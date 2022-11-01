ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Martha's Vineyard Times

How’s Howes House?

A survey of older residents showed they perceive Howes House as a West Tisbury resource rather than an Up-Island resource, according to a presentation made by the Howes House building committee. The committee presented its focus study findings during a Wednesday, Nov. 2, morning meeting. A copy of the presentation...
WEST TISBURY, MA
hot969boston.com

Revere Woman Kicked Out of Foxboro Hotel Because of Taylor Swift Concert, Talks to Getup Crew

“She has a whole tour, I have ONE day!” Christina Leonard called into the Getup Crew this morning to voice her frustration about what happened to her at the hands of Home2 Suites by Hilton. Christina and her fiancee Carmine are getting married in May of 2023 and have 10 rooms booked at the Home2 Suites by Hilton for that night. Sounds like a great night. Only problem is, Taylor Swift just announced her tour at Gillette Stadium for the same weekend. Because of that, Christina was contacted by an employee of the hotel that her block of 10 rooms were canceled. Christina was blindsided by the phone call seeing as she has a written and signed contract from the hotel. She said the employee told her on the phone they were going to be getting $1,000 a night for the rooms, much higher than the $169 a night her guests were being charged. The hotel’s suggested solution: offering her rooms at another hotel 18 miles away from the venue. Obviously that is not sufficient for Christina and her guests, some which are coming in from as far away as Italy.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FUN 107

Plymouth’s Thanksgiving Parade Ranks Among Best to Watch in America

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, families are getting ready for more than just a home-cooked meal. One of America's favorite pastimes is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, watching as giant balloons and marching bands fill the streets of New York City. Sure, you can watch it on your TV from the comfort of your own home on Thanksgiving morning, but wouldn't it be better to be there in person?
PLYMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Linda Jean’s to have new owners

Marc Hanover, the long-time owner of Linda Jean’s, has reached a deal to lease the popular Oak Bluffs restaurant to Winston and Lisa Christie, owners of Winston’s Kitchen. Hanover told The Times he’ll be retiring from the business he established 47 years ago on Circuit Avenue. “I’m...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Fall Fuzzy was e(quine) fun

The Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council’s Fall Fuzzy Horse Show was held on Sunday, Oct. 30, on the grounds of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society in West Tisbury. The fall show included 36 participants, ages 2 to 70, and 20 horses, according to Samantha Look. The style of...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

More parking added to North Bluff roundabout project

During a 3½ hour meeting Thursday evening, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission took up the proposed North Bluff project, which is set to feature a roundabout and significant renovations to the area located at the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue Extension. The proposal comes to the...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘A winter of very expensive heating fuels’

The West Tisbury select board received a rundown of energy prices for the upcoming winter from Cape Light Compact during a Wednesday, Nov. 2, afternoon meeting. Board chair Cynthia Mitchell was absent due to a schedule conflict, so board member Skipper Manter filled in as acting chair. Cape Light Compact...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Comedian finds harbor committee a tough crowd

Chilmark’s select board voted unanimously Tuesday night to make what turned out to be a celebrity exception to a waterways regulation governing the number of slip holders in a household. Specifically, the board permitted charter boat operator Capt. Jen Clarke to retain her boat slip on the Charter Dock, and her husband Lenny Clarke, after being on a list for more than two decades, to acquire a West Dock boat slip. The decision came with Harbormaster Ryan Rossi’s endorsement, but went against the wishes of the harbor advisory committee.
CHILMARK, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
FALMOUTH, MA
Barnstable Patriot

A Cape Cod woman lived in a homeless camp. Dawn Squires's siblings tell us her story

WEST YARMOUTH ― As John "Jackie" Squires, III ducked beneath a canopy of low hanging branches, a chill along with thick swaths of fog, hung in the air. He slowly moved along a winding pathway ― away from the Tasty Buffet parking lot and into the woods. The racket of Route 28 traffic fell away, replaced with the pitter patter of rain drops, rhythmically falling through the foliage covered trees, onto the forest floor.
YARMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah Cliffs lots: ‘It stays in tribal lands’

The Aquinnah select board reached a consensus to have a final draft of the leases for lots on Aquinnah Cliffs by January during a Tuesday afternoon meeting. The board had two leases, one for the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) and another for individual leaseholders, who are also tribal members. However, a tribe council representative was unable to attend the meeting.
AQUINNAH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Check those tickets! 2 $50K, 1 $100K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Wednesday night’s drawing? If so, you could have won some cash. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 and one winning ticket with a price of $100,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Police, other responders, want co-responses with MVCS

Vineyard police have long wanted mental healthcare workers to join them on mental healthcare calls. Police, along with Vineyard fire and EMS services, have hoped Martha’s Vineyard Services (MVCS) could fill such a role. “Island police, fire, and EMS have long enjoyed a successful working relationship with MVCS,” Edgartown...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

No question how to vote

There are two ballot questions on the Nov. 8 ballot that are specific to voters in Tisbury, and another for Oak Bluffs, and one of the four statewide ballot questions has some specific interest for the Island. We start with Question 5 in Tisbury, which would allow customers to go...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
wbrc.com

Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) - A community is mourning the stabbing death of a grandmother in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon. Veronica Goncalves was found dead in her driveway with her young granddaughter inside the car. “They say she was attacked right outside of her car, while her granddaughter was in the...
BROCKTON, MA

