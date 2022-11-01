ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 102.9

Old Cop Cars? A Harley? Laurel City Auction Has Cool Stuff

From cattle auctions and estate auctions, to live and silent charity auctions, Montanans love a good sale. Sometimes referred to redundantly as an "auction sale", I find auctions quite fun in real life. With the auctioneer's quick cadence and buyers waving, nodding, or flicking their bidding number, it's fun to see who eventually taps out and who wins the bid.
LAUREL, MT
KULR8

Motorcyclist strikes train on King Avenue

BILLINGS - A 27-year-old motorcyclist clipped a slow moving train shortly after 9pm Wednesday night. Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the the accident happened about a block east of Daniel St. The train was moving at about 5 mph along the tracks on King Avenue E. Mansur says Montana...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings east side landfill drop-off reopens Wednesday

The Billings Public Works Department announced Tuesday that the east side of the dropoff building at the city’s landfill reopens Wednesday at 8 am. The press release says repairs to the building were completed after a fire started in the facility at the beginning of the year. Customers who...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Section of Broadwater reopens after deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater is closed between 6th and 7th West after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle Tuesday. Lt. Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department said:. "This morning, shortly after 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to what initially called in as a welfare check. We believe...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

One person hit and killed by a car; BPD asking for information

Update Tuesday, November 1, 2022 9:45am: BPD is asking anyone who may have any information about the fatal hit and run in the 600 block of Broadwater sometime Tuesday morning to call law enforcement. A passerby walking in the area saw the body of a man in the grass and...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Clinic ER shooting suspect ID'd, charged

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was shot and arrested after a shooting outside the Billings Clinic Emergency Room Sunday, according to police. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter officers responded to a report of shots fired, and the suspect and police officers exchanged fire. BPD said the suspect fired one round as officers got to the scene.
KULR8

Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning

BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...
KULR8

38-year-old man killed in fatal motorcycle crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater Avenue westbound is closed from 19th Street to 21st Street Tuesday after a fatal motorcycle crash. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter drivers should seek a different route and expect delays.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy