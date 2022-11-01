ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore city drivers share thoughts on preliminary squeegee plan

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A portion of the mayor's Squeegee Collaborative plan is revealed and FOX45 News is taking the first details of the new plan to some drivers at two of Baltimore's busiest intersections. There's a push to change a long-time issue, squeegee kids on city street, young people...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kids 'blackmailing the city' and getting paid

Mayor Brandon Scott claims he has a solution to the squeegee kid problem, a solution he will release after the election. One aspect that has been heard, squeegee kids will come up with their own “code of conduct,” and receive a guaranteed income. Sean Kennedy, with the Maryland...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott refuses to answer questions about squeegee plan details

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After confirming some details with Mayor Brandon Scott’s Office about the recommendations stemming from the squeegee collaborative, the mayor himself Friday refused to say anything about the plan. The mayor's office released some details Thursday about Mayor Brandon Scott's "Squeegee Collaborative" plan ahead of its...
BALTIMORE, MD
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
foxbaltimore.com

Plan to pay squeegee kids an 'extortion racket that we invited' says critic

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although Mayor Brandon Scott said he will not be officially announcing his solution to the squeegee kid crisis until after Election Day, we have already learned that parts of the plan include the kids coming up with their own code of conduct and potentially paying them not to clean windshields.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Trash carts to be delivered to 4,300 Essex residences in new pilot program

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In the latest effort to improve quality of life for residents and expand vermin abatement efforts, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced a new pilot program to distribute high-quality trash carts for residential trash pickup in the Essex community, Thursday. Brand new 65-gallon trash carts will...
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Large water main causes traffic detours in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A water main break along Belair Road in Northeast Baltimore has caused the city to shut down a portion of the road. James Bentley, a spokesman for the Department of Public Works, said the break happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. He said crews repaired the break around 5 p.m. About 60 buildings, including homes and businesses, were without water for several hours.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClickOnDetroit.com

How feds took down a Detroit gang linked to COVID pandemic relief fraud

DETROIT – Criminal gangs in Detroit have a reputation for street violence, but one gang tried moving its crimes from the streets to the internet. That was until one alleged gang member’s flashy bling, among other things, got them busted. A photo shows Brandon Bowditch cashing out stolen COVID relief money at an ATM, according to federal agents.
DETROIT, MI
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County sees 3 shootings, 1 deadly in the past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For some, it's an out-of-the-norm and alarming snapshot of the last week in Baltimore County. In Parkville, investigators believe a deadly 2 a.m. gas station encounter was part of a carjacking where a victim is a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed. Also in Parkville,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police arrest 3 squeegee kids accused of committing cash app scam

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three squeegee kids were arrested Tuesday after Baltimore police said the young men committed a cash app scam. Around 4 pm. Tuesday, officers met the victim at Martin Luther King and Washington boulevards, a popular intersection for squeegee kids. The victim said the trio, ages 18, 20 and 22, stole his phone and used a cash app to transfer a large sum of money to themselves, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD

