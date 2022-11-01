ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

South Carolina governor hosts campaign event in Beaufort County

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster stopped in Bluffton on Wednesday as part of his bus tour, as the Nov. 8 election quickly approaches. Henry McMaster is running former congressman Joe Cunningham to secure a second term as the Governor of South Carolina. During his campaign stop, McMaster discussed support for law enforcement.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster makes campaign stops Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challenger Joe Cunningham. Cunningham is set to stop by our area later in the week and Governor McMaster came through today. Governor Henry McMaster’s bus tour around the Palmetto state stopped by our area...
BEAUFORT, SC
lonelyplanet.com

Everything you need to know before visiting South Carolina

Check the weather before traveling to South Carolina to make sure the sun is shining on your beach vacation © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina welcomes everyone with a friendly “hey y’all.” Laidback and relaxed, the Palmetto State is an easy place to visit, with a throng of sunshiney offerings, golden beaches, lazy rivers towered over by bald cypresses, and the tail end of the Blue Ridge.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

South Carolina ballot amendments explained

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Terry Mansfield

S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
counton2.com

Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate hospitals give update on flu, RSV cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials are predicting a potentially severe flu season. SCDHEC announced South Carolina's first pediatric flu-related death was reported Monday. Health officials say it's the state's second flu-related death this season. In mid-October, health officials confirmed the first flu-related death in the state. State...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Four men -- including a Shaw airman -- charged in multi-million dollar scheme to fraudulently acquire coronavirus funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four men -- including a Shaw airman from Sumter -- have been charged in a national multi-million dollar scheme to fraudulently obtain $2 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The scheme involved nearly 100 individuals from across the country, including Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina.
SUMTER, SC
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
LEXINGTON, SC
sc.edu

Need a REAL ID? SC DMV showing up in unusual places

Sign for SCDMV REAL ID event in the South Carolina State Museum (Photos by Paxton Rountree) S.C. DMV’s mobile services is making it easier to get REAL IDs. Columbia residents earlier this week were able to walk into the S.C. State Museum and walk out knowing that a REAL ID — a new driver’s license — was being mailed to them.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy