Man killed in wreck on Yelm Highway has been identified

A 30-year-old man who was killed in a Yelm Highway car wreck on Oct. 26 has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner.

Andrew B. Miller of Yelm died about 6:30 a.m. near Yelm Highway and Johnson Road Southeast, Sheriff’s Office officials said following the wreck.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the torso, Coroner Gary Warnock said Tuesday.

Deputies say Miller was driving west from the scene of a domestic disturbance when he crossed the center line on Yelm Highway and crashed head on into an eastbound vehicle, occupied by a man in his 40s and an 8-month-old baby.

The man and the baby were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Miller died at the scene.