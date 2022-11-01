Read full article on original website
WTGS
South Carolina governor hosts campaign event in Beaufort County
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster stopped in Bluffton on Wednesday as part of his bus tour, as the Nov. 8 election quickly approaches. Henry McMaster is running former congressman Joe Cunningham to secure a second term as the Governor of South Carolina. During his campaign stop, McMaster discussed support for law enforcement.
South Carolina governor seeks disaster declaration for Ian cleanup
SOUTH CAROLINA — Gov. Henry McMaster has asked President Joe Biden to authorize a disaster declaration to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in South Carolina, his office said Tuesday. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency found that 17 homes were destroyed, 232...
thecentersquare.com
Report shows impact of South Carolina's certificate of need laws on neonatal care
(The Center Square) – South Carolina lawmakers discussed ending or limiting the state’s certificate of need laws, to no avail, earlier this year. Another report from Americans for Prosperity, however, continues to show the impact of the laws, which limit new medical facilities and services from opening in a state.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As Election Day approaches, WYFF News 4 wants to make sure voters are informed and ready when they get to the polls or if they are voting early. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. This guide...
WJCL
Gov. McMaster requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina following Hurricane Ian
S.C. — Hurricane Ian relief may soon be on the way for South Carolina. Yesterday, Governor McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist in state and local recovery efforts. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 experienced major damage, and...
wtoc.com
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster makes campaign stops Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challenger Joe Cunningham. Cunningham is set to stop by our area later in the week and Governor McMaster came through today. Governor Henry McMaster’s bus tour around the Palmetto state stopped by our area...
lonelyplanet.com
Everything you need to know before visiting South Carolina
Check the weather before traveling to South Carolina to make sure the sun is shining on your beach vacation © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina welcomes everyone with a friendly “hey y’all.” Laidback and relaxed, the Palmetto State is an easy place to visit, with a throng of sunshiney offerings, golden beaches, lazy rivers towered over by bald cypresses, and the tail end of the Blue Ridge.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina ballot amendments explained
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
counton2.com
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
These are the largest Powerball wins in South Carolina history
After no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball players now have a shot at winning an estimated $1 billion on Halloween.
WYFF4.com
Upstate hospitals give update on flu, RSV cases in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials are predicting a potentially severe flu season. SCDHEC announced South Carolina's first pediatric flu-related death was reported Monday. Health officials say it's the state's second flu-related death this season. In mid-October, health officials confirmed the first flu-related death in the state. State...
Here’s an overview of county-specific ballot items in the Midlands
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Across the Midlands, there are plenty of county-specific ballot items voters need to be familiar with. This includes penny taxes, new forms of county government, and school board bond referendums--- all topics voters in the Midlands are deciding on and will be deciding on come Election Day.
Four men -- including a Shaw airman -- charged in multi-million dollar scheme to fraudulently acquire coronavirus funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four men -- including a Shaw airman from Sumter -- have been charged in a national multi-million dollar scheme to fraudulently obtain $2 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The scheme involved nearly 100 individuals from across the country, including Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina.
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
WTGS
Autobell giving thanks to service members offering free car wash on Veterans Day
To express gratitude and thank U.S. military service members on Veterans Day, Autobell is offering all veterans and active-duty service members a free Ride-Thru Exterior car wash, or equivalent credit toward another wash. Service members can find the offer at all Autobell locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and...
South Carolina pair sentenced to life in prison for crime spree
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least four homicide cases in three states and a week-long manhunt in Chester County, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning. Terry was charged in connection with at least four homicides in two states before his arrest...
WTGS
'It's been tough': SC law enforcement leaders talk recruitment struggles as crime surges
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Filling open jobs continues to be a challenge in several industries across the state. But, that issue is putting safety at risk when it comes to having enough police officers on the job. Some law enforcement agencies are missing almost a quarter of their...
Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
sc.edu
Need a REAL ID? SC DMV showing up in unusual places
Sign for SCDMV REAL ID event in the South Carolina State Museum (Photos by Paxton Rountree) S.C. DMV’s mobile services is making it easier to get REAL IDs. Columbia residents earlier this week were able to walk into the S.C. State Museum and walk out knowing that a REAL ID — a new driver’s license — was being mailed to them.
