held on Sunday, Oct. 30, on the grounds of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society in West Tisbury. The fall show included 36 participants, ages 2 to 70, and 20 horses, according to Samantha Look. The style of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
More parking added to North Bluff roundabout project
During a 3½ hour meeting Thursday evening, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission took up the proposed North Bluff project, which is set to feature a roundabout and significant renovations to the area located at the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue Extension. The proposal comes to the...
WCVB
WALPOLE, Mass. — Taylor Swift is breaking hearts and not just with her love songs. The massive pop star's recently announced concert tour dates are wreaking havoc on the wedding industry and couples here in Massachusetts were not spared. One bride-to-be says her plans have been derailed, after her...
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘A winter of very expensive heating fuels’
The West Tisbury select board received a rundown of energy prices for the upcoming winter from Cape Light Compact during a Wednesday, Nov. 2, afternoon meeting. Board chair Cynthia Mitchell was absent due to a schedule conflict, so board member Skipper Manter filled in as acting chair. Cape Light Compact...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Comedian finds harbor committee a tough crowd
Chilmark’s select board voted unanimously Tuesday night to make what turned out to be a celebrity exception to a waterways regulation governing the number of slip holders in a household. Specifically, the board permitted charter boat operator Capt. Jen Clarke to retain her boat slip on the Charter Dock, and her husband Lenny Clarke, after being on a list for more than two decades, to acquire a West Dock boat slip. The decision came with Harbormaster Ryan Rossi’s endorsement, but went against the wishes of the harbor advisory committee.
capecod.com
Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
Barnstable Patriot
A Cape Cod woman lived in a homeless camp. Dawn Squires's siblings tell us her story
WEST YARMOUTH ― As John "Jackie" Squires, III ducked beneath a canopy of low hanging branches, a chill along with thick swaths of fog, hung in the air. He slowly moved along a winding pathway ― away from the Tasty Buffet parking lot and into the woods. The racket of Route 28 traffic fell away, replaced with the pitter patter of rain drops, rhythmically falling through the foliage covered trees, onto the forest floor.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah Cliffs lots: ‘It stays in tribal lands’
The Aquinnah select board reached a consensus to have a final draft of the leases for lots on Aquinnah Cliffs by January during a Tuesday afternoon meeting. The board had two leases, one for the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) and another for individual leaseholders, who are also tribal members. However, a tribe council representative was unable to attend the meeting.
Check those tickets! 2 $50K, 1 $100K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Wednesday night’s drawing? If so, you could have won some cash. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 and one winning ticket with a price of $100,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
WCVB
Suspect in fatal 'savage, brutal' Brockton driveway stabbing dies after drinking battery acid
BROCKTON, Mass. — A man charged in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Brockton, Massachusetts, has died, according to the district attorney. Joao Correia, 56, was arrested Wednesday night and taken to a hospital because he drank battery acid after the deadly attack, sources said. Officials confirmed Thursday that Correia died.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Police, other responders, want co-responses with MVCS
Vineyard police have long wanted mental healthcare workers to join them on mental healthcare calls. Police, along with Vineyard fire and EMS services, have hoped Martha’s Vineyard Services (MVCS) could fill such a role. “Island police, fire, and EMS have long enjoyed a successful working relationship with MVCS,” Edgartown...
A Brockton man who was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a Massachusetts mother of two has died, according to law officials. Joao Correia, 56, died of critical injuries after he was transported to a hospital while in custody, Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said, according to Boston25.
Martha's Vineyard Times
No question how to vote
There are two ballot questions on the Nov. 8 ballot that are specific to voters in Tisbury, and another for Oak Bluffs, and one of the four statewide ballot questions has some specific interest for the Island. We start with Question 5 in Tisbury, which would allow customers to go...
wbrc.com
BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) - A community is mourning the stabbing death of a grandmother in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon. Veronica Goncalves was found dead in her driveway with her young granddaughter inside the car. “They say she was attacked right outside of her car, while her granddaughter was in the...
