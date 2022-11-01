Read full article on original website
What’s Your Problem? Dude Flips Off Traffic in Downtown Billings
This just in from our app, this dude was caught in 4K flipping off a passerby in Downtown Billings. According to the tipster, this guy has been seen off and on throughout Downtown Billings over the last two weeks, and every time he is spotted, he is flipping the bird to people. Strange.
Motorcyclist in Billings Hits Train Near Daniel Street
According to the Billings Police Department, last night a motorcyclist 1 block East of Daniel St collided with a train at low speed, while two traffic flaggers were on the roadway. BPD Said the motorcyclist was likely traveling at roadway speeds at the time when it struck the rear corner...
Old Cop Cars? A Harley? Laurel City Auction Has Cool Stuff
From cattle auctions and estate auctions, to live and silent charity auctions, Montanans love a good sale. Sometimes referred to redundantly as an "auction sale", I find auctions quite fun in real life. With the auctioneer's quick cadence and buyers waving, nodding, or flicking their bidding number, it's fun to see who eventually taps out and who wins the bid.
Motorcyclist strikes train on King Avenue
BILLINGS - A 27-year-old motorcyclist clipped a slow moving train shortly after 9pm Wednesday night. Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the the accident happened about a block east of Daniel St. The train was moving at about 5 mph along the tracks on King Avenue E. Mansur says Montana...
Billings residents want change following traffic deaths on busy street
Residents want adequate lighting, re-painted crosswalks, and more signage on the busy street. But the city of Billings wants concerned citizens to know that change takes time.
UPDATE: Hit-and-Run Crash Early Tuesday in Billings Proves to be Fatal
UPDATE: November 1, 12:10 p.m. According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, the closure affecting Broadwater Avenue in this investigation has been lifted. All lanes of traffic between 6th and 7th Street are now open. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Published November 1, 8:58 a.m. The Billings Police Department is investigating...
DEA Agent Talks About Drug Incident at Billings West High School
Was it a drug overdose incident? Was fentanyl involved? Those are questions we have been fielding. What we do know is that two Billings West High School students in Montana were hospitalized after ingesting drugs. Josh Rath shared the news Wednesday that the Billings Police Department confirmed that two students...
Motorcylist killed on Billings West End
Billings police said on social media that the westbound lanes of Broadwater are closed from 19th Street West to 21st Street West.
Billings east side landfill drop-off reopens Wednesday
The Billings Public Works Department announced Tuesday that the east side of the dropoff building at the city’s landfill reopens Wednesday at 8 am. The press release says repairs to the building were completed after a fire started in the facility at the beginning of the year. Customers who...
[Breaking] Another Motorcyclist Killed in Billings on Broadwater Ave
This just in from the Billings Police Department, a motorcyclist has been killed on the 2000 block of Broadwater Avenue. Broadwater is closed from 19th to 21st, and the Billings Police Department asks you to take an alternative route, and expect delays. This article will be updated as more information...
Billings marijuana dispensary owner warns of 'dab' abuse
He says that the products are more concentrated than regular marijuana, much like varying concentrations in prescription drugs and alcohol.
Section of Broadwater reopens after deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater is closed between 6th and 7th West after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle Tuesday. Lt. Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department said:. "This morning, shortly after 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to what initially called in as a welfare check. We believe...
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
One person hit and killed by a car; BPD asking for information
Update Tuesday, November 1, 2022 9:45am: BPD is asking anyone who may have any information about the fatal hit and run in the 600 block of Broadwater sometime Tuesday morning to call law enforcement. A passerby walking in the area saw the body of a man in the grass and...
Billings Clinic ER shooting suspect ID'd, charged
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was shot and arrested after a shooting outside the Billings Clinic Emergency Room Sunday, according to police. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter officers responded to a report of shots fired, and the suspect and police officers exchanged fire. BPD said the suspect fired one round as officers got to the scene.
Billings mobile home park residents file suit against Meadowlark owners
A lawsuit was filed in Yellowstone County District Court on Tuesday, dealing with the water and an allegation by residents that management cut off trailer tongues attached to the mobile homes.
Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...
High Winds and Snow This Weekend? Here’s The Outlook for Billings
We recently got notice of a high wind watch coming into effect for the area this weekend, and luck will have it, we JUST signed on with our brand new weather service... Weatherology (whom you will hear on air in the coming week). I reached out to Weatherology, and Ray...
38-year-old man killed in fatal motorcycle crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater Avenue westbound is closed from 19th Street to 21st Street Tuesday after a fatal motorcycle crash. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter drivers should seek a different route and expect delays.
Clark Avenue Halloween costs pretty penny, but is labor of love
Being a Clark Avenue homeowner is a little more expensive in October, as thousands descend upon the Billings street expecting large Halloween displays and candy at every stop.
